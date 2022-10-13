U.S. markets closed

Green Building Materials Market to grow by USD 234.09 Bn by 2026, Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green building materials market size is set to grow by USD 234.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.44%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report extensively covers green building materials market segmentation by application (insulation, roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Building Materials Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the Europe market?

The rising need for energy-efficient green buildings, the benefits of green buildings, and increasing urbanization and rising disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the high initial cost of green buildings is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this green building materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings. Buy Sample Report.

Green Building Materials Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the Green Building Materials Market: Download Free Sample Now

Green Building Materials Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The green building materials market report covers the following areas:

  • Green Building Materials Market Size

  • Green Building Materials Market Trends

  • Green Building Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advancements in insulation materials as one of the prime reasons driving the Green Building Materials Market growth during the next few years.

Green Building Materials Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the green building materials market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors

Related Reports:

Drywall Textures Market by Type, Material, Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The drywall textures market is projected to grow by USD 172.33 million with a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Concrete Contractor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The concrete contractor market is projected to grow by USD 571.3 million with a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Green Building Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$234.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.56

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amvic Inc, BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Bridgestone Corp, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Forbo Management SA, Green Depot LLC, GreenFiber LLC, Holcim Ltd., Homasote Co., Interface Inc., Johns Manville, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LX Hausys Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., RedBuilt LLC, and The Alumasc Group plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Insulation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Roofing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Framing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Interior finishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Exterior siding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.9 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

  • 10.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 10.6 Forbo Management SA

  • 10.7 Homasote Co.

  • 10.8 Kingspan Group Plc

  • 10.9 LX Hausys Ltd

  • 10.10 Owens Corning

  • 10.11 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 10.12 The Alumasc Group plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Green Building Materials Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-building-materials-market-to-grow-by-usd-234-09-bn-by-2026--rising-need-for-energy-efficient-green-buildings-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301647640.html

SOURCE Technavio

