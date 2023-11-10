Greek industrial output rises 2.0% y/y in September

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.0% in September compared to the same month a year earlier, after an downwardly revised 0.1% drop in August, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production fell 0.4% from the same month in 2022. Electricity output was up by 13.0% year-on-year, and mining production was down by 1.9%.

(Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)