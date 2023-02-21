U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

Green and bio solvents market size to increase by USD 6,285.08 million from 2022 to 2027: North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green and Bio Solvents Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,285.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,524.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the green and bio solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are making significant investments in the green solvent industry due to rise in the demand for eco-friendly paints and coating, adhesives, and sealants. Technological advancements in the green solvent industry will boost product sales of green chemicals in North America. The use of green and bio solvents in industries such as automotive, chemicals, and construction is increasing significantly, contributing to the demand for green and bio solvents in North America during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The green and bio solvents market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers green and bio solvents used in household cleaners, personal products and fragrances.

  • BASF SE - The company offers green and bio solvents under its chemical segment that are used as a substitute for a fossil alternative to reduce the carbon footprint. Through this segment, the company includes petrochemicals and intermediates divisions.

  • Braskem SA - The company offers green and bio solvents that are used to help reduce CO2 emissions. The company is also focused on the production of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinylchloride resins.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as acceptance among numerous end-user industries, favorable government regulations, and the increasing demand for environment-friendly products from emerging economies. However, the lack of commercialization is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives and sealants, and others. The paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Related reports:

The oil field bio-solvents market size has the potential to grow by USD 14.27 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.70%. Furthermore, this report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (hydrocarbons, alcohols, glycols, esters, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

The aromatic solvents market share is expected to increase by USD 954.97 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aromatic solvents market segmentations by end-user (paints and coatings, automotive, pharmaceuticals, oilfield chemicals, and others), type (toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, benzene, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this green and bio solvents market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green and bio solvents market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the green and bio solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green and bio solvents market vendors

Green And Bio Solvents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,285.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Circa Group AS, Comindex SA, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Liberty Chemicals Srl, Roquette Freres SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd., and Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global green and bio solvents market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.4 BASF SE

  • 12.5 Braskem SA

  • 12.6 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.7 Circa Group AS

  • 12.8 Comindex SA

  • 12.9 CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.11 Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

  • 12.12 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

  • 12.13 Huntsman Corp.

  • 12.14 India Glycols Ltd.

  • 12.15 Solvay SA

  • 12.16 Stepan Co.

  • 12.17 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

