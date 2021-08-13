U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.33
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,543.53
    +43.68 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,814.37
    -1.89 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.18
    -12.89 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +24.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.64 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3100
    -0.0570 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7780
    -0.6440 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,233.72
    +1,970.59 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.13
    +26.64 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.38
    +19.15 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Green $4.45 Billion Hydrogen Markets to 2031: Focus on Oil and Gas, Hydrocracking, Hydroisomerization, Hydrodealkylation, Hydrodesulfurization, Petrochemical, Electric Vehicles, Power Generation

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Hydrogen Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach $4,455.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The increasing use of green hydrogen for applications such as oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation is expected to be the major driving factor for the market.

The development of national and international ""net zero"" objectives has been one of the most noteworthy characteristics of climate policy in recent years. Europe, the U. K., China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, South Africa, and the U.S. have all adopted these objectives. While these are long-term goals, the impacts are far-reaching, far more so than, for example, an 80 percent decarbonization objective.

Increasing green hydrogen production is expected to have a multiplier impact on present renewables predictions, which are usually focused on direct electrification and decarbonization rather than 'indirect' electrification and decarbonization via hydrogen.

Market Segmentation Green Hydrogen Market by Application

The green hydrogen market has been segmented based on application, including oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, and others. The major end users of green hydrogen in the oil and gas industry include different refining processes such as hydrocracking, hydroisomerization, hydrodealkylation, and hydrodesulphurization. The essential driver behind the adoption of green hydrogen in the oil & gas industry is reducing sulfur dioxide emissions and removing sulfur to prevent catalyst poisoning.

Green Hydrogen Market by Region

The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. Europe is expected to account for the highest growth in the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for zero-emission energy in various end-user industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, has led to a wide acceptance of green hydrogen, over time.

Key Companies Profiled

Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., ENGIE, Uniper SE, Siemens Energy, Green Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Nel ASA, SGH2 Energy Global, LLC, PLUG POWER INC., Loop Energy Inc., Ergosup, Ballard Power Systems

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the key drivers and challenges in the global green hydrogen market?

  • How does the supply chain function in the global green hydrogen market?

  • Which technology is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global green hydrogen market during the period 2021-2031?

  • Which are the key application areas for which green hydrogen may experience high demand during the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • Which are the key suppliers of green hydrogen in different countries and regions?

  • How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

  • What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global green hydrogen market?

  • Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of green hydrogen, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2021 to 2031?

  • What are the key consumer attributes in various countries in the global green hydrogen market?

  • Which are the major patents filed in the green hydrogen space?

  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

  • What is the competitive strength of the key players in the green hydrogen market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

  • Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their company snapshots, key products and services, and strength and weakness analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future
1.2 Industry Attractiveness
1.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)
1.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
1.2.3 Patent Analysis
1.3 Market Dynamics
1.3.1 Market Driver
1.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen
1.3.1.2 Low Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Electricity Cost
1.3.2 Market Restraint
1.3.2.1 High Cost of Production
1.3.2.2 Limited Dedicated Transport Infrastructure
1.3.3 Market Opportunity
1.3.3.1 Scaling Up of Technologies
1.3.3.2 Government Initiatives for Zero Emission Systems
1.3.4 Business and Corporate Strategies
1.3.4.1 Key Market Development and Strategies
1.3.4.2 Product Launches and Developments
1.3.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts
1.3.4.4 Business Expansions
1.3.4.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
1.3.4.6 Other Key Developments

2 Application
2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)
2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Oil and Gas
2.2.1.1 Hydrocracking
2.2.1.2 Hydroisomerization
2.2.1.3 Hydrodealkylation
2.2.1.4 Hydrodesulfurization
2.2.2 Petrochemical
2.2.3 Electric Vehicles
2.2.4 Power Generation
2.2.5 Others

3 Technology
3.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Technology)
3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Technology)
3.2.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer
3.2.2 Alkaline Electrolyzer
3.2.3 Anion Exchange Membrane
3.2.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

4 Region
4.1 Market
4.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers
4.1.2 Business Drivers
4.1.3 Business Challenges
4.2 Applications
4.2.1 North America Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)
4.3 Technology

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles

  • Linde

  • Air Liquide

  • Air Products Inc.

  • ENGIE

  • Uniper SE

  • Siemens Energy

  • Green Hydrogen

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

  • Nel ASA

  • SGH2 Energy Global, LLC

  • PLUG POWER INC.

  • Loop Energy Inc.

  • Ergosup

  • Ballard Power Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zande

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-4-45-billion-hydrogen-markets-to-2031-focus-on-oil-and-gas-hydrocracking-hydroisomerization-hydrodealkylation-hydrodesulfurization-petrochemical-electric-vehicles-power-generation-301354988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Cheap U.S. Oil Snapped Up in Asia Even as Delta Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels.Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this month for arrival through October to November, said traders who buy and sell that crude. The level of interest for U.S. oil has been higher than the same period in July as prices for Americ

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • I’m 33 and want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • The Vectura directors who backed Philip Morris takeover

    The cigarette maker made a billion-pound offer for the lung medicines manufacturer.

  • Rarely seen ‘shape-shifting’ whalefish spotted off the coast of California

    ‘So many mysteries remain regarding these remarkable fish,’ researchers say

  • Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.