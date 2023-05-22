Greek Assets Surge as Vote Puts Nation on Path to Credit Upgrade

(Bloomberg) -- Greek stocks surged and government bonds rallied as strong election support for market-friendly Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis put the nation on track to reclaim an investment-grade rating, 13 years after its default.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark Athens Stock Exchange General Index jumped to its highest level in almost a decade. The premium investors demand to hold Greek 10-year debt compared with super-safe bonds of Germany, fell to the lowest in more than a year.

Mitsotakis’s center-right New Democracy received almost 41% of the vote compared with about 20% for the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras. While he fell short of achieving a majority in parliament, analysts are confident he will secure a single-party government in about a month, when new elections take place under a new law that gives the winning party extra seats in parliament.

Moody’s Investors Service, which ranks the country’s debt at Ba3 — three notches into junk — called the result “credit positive,” in a statement after the vote. In 2022, Greece’s debt-to-GDP fell faster than any other European country.

“The outcome of the vote puts Greece firmly on track to secure an investment grade rating, possibly before the end of the year,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London. “While such an upgrade is largely priced in by investors, it will be an important moment as a stigma that has been in place since late 2010 will disappear.”

All but three of the 60 stocks on the Athens index were up at the start of trading on Monday, with energy company Mytilineos SA, Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries SA, and Public Power Corporation SA among the biggest gainers. The gauge is up 29% this year, largely outperforming the European benchmark.

Story continues

Greece’s 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 13 basis points to 3.893%, taking down the spread to equivalent German bonds — a widely followed risk measure — to below 150 basis points for the first time since January 2022.

“We expect a sharp re-pricing of Greek assets in the coming weeks, as investors position for the compelling Greek thesis in the next few years,” Eurobank Equities strategists including Stamatios Draziotis said, citing the economy’s growth rate, attractive debt characteristics and cheap valuations. “We advocate that investors tilt towards a pro-risk stance, shifting their portfolio towards higher-beta stocks such as banks & PPC.”

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have Greece at BB+, one notch below investment grade.

--With assistance from Sotiris Nikas and Ksenia Galouchko.

(Adds comments and updates market moves throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.