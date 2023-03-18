Green and Bio Solvents Market is projected to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green And Bio Solvents Market Will Grow From USD 1.2 Billion In 2022 To USD 1.6 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Green solvents come from things like corn, sugar cane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, biosuccinic acid, soybean oil, etc. that are grown on farms. Solvents like acetone, ethanol, methanol, 2-propanol, ethyl acetate, isopropyl acetate, methyl ethyl ketone, 1-butanol, tert-butanol, etc. are among the least dangerous. They are used as building blocks to make other goods, like detergents, cosmetics, paints and coatings, inks, adhesives and sealants, and medicines.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Green and Bio Solvents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Green and Bio Solvents Market Recent Developments:

In November 2019 , Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired Florida Chemical Company (FCC), a division of Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK ). The company produces D-limonene, a biodegradable solvent, and a degreaser derived from orange peels.

In September 2019 , Corbion renewed its contract with Brenntag, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients in Europe and the Middle East.

In May 2019 , DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Corbion, INOLEX and ACT Solutions collaborated to produce a range of personal care product formulations with 100% bio-based ingredients.

In February 2020, the company announced a joint venture with Towell Engineering Group (Oman) to produce levulinic acid-derived biochemical products. The partnership, called Nxtlevvel, is expected to produce 30,000 metric tons of biodegradable solvents and plasticizers per year for the cleaning, personal care, coatings and agricultural markets.

Story continues

Green and Bio Solvents Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Green and bio solvents are in higher demand than traditional solvents. This is because there are more rules about the environment, especially in Europe and North America, and more green and bio solvents with better qualities and lower prices are being made available by both new and old production plants. Green and bio-solvents are used to clean, and protect plants, make watering agents, and make biofluxes. Green and biosolvents are being used in more places because new products are being made all the time. This is the main thing driving the market.

Restraint:

Raw materials must be easy to get and always be coming in for green and biosolvent production to go smoothly. For production to go smoothly, the quality of the raw materials must be the same. Green and biosolvents are often profitable because they can be made from cheap, reusable raw materials. If the prices of raw materials went up or went through strong cycles in the future, production would no longer be profitable. Price hedging instruments and other similar tools are less likely to be used by SMEs to set up long-term fixed-price contracts than they are by larger businesses.

Opportunity:

Personal care items use common solvents like diethanolamine, triethanolamine, and polyethylene glycol. Solvents can mess up your hormones, irritate your eyes, skin, and respiratory system, give you a sore throat, and make asthma and allergic contact dermatitis worse. Carbon tetrachloride and 1,2-dichloroethane are two other popular solvents that are used in toxic and cancer-causing pharmaceutical applications. Because of these things, research and development in the area of green and biosolvents can be done in more ways.

Regional Outlook:

Over the forecast period, the green/bio-based solvents market size in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5%, making up 21% of the green/bio-based solvents market share by 2020. This is because there is more demand in Asia Pacific markets like paints and coatings, ink production, industrial, cosmetics, drugs, etc. China's paints and coatings market is growing quickly, which is pushing market makers to make high-quality green and bio-based solvents for mixing paint ingredients. Also, manufacturers around the world see Asia-Pacific as a good market because it has low costs for workers, setting up factories, and selling goods. These things drive the market for green/bio-based chemicals in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/66477/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 5.6% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.6 Billion By Type Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate By Applications Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics By Companies Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Green and Bio Solvents Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Florida Chemical Company, Cargill Incorporated, Galactic, Gevo, Pinova Holdings INC, Myriant, LyondellBasell, Solvay, Akzo Nobel., and Others.

Green and Bio Solvents Market by Types:

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Green and Bio Solvents Market by Applications:

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Robotic Process Automation Market – The Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size Was Valued At USD 1.89 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 38.2% From 2022 To 2030. North America accounted for 37.26% of the revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. This is estimated based on the high penetration of automation solutions and process management by government agencies and businesses in the region.

Precision Electric Motors Market - The global precision electric motor market is to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% and reach USD 181.89 Billion during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The market was valued at USD 106.45 Billion in 2022. The region is projected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period, at USD 37.77 billion in 2020. This is due to the rapid urbanization of the country which has increased the demand for precision power in India and China.

Hometech Textiles Market - The Global Hometech Textiles Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the exploding population of the continent, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global home textile market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textile market worldwide. Latin America is the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide, behind North America.

Core Biopsy Needles Market - The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. North America dominates the core needle biopsy market owing to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development proficiencies by the pharmaceutical companies and rapid adoption of new and better healthcare technologies.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



