U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.25
    +65.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,541.00
    +315.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,285.75
    +276.75 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.70
    +26.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +0.26 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.37
    -4.15 (-12.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2511
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5680
    +2.1240 (+1.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,783.38
    +720.62 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.66
    +30.74 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.17
    +74.56 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Green Ammonia Market Worth $5,415 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Green Ammonia Market by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), End User (Transportation, Power Generation, and Industrial Feedstock), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Green Ammonia Market size is projected to grow from USD 17 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5,415 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 90.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118396942

Solid oxide electrolysis segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

By technology, solid oxide electrolysis segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This new technology uses a solid oxide electrolysis cell to make synthesis gas (hydrogen and nitrogen), which feeds Haldor Topsoe's existing Haber-Bosch plant to produce green ammonia by utilizing renewable electricity, such as wind, solar, and water.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Ammonia Market"
215 – Tables
35 – Figures
201 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/green-ammonia-market-118396942.html

Power generation is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

By end user, power generation segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding hydrogen-based economy is yet another opportunity for the Green Ammonia Market. This is mainly due to the fact that hydrogen is considered a low-carbon fuel for generating power.

European countries to exhibit relatively higher growth during 2021 to 2030

The European countries to exhibit relatively higher growth during the forecast period. The surging adoption of electric vehicles is also expected to boost the fuel cells market in this region, which, in turn, would boost the market for green ammonia.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=118396942

Siemens (Germany), NEL Hydrogen (Norway), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), ITM Power (UK), and McPhy Energy (France), amongst others, are the key players operating in the Green Ammonia Market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Green Ammonia Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Hydrogen Generation Market by Application (Petroleum Refinery, Ammonia & Methanol production, Transportation, Power Generation), Generation & Delivery Mode (Captive, Merchant), Source (Blue, Green & Grey Hydrogen), Technology, and Region-Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrogen-generation-market-494.html

Power-to-gas Market by technology (Electrolysis and Methanation), Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100–999kW, 1000 kW and Above), End-User (Commercial, Utilities, and Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-to-gas-market-200568452.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/green-ammonia-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/green-ammonia.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-ammonia-market-worth-5-415-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301535027.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for attending today's Teladoc 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. During this call, we will also provide our second quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Delivery Hero Slumps on Sales Miss, Lack of Order Disclosures

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE shares tumbled to their lowest level in nearly five years, after the company missed sales estimates and stopped reporting order numbers.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe German

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • Apple Profits Should Top Estimates, But the Outlook May Disappoint. Blame China.

    Apple reports its March quarter results after the close on Thursday, and investors are optimistic that the company can meet or beat Street estimates.