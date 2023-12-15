Green Bay photographer changes course, focuses on woodworking, boat building with youth

Mark Hawkins

If you know Mark Hawkins of Green Bay, you might think of him as an exceptional photographer.

As owner of Mark Hawkins Photography, he spent years as a sought-after wedding photographer. But Hawkins has done much more. In his diverse career, he has proven to be a skilled furniture craftsman.

In addition to that, he founded Hands On Deck, a nonprofit organization.

The idea for the nonprofit percolated in 2016 when the Tall Ship Festival was coming to Green Bay. That got him thinking about boats and woodworking and developing a nonprofit that would teach those skills to youth.

“I had started doing photography for the North Coast Marine Manufacturing Alliance and was working with Ann Franz, the executive director. I asked her if I could bounce something off of her and explained my concept. With the festival coming up, she said if I wanted to get it going, I needed to get my ducks in a row,” Hawkins said.

He did just that. From January until the festival in August, he put together a board of directors, filed for nonprofit status, and with the help of Alex Gault, former owner of Karvarna and a board member, came up with the name Hands On Deck. The budget for the first year was $6,000.

Hawkins said, “Alex (Gault) drove a lot of it. He got me in touch with the Brown County Library and they had a maker space on the third floor. We made a mock-up of a boat in cardboard to see if we would be able to get the boat down once it was built, and low and behold, it fit.”

But the space didn’t turn out to be ideal. As the young people worked on the boat, cedar shavings began to pile up. The head of the genealogy department found shavings among its materials and it became obvious that they needed to find a new space.

Enter Chip McDonald of the McDonald Companies.

“We had a booth at the Tall Ship Festival, and Chip and his family came by,” Hawkins said. “I had no idea who he was, but he showed up at the library on a Monday morning.”

McDonald’s twins stayed for class, and when it was finished, Chip came in and said he had space for them when they were ready to move.

Story continues

With the support of the McDonalds and a space in one of the company’s buildings, Hands On Deck began to grow. It was completely a grass-roots organization, and Hawkins had little budget, no knowledge of grant writing, no payroll, and no historical data. He did, however, have a passion for passing on woodworking skills.

Although he started woodworking when a youngster, it was an experience he had building a boat with a friend that convinced him of the benefits of teaching mechanical skills. Through that came the idea of teaching boat building. An online search led him to Urban Boat Builders in Minneapolis, a nonprofit that was doing something similar to his vision. He also discovered All Hands Boat Work in Milwaukee and went to visit.

"I went to a Spanish-speaking school in Milwaukee and there were three volunteers building a boat with eight youth," he said. "One of the kids worked with the mathematical applications and they rotated every 30 minutes. As I was watching this, I was crying my eyes out. I went to lunch with Bill, the director, and I said, ‘You have to tell me everything you know.’”

Boat building seemed a far cry from Hawkins’ other businesses. In addition to photography, he crafted and sold high-end furniture. Yet, after witnessing the impact boat building had on the Milwaukee youth, he fell in love with the concept.

“From day one, I was spinning ideas so fast the board had a hard time keeping up. We added people to the board who I knew were interested in what were doing. There wasn’t a lot of organization at first; we were more like excited kids. There were no fees, no one got paid, the banking account was mostly negative, and there was no accounting whatsoever,” Hawkins said.

He lists numerous board members and volunteers who gave and continue to give so much of their time and expertise as being responsible for fueling the growth of Hands On Deck (many are listed on the website, handsondeckgb.org). But he also attributes social media with building awareness.

“I can boast that we were one of the earliest to use social media,” Hawkins said. “In early 2017, most nonprofits did not have a social media presence and we began posting every class and we had a professional photographer to take pictures (Hawkins). We were social media heavy and cash poor.”

From there, it was like piece after piece has fallen in place. He leaned on Dean Stewart, a renowned consultant with a specialty in nonprofits. In 2018, Stewart wrote a business plan for the organization, and in 2019, a number of community stakeholders joined.

Another turning point came when he got a call from the Fox Valley Community Foundation. Although he needed to be around for a while longer before being considered, Hands On Deck received its first grant in 2020. Other grants have followed as the community becomes aware of the assistance being provided.

Today, they are serving more than 50 students a week in three age categories. They teach elementary mechanical skills and boat construction and restoration. In cooperation with Clint Chase of Chase Small Craft, they are designing and laser-cutting model kits to provide an experience in entry level boat building for all ages. An additional activity is offering boat rides on the water for youth and families of underserved communities.

There is a list of core values they hope to instill: a taste for an appreciation of work in general; a respect for hard, honest, physical labor; training in the habits of order, accuracy, cleanliness and neatness; an appreciate of the sense of beauty exhibited in form; independence and self-reliance; dexterity in the use of the hands and tools; and the execution of precise work and production of useful products.

In every one of those areas, they are succeeding. More than 1,000 boat rides have been provided, classes are full, and new programs are being added. They are in the process of adding space in the McDonald complex. And, the budget that started at $6,000, is estimated to grow to $200,000 as funds are raised through grants, donors, and something as simple as wood-fired pizza sales.

As Hawkins leans on his board, volunteers, and mentors, he also looks to the future with a goal of growing programs that benefit the community. In addition to working with Hands on Deck, he teaches at a local school, does commercial photography, and is a woodcrafter.

“I am an artist through and through,” he said. “As an artist, I like to create and design. Artists are never satisfied. I am very passionate about Green Bay and making an impact.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Green Bay photographer focuses on mentoring youth through wood working