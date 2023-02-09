U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.79
    -19.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,803.05
    -145.96 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.38
    -59.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.06
    -16.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    -0.47 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    -14.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.35 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    +0.0090 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4210
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,449.04
    -465.18 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.42
    -2.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Green Boy Group Opens New Office in Chicago Led by Thomas Smit

Green Boy Group
·3 min read

Thomas Smit, Commercial Director, Green Boy Chicago

Thomas Smit, Commercial Director, Green Boy Chicago
Thomas Smit, Commercial Director, Green Boy Chicago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Boy Group, a global supplier of plant-based, non-GMO, and organic food ingredients, has appointed Thomas Smit as head of their new office in Chicago.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better way to start the new year than being finally able to announce the opening of our Chicago office," says Peter van Dijken, Green Boy Co-Founder and Owner. "Especially since Chicago is a city so dear to our hearts and a major natural food hub in the US. Since a lot of our customers are located in the Midwest, it was a logical next step. Now we'll be able to even better serve their needs."

"It took about three years to get this office ready to go," Frederik Otten, Green Boy Co-Founder and Owner, elaborates. "Mostly because we wanted the right person to lead the Green Boy Chicago office. Our eyes were set on Thomas Smit for a while, a food industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in supplying plant-based food ingredients. Thomas is a burst of positive energy and has a proven track record of successfully building up and managing a new office in Chicago.

Thomas Smit's career started at Nidera in 2013 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he focused on supplying plant-based food ingredients globally. In 2016 Thomas joined Royal Ingredients and moved over to Chicago to start their new office in the role of managing director. BayWa acquired Royal Ingredients in 2018 due to the growth of its sales in the U.S. market.

"I am grateful for my time at Royal, where I gained a lot of experience on how to start, run and expand an office in a market that is constantly evolving," says Thomas Smit, "but when Green Boy approached me to head their new office in Chicago, I was getting very excited. Green Boy's vision to reform the food industry via their functional plant-based proteins, such as Plant-Meat Protein™ and Plant-Dairy Protein™, really resonated with me. Their approach to the market is unique; Green Boy has a B2B as well as a B2C business, houses an extensive food research lab in Los Angeles, and works with interesting collaborators such as universities and industry-relevant organizations. The company also has big plans for the future, and I wanted to play a substantive role in their ongoing expansion in the U.S."

Green Boy, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, is a worldwide supplier of plant-based non-GMO and organic food ingredients with a specialization in supplying functional plant-based proteins. Green Boy has offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Chicago. Learn more about Green Boy at https://www.greenboy.com.

Thomas Smit is reachable via thomas@greenboy.com or +1 (773) 560-6924.

Contact Information:
Nina Steinlechner
Marketing Manager
nina@greenboy.com
2138222885

Related Images






Image 1: Thomas Smit, Commercial Director, Green Boy Chicago


Former Royal Ingredients MD, Thomas Smit, opens Green Boy Chicago Office



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase CEO Tweets Rumors Of Retail Staking Ban, Kraken Faces SEC Probe

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted his concerns about a rumored SEC ban on retail staking. Meanwhile, crypto-exchange Kraken is also under the regulator's scanner.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeorge Santo

  • Parker-Hannifin Shares Make an Upside Breakout

    Parker-Hannifin Corp PH makes "motion and control technologies and systems" and they must be doing something right - their charts and indicators are very bullish. In this daily bar chart of PH, below, I see a bullish pattern playing out. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from the middle of December telling me that buyers of PH are being more aggressive than sellers.

  • Pilgrim’s Pride Surges as Consumers Swap Beef for Cheap Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Sharply falling chicken prices are boosting poultry demand from inflation-weary consumers at a challenging moment for the rival beef industry, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeorge Santos Gets

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • Bombardier jet deliveries to rise in 2023 despite supply chain pressure

    (Reuters) -Bombardier Inc on Thursday forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023 despite supply-chain problems expected to subside but not disappear this year, chief executive Eric Martel said. Canada's Bombardier expects to deliver more than 138 jets in 2023, compared with 123 last year, after strong demand for private flying lifted its quarterly results above expectations. "Today there are less suppliers that have issues but those that remain have sometimes deeper issues which we need to work with," Martel told reporters.

  • Moral Rating Agency slams several U.S. companies over alleged Russia and Ukraine ‘double standards’

    Many U.S. companies are supporting Ukraine with aid while still maintaining a presence in Russia, researchers claim

  • Billionaire Friedland Weighs Strategic Partner for Congo Copper

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland said he may bring in a minority partner to help develop Congolese copper assets that are key to the green energy transition.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeorge Santos Gets Into Fig

  • Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation

    However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.

  • Exxon to merge some business units as part of cost-cutting plan

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is merging some smaller business units as part of an effort to cut annual costs by $9 billion by 2023 from 2019 levels. The changes follow the restructuring of Exxon's top businesses disclosed last year, and address a second layer of management. Exxon now says it will combine smaller units to concentrate decisions related to supply chain, procurement and the acquisition of raw materials, among others.

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest

    Old Dominion Freight Line, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and ArcBest have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Russia has ‘upended global trade flows’ in the year since its invasion of Ukraine

    The Russia-Ukraine war has called attention to the vulnerability of the U.S. petroleum market and may lead to a shift to better secure global energy supplies.

  • China Tech Giant Meituan Hires 10,000 to Counter ByteDance

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan dived its most in two months after unveiling plans to hire as many as 10,000 people this quarter, as the Chinese food delivery company tries to fend off a challenge from ByteDance Ltd. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Sa

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alibaba, Expedia and MercadoLibre

    Alibaba, Expedia and MercadoLibre have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • German Industry’s Quick and Dirty Fuel Fix Set to Last This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in Germany’s industrial heartland are continuing to burn dirty fuels like coal and oil that were adopted as a temporary solution at the height of Europe’s energy crunch last year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommod

  • Energy Will Keep Booming. This Spanish Refiner’s Stock Stands to Gain.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has focused attention on the merits of fossil-fuel operations like Repsol’s, and the resulting profits should ease the path for its clean-energy investments.