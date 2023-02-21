U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.50
    -23.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,697.00
    -169.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,321.75
    -68.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.10
    -14.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.23
    +1.06 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6990
    +0.4390 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,040.06
    +520.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.32
    +25.99 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Green Bioactives engages biomanufacturing expert John Stevenson to lead production scale-up

Green Bioactives Limited
·3 min read
Green Bioactives Limited
Green Bioactives Limited

Edinburgh, Scotland, 21 February 2023 – Green Bioactives Limited (‘GBL’), a world-leader in the discovery, development and sustainable production of high-value natural products derived from plant cell cultures, announces the engagement John Stevenson of 58|Seasgad to lead its bio-production development under a consultancy agreement. John will support GBL in scaling production of its plant-cell based biomanufacturing platform as the company initiates its expansion plans and launch of new products.

John has over 35 years engineering and biomanufacturing experience and has a proven track record of delivering complex projects across public, private and start-up companies. He has held Head of Engineering and Project Director roles at a number of companies including Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, William Grant & Sons and Celtic Renewables. As Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Celtic Renewables, John led the scale up from lab concept through to industrial operations to deliver sustainable biorefinery solutions with a mission to displace fossil fuels.

Most recently, John led a major plant upgrade for BioMar, a leading aquaculture company. John is a Chartered Project Professional and holds a BSc in Engineering and MBA in Engineering Management from the University of Bristol.

David McElroy, CEO of Green Bioactives, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome John to the team at Green Bioactives. His engagement represents a significant milestone for the company as we begin to scale up production of our natural products derived from plant cell cultures. John has proven experience in scaling biotechnologies from the lab through to commercialisation and his operational expertise will be invaluable to Green Bioactives at this exciting time for everyone at the company.”

John Stevenson added: “I am delighted to support Green Bioactives. GBL’s plant-cell based biomanufacturing platform is a hugely exciting technology and has significant potential to deliver natural products sustainably and economically to the nutraceutical, cosmetic, agricultural industries and beyond. I look forward to working with the Green Bioactives team to develop the scale up of its technology and to move towards the company’s goal of becoming the world’s leading supplier of safe, natural and sustainably-sourced plant-derived products.”

About Green Bioactives

Green Bioactives (‘GBL’) is a world leader in producing plant-cell based natural products for the nutraceutical, cosmetics, food, agricultural and pharma industries. The company currently provides natural products for several world-leading partners in these industries and has its own suite of in-house products in development.

GBL’s innovative biomanufacturing platform utilises plant vascular stem cells to provide much improved and sustainable access to the huge, diverse, and valuable library of bioactives generated by the world’s plant population – natural products that are vital to many industries, but often difficult to produce sustainably or economically using traditional manufacturing approaches.

GBL’s capabilities span initial isolation of the bioactive producing plant cells through to the supply of the final purified product. GBL’s knowledge of plant vascular stem cells also provides the opportunity for the company to develop novel approaches that address the global need for sustainable, more efficient food production.

GBL was founded in 2020 and is currently based at the Roslin Innovation Centre, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

For more information visit: www.green-bioactives.com

CONTACTS
Green Bioactives
Chris Meaney, CBO
info@greenbioactives.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible, Eleanor Perkin, Sandi Greenwood, George Underwood
GreenBioactives@medistrava.com
Tel: +44 203 928 6900


Recommended Stories

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Major Winter Storm to Sweep Across U.S. This Week

    A major winter storm is set to hit swaths of the U.S. this week, with possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions potentially disrupting travel from coast to coast. Millions of people are expected to experience icy conditions, with weather warnings in place from the West Coast, through the northern Plains and into the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, the National Weather Service said. “A major multiday winter storm will affect areas from the West Coast through the Upper Midwest Monday through Thursday with heavy snow and considerable impacts,” the NWS said.

  • ​New Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey and Syria

    A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, two weeks after a pair of earthquakes devastated both Turkey and Syria.

  • Liberia may have 'parallel system' for illegal log exports

    The lush West African rainforests of Liberia are being cut down and illegally exported with the likely collusion of powerful government officials, according to a diplomatic document obtained by The Associated Press that described an apparent “parallel system” for trade in timber. It says the country's chief timber official, Mike Doryen, runs his own “special task force” to bypass the personnel stationed at checkpoints who are there to prevent logging virgin rainforest. The U.K. Foreign Office document describes a network of illicit sawmills, off-the-books exports and payments made to the Liberian forestry agency that were not deposited in official accounts, that could amount to a “parallel system” for the timber trade.

  • Watch: Floods in Brazil Kill Dozens During Carnival Weekend

    Heavy rains and floods in São Paulo state, Brazil, killed at least 36 people on Sunday. The city of São Sebastião was one of the hardest hit with dozens of people missing after at least 50 houses collapsed. Photo: Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'Absolutely horrible': Here are the 3 big reasons Dave Ramsey hates whole life insurance — do this with your hard-earned retirement savings instead

    Ramsey didn't hold back.

  • Elon Musk Touts Tesla Cybertruck Technology

    What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.