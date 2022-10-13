Green Building Materials Market to grow by USD 234.09 Bn by 2026, Rising need for energy-efficient green buildings to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The green building materials market size is set to grow by USD 234.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.44%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report extensively covers green building materials market segmentation by application (insulation, roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Request Free Sample Report.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
What are the major trends in the market?
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Who are the top players in the market?
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
How big is the Europe market?
The rising need for energy-efficient green buildings, the benefits of green buildings, and increasing urbanization and rising disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the high initial cost of green buildings is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this green building materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
Green Building Materials Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
Green Building Materials Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The green building materials market report covers the following areas:
Green Building Materials Market Size
Green Building Materials Market Trends
Green Building Materials Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advancements in insulation materials as one of the prime reasons driving the Green Building Materials Market growth during the next few years.
Green Building Materials Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the green building materials market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$234.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.56
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amvic Inc, BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Bridgestone Corp, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Forbo Management SA, Green Depot LLC, GreenFiber LLC, Holcim Ltd., Homasote Co., Interface Inc., Johns Manville, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LX Hausys Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., RedBuilt LLC, and The Alumasc Group plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
