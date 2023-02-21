Green and bio solvents market size to increase by USD 6,285.08 million from 2022 to 2027: North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green and Bio Solvents Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,285.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,524.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the green and bio solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are making significant investments in the green solvent industry due to rise in the demand for eco-friendly paints and coating, adhesives, and sealants. Technological advancements in the green solvent industry will boost product sales of green chemicals in North America. The use of green and bio solvents in industries such as automotive, chemicals, and construction is increasing significantly, contributing to the demand for green and bio solvents in North America during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The green and bio solvents market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers green and bio solvents used in household cleaners, personal products and fragrances.

BASF SE - The company offers green and bio solvents under its chemical segment that are used as a substitute for a fossil alternative to reduce the carbon footprint. Through this segment, the company includes petrochemicals and intermediates divisions.

Braskem SA - The company offers green and bio solvents that are used to help reduce CO2 emissions. The company is also focused on the production of polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinylchloride resins.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as acceptance among numerous end-user industries, favorable government regulations, and the increasing demand for environment-friendly products from emerging economies. However, the lack of commercialization is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives and sealants, and others. The paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

What are the key data covered in this green and bio solvents market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green and bio solvents market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the green and bio solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green and bio solvents market vendors

Green And Bio Solvents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,285.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Circa Group AS, Comindex SA, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Liberty Chemicals Srl, Roquette Freres SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd., and Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global green and bio solvents market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Braskem SA

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Circa Group AS

12.8 Comindex SA

12.9 CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.11 Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

12.12 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

12.13 Huntsman Corp.

12.14 India Glycols Ltd.

12.15 Solvay SA

12.16 Stepan Co.

12.17 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

