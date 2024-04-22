We Like Green Brick Partners' (NYSE:GRBK) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Green Brick Partners, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$355m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Green Brick Partners has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Green Brick Partners' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Green Brick Partners for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Green Brick Partners. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 143%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Green Brick Partners thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Green Brick Partners' ROCE

To sum it up, Green Brick Partners has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 481% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

