Green Bond Series Offering on October 31st 2022

Orkuveita Reykjavíkur
·1 min read
Orkuveita Reykjavíkur
Orkuveita Reykjavíkur

Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) will conduct an auction of the green bond series OR020934 GB and OR161126 GB on October 31st 2022.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 9,415 million in the category.

OR161126 GB is a new non-indexed bond class with an interest payment arrangement and bears 7.0% interest, payable four times a year until the final maturity on November 16th 2026.

Fossar Markets oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.

Contacts:

Benedikt K. Magnússon, Reykjavík Energy CFO, tel. +354 516 6100, Benedikt.Kjartan.Magnusson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Markets, tel. +354 522 4008, matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com


