Green Bay Packaging has grown, but remains true to its Wisconsin roots 90 years later

GREEN BAY — Nine decades in, some things remain consistent at Green Bay Packaging.

The company still makes boxes, among a list of other products. It is still owned and led by the Kress family. And it's still operating and growing in Green Bay, the city where it all began.

Green Bay Packaging celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2023. Today, the company has 38 divisions in 16 states and Mexico, with over 4,700 employees.

"I think reaching 90 years is just a reflection on the ownership, the board of directors and, most importantly, the employees," Bryan Hollenbach, executive vice president, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette earlier this month.

Founder George Kress had a vision, Hollenbach said, "of hiring good people, giving them the resources to do their job, focusing on safety, balance in their life and being first in class in terms of service and quality to a customer."

"Whether it's in bad times or good times, that vision and that philosophy works well," he said.

Over the years, Kress' son and grandson have carried on that vision, Hollenbach said, and "grown it significantly since then."

Green Bay Packaging started making boxes under a different name

George and Marguerite Kress established Green Bay Box Company in 1933, producing an alternative to "expensive, cumbersome wooden boxes," according to the company.

The following year, a Press-Gazette article highlighted their products, describing how they're used as "crates for filing cabinets, and beer cases, as well as paper containers."

The company established its Folding Carton Division in Green Bay in 1942. Six years later, Green Bay Pulp and Paper was created to produce semi-chemical corrugated medium for Green Bay Box Company. By 1963, the two merged to become Green Bay Packaging.

Family ties run deep through company's history

Ninety years later, Green Bay Packaging has remained family owned, led by three generations of the Kress family.

James Kress took over for George Kress in 1960. Both were later inducted into the Paper Industry International Hall of Fame.

George Kress' entry not only highlights his own "many 'firsts,'" but also how "Marguerite worked along side her husband for many years." In the 1940s, George named his first paper machine after his wife. Even though it was replaced with a new paper machine in 2020, it is still called the "Marguerite K," and Green Bay Packaging said it still has the placard.

George and Marguerite Kress stand by the "Marguerite K" paper machine.

William Kress followed in his own father's footsteps to serve as the current chairman and CEO of the company.

Green Bay Packaging has also continued to support the community through the George Kress Foundation, established in 1953.

Green Bay Packaging's environmental efforts recognized by U.S. president, others

"Long before it became fashionable, Green Bay Packaging recognized its environmental stewardship responsibility," according to the Paper Industry International Hall of Fame.

In 1957, the company started collecting and processing old corrugated containers, or OCC, to produce medium, ahead of a national push toward recycling in the following decades.

Over the years, Green Bay Packaging won numerous environmental awards and designations, including from President George H. W. Bush.

In 1991, the Green Bay paper mill stopped using virgin pulp and was redesigned to produce containerboard from 100% recycled fiber. The next year, the mill "became one of the first paper mills in the world to be totally effluent free," meaning it had "zero discharge of wastewater," according to the company.

The innovations didn't stop there. In the 21st Century, Green Bay Packaging made history in Wisconsin.

Company constructs state's first new paper mill in more than 30 years

After years of planning and building, Green Bay Packaging opened its state-of-the-art, more than $500 million paper mill on Quincy Street in 2021, preserving and adding hundreds of jobs in the community.

The facility is Wisconsin's first new paper mill in decades, and it's been lauded as the largest single development project in Brown County.

Will Kress, Green Bay Packaging chairman and CEO, poses for a portrait outside of the new paper mill in Green Bay, which opened in 2021.

"This is a huge project for us, by far the biggest thing we've ever done in the history of our company," William Kress said in 2018.

The mill uses 100% recycled fiber, and it allowed the company to cut greenhouse gas emissions and stop using coal. Green Bay Packaging made headlines again when the new facility set a standard for net-zero water use.

Green Bay Packaging continues to grow

Green Bay's new mill isn't the only major development that Green Bay Packaging has worked on lately.

In Wisconsin, the company doubled the size of its Folding Carton Division in De Pere, creating an over 700,000-square-foot plant. It expanded and added new equipment at its Coated Division in Ashwaubenon. The company is also constructing a new building to consolidate its Great Lakes Packaging Division in Germantown.

Green Bay Packaging replaced its long-time facilities in Oklahoma and Texas with new "super plants." The 550,000-square-foot Tulsa location has been operating since late 2021, while the 600,000-square-foot facility in Forth Worth started up in October of this year.

The company acquired Interstate Packaging Corporation in Albert Lea, Minnesota and expanded a Geneva, Ohio, facility in recent years. It is also in the middle of a Cincinnati expansion.

“Our focus is to consistently grow the operation, look for ways to invest in our divisions and in our people in a consistent manner," Hollenbach said.

