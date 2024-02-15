What is Green Bay's Rail Yard Innovation District, which first lady Jill Biden will visit on Friday?

Titletown Brewing Company on May 4, 2021, in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - When first lady Jill Biden visits Green Bay's Rail Yard Innovation District on Friday, she will not be visiting a literal rail yard.

At least not anymore.

Rather than freight cars and train engines, Biden will see affordable housing, a cafe, a restaurant, a craft brewery, a test kitchen for new restaurants, varied businesses and community groups.

The first lady's visit aims to draw attention to efforts to expand career-oriented learning in high school and college. It also brings national attention to a part of Green Bay's Broadway District that has been a focal point of private and public downtown revitalization for more than 15 years.

"The Rail Yard is a really strong, urban development that has repurposed a number of vacant buildings and brought incredible development, tax base, jobs and a variety of businesses contributing to a vibrant downtown," said Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway and a City Council member. "That Jill Biden is coming here speaks to what all has been accomplished in recent years."

Here's a quick rundown on the Rail Yard Innovation District: Where it is, what's there, why it's called the Rail Yard and what's next.

Where's the Rail Yard Innovation District? Follow the 'Titletown' smokestack

The Rail Yard Innovation District is a roughly 22-acre area roughly bounded by Dousman Street to the south, North Broadway to the west, Mather Street to the north and Leicht Memorial Park to the east. It's part of the Broadway District on the western shore of the Fox River.

It's probably easiest identified by the giant smokestack bearing the word "Titletown" on the site, an addition made by one of the site's tenants, Titletown Brewing Co.

Chicago & Northwestern Railroad train at the station, now home to The Depot Green Bay restaurant, in Green Bay on Nov 26, 2008.

Why's it called the Rail Yard?

The area in question is dominated by several large former industrial canning and cold storage buildings along North Broadway. Those businesses and former industrial users on the site's interior relied on the nearby rail lines for shipping. The buildings have since been gutted and converted into office space.

The area also is home to Green Bay's historic Chicago & Northwestern train depot, the hub of passenger rail activity from 1898 into the 1970s, when passenger rail service ended.

The area's developers in 2017 chose to call it the Rail Yard Innovation District as a homage to rail's role in making Green Bay an early transportation hub and as a nod to the variety of businesses that moved into the renovated industrial buildings, helping activate the area.

Ethan Fernandez, manager of Honey & Cream Cafe, seasons potatoes at the grand opening of The Cannery on July 12 in Green Bay. The Cannery is at 320 N. Broadway, in the Rail Yard Innovation District.

Food and drink options include Voyageurs Sourdough, The Depot and Test Kitchen at The Cannery

The redevelopment effort cleared the way for a variety of food and drink options to open in the area.

Titletown Brewing Co. operates both a taproom and rooftop tap room and The Depot Green Bay restaurant occupies the former train depot.

There's also Voyaguers Sourdough bakery and cafe while the former Cannery restaurant space has been re-launched as a test kitchen and food business incubator to help local business owners get started.

Paper Transport employees hold a meeting in the company's new office space at 340 N. Broadway, in the Rail Yard Innovation District. The De Pere-based company has leased space to house as many as 150 employees in the downtown space.

Greater Green Bay Chamber, Paper Transport, Live X among commercial users in the Rail Yard

The converted industrial buildings have since 2008 slowly added businesses like logistics company Paper Transport and video production firm Live X.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber was one of the first organizations to move into the newly renovated industrial buildings and its offices remain there today. Other community groups and nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin and On Broadway Inc.

An aerial image of The Fort, a 233-unit apartment building under construction in The Rail Yard District. To the right are former canning and cold storage buildings along North Broadway that have been converted to commercial and retail uses.

More than 200 apartments coming will add to existing Rail Yard housing options

The third key element of the Rail Yard district is housing.

TWG Development in 2020 opened Broadway Lofts and added 107 affordable apartments and townhouse units on the north end of the district. The area also has seen the addition of market-rate, owner-occupied units.

And TWG Development expects to complete construction of another 233-unit, affordable housing development, The Fort at the Rail Yard, this summer.

