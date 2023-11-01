An In-depth Examination of the Company's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA (GOFPY) recently announced a dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on 2023-11-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Do?

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA is a gambling company that operates lotteries and sports betting, including horse races. The company is the exclusive gambling provider in Greece. The firm is organized into segments based on the type of game: Lotteries, Betting, Online betting, other online games, instant and passive, Vlts, Telecom and emoney services and others. The gaming services are provided either online or through physical retailers. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Greece.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend History

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.39% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.19%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's annual dividend growth rate was 41.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 15.90% per year. And over the past decade, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.50%.

Based on Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA stock as of today is approximately 15.45%.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend payout ratio is 1.52. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's revenue has increased by approximately 3.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.97% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's earnings increased by approximately 38.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 75.53% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 28.20% outperforms approximately 79.37% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend payments and growth rate are impressive, its high payout ratio raises concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. However, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics suggest it has the potential to maintain its dividends in the long term. Investors should continue to monitor these factors closely to make informed decisions.

