Green Building Materials Market to grow by USD 234.09 Bn by 2026, Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green building materials market size is set to grow by USD 234.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.44%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report extensively covers green building materials market segmentation by application (insulation, roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Building Materials Market 2022-2026

The rising need for energy-efficient green buildings, the benefits of green buildings, and increasing urbanization and rising disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the high initial cost of green buildings is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this green building materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

Green Building Materials Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Green Building Materials Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The green building materials market report covers the following areas:

Green Building Materials Market Size

Green Building Materials Market Trends

Green Building Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advancements in insulation materials as one of the prime reasons driving the Green Building Materials Market growth during the next few years.

Green Building Materials Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green building materials market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors

Green Building Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $234.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amvic Inc, BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Bridgestone Corp, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Forbo Management SA, Green Depot LLC, GreenFiber LLC, Holcim Ltd., Homasote Co., Interface Inc., Johns Manville, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LX Hausys Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., RedBuilt LLC, and The Alumasc Group plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

