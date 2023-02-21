Green and bio solvents market size to increase by USD 6,285.08 million from 2022 to 2027: North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green and Bio Solvents Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,285.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,524.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional analysis
By region, the green and bio solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are making significant investments in the green solvent industry due to rise in the demand for eco-friendly paints and coating, adhesives, and sealants. Technological advancements in the green solvent industry will boost product sales of green chemicals in North America. The use of green and bio solvents in industries such as automotive, chemicals, and construction is increasing significantly, contributing to the demand for green and bio solvents in North America during the forecast period. Buy the report
Company profiles
The green and bio solvents market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers green and bio solvents used in household cleaners, personal products and fragrances.
BASF SE - The company offers green and bio solvents under its chemical segment that are used as a substitute for a fossil alternative to reduce the carbon footprint. Through this segment, the company includes petrochemicals and intermediates divisions.
Braskem SA - The company offers green and bio solvents that are used to help reduce CO2 emissions. The company is also focused on the production of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinylchloride resins.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as acceptance among numerous end-user industries, favorable government regulations, and the increasing demand for environment-friendly products from emerging economies. However, the lack of commercialization is hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
Based on application, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives and sealants, and others. The paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Related reports:
The oil field bio-solvents market size has the potential to grow by USD 14.27 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.70%. Furthermore, this report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (hydrocarbons, alcohols, glycols, esters, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.
The aromatic solvents market share is expected to increase by USD 954.97 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aromatic solvents market segmentations by end-user (paints and coatings, automotive, pharmaceuticals, oilfield chemicals, and others), type (toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, benzene, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this green and bio solvents market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green and bio solvents market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the green and bio solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green and bio solvents market vendors
Green And Bio Solvents Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
182
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6,285.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Circa Group AS, Comindex SA, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Liberty Chemicals Srl, Roquette Freres SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd., and Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global green and bio solvents market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 Braskem SA
12.6 Cargill Inc.
12.7 Circa Group AS
12.8 Comindex SA
12.9 CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG
12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.11 Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.
12.12 GFBiochemicals Ltd.
12.13 Huntsman Corp.
12.14 India Glycols Ltd.
12.15 Solvay SA
12.16 Stepan Co.
12.17 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-and-bio-solvents-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-6-285-08-million-from-2022-to-2027-north-america-to-account-for-39-of-market-growth---technavio-301750586.html
SOURCE Technavio