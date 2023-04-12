Green Building Materials Market to Reach USD 951.15 Billion by 2030 | With a 12.3% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in green building materials market are BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Owens Corning (U.S.), REDBUILT (U.S.), CERTAINTEED (U.S.)

Pune, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green building materials market size was valued at USD 377.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 422.27 billion in 2023 to USD 951.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. An environment-friendly building structure is made from green building materials. Straw, hempcrete, wood, bamboo, bales, recycled plastic, and ferrock are some of these materials. They are used to create structures that are low-energy and support the ecological balance of the environment. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Green Building Materials Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Forbo International SA (Switzerland)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

REDBUILT (U.S.)

CERTAINTEED (U.S.)

HOLCIM (Switzerland)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 12.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 951.15 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 377.03 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By End-use Industry

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Green Building Materials Market Growth Drivers High Preference for Green Buildings will Dominate the Residential Segment Increasing Demand for Green Materials Buildings will Propel Market



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-building-materials-market-102932

Segments:

Roofing Segment to Grow Due to its Growing Product Usage in Construction

Based on application, the market is segmented into roofing, flooring, insulation, and others.

Due to the growing popularity of green roofing materials, it is predicted that the roofing segment will continue to be the largest over the projection period. As Nature-based Solutions (NBS) address a number of environmental and socioeconomic issues brought on by climate change, green roofs are becoming more and more important. Given that urban areas already house 55% of the world's population and are expected to grow by as much as 68% by 2050, urban areas are garnering attention in terms of global development. Suburbs, cities, and towns are all part of urban settlements. Urban growth is necessary for urban settlements to flourish sustainably. The New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 promote cities' commitment to sustainability.



A high Preference for Green Buildings will Dominate the Residential Segment

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

Due to an increase in regulations and rules requiring energy-efficient buildings, the residential segment is anticipated to dominate during the projection period. In the residential sector, green buildings are becoming more popular. Building materials that are both eco-friendly and energy-efficient are now in demand.

The main factors driving the market expansion of this category are the growing awareness of the environmental advantages of sustainable building materials and the expanding use of sustainable building methods in the residential sector. Additionally, government regulations and initiatives to encourage the use of eco-friendly building materials in the residential sector, as well as the rising demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly homes, are likely to propel the green building materials market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halted Construction Activities and Supply Chain Negatively Affected Global Market

The COVID-19 epidemic is rapidly engulfing nations and regions, having a profound effect on the supply chain at every level. The entire world has declared a lockdown in March 2020, limiting the movement of people and goods and severely impacting the supply chains of building manufacturers. COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on the construction sector, which hampered the market. The pandemic caused the construction industry to go through its worst period in several decades. The lack of construction materials, logistical difficulties, labor shortage, and uncertainty have all had an impact on the worldwide construction industry and caused projects to be postponed or abandoned.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Green Materials Buildings will Propel Market

Wood, straw hemp concrete, recycled plastic, ferrock, straw bales, bamboo rammed earth, wood concrete, and grass concrete are examples of green building materials. The purpose of using these materials is to build structures that are energy-efficient and support the ecological balance of the environment. During construction, design, repair, and maintenance, these materials increase a building's sustainability and efficiency. These materials are made from renewable waste sources and are particularly energy-efficient. Environmental issues including freshwater resource contamination, air pollution, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, and atypical climate change can all be resolved by using environment-friendly building materials. Green building materials are ideal replacements for conventional construction materials, and due to these benefits, the green building materials market share will increase in the coming years.

On the contrary, high demand, fluctuation in price of materials, and declining per capita income in some countries are few factors that may impede the market growth.



Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Market due to High Demand for Infrastructure Applications

Due to its rising demand for roofing, insulation, framing, and numerous other residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications, North America held the biggest market share in 2022. There is expanding need for buildings that are both energy and value-efficient and reduce their negative effects on the environment. Reduced energy expenses are the economic advantages of green buildings. Increased government initiatives have accelerated the market's expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses Use Strategic Planning to Expand Their Market Share

Market players face severe competition from national and regional firms that have vast supply chains, regulatory expertise, and suppliers. In order to grow their present markets, businesses also enter into agreements, make purchases, and form strategic alliances with other industry leaders.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Key Developments Insights on Regulatory Scenario Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Global Green Building Materials Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Value) Roofing Flooring Insulation Others By End-Use Industry (Value) Residential Non- Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Green Building Materials Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Value) Roofing Flooring Insulation Others By End-Use Industry (Value) Residential Non- Residential By Country (Value) U.S. By End-Use Industry (Value) Residential Non- Residential Canada By End-Use Industry (Value) Residential Non- Residential



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

October 2022 - Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials was acquired by Holcim. This acquisition strengthens Holcim's market presence in the U.K. market for green building materials.

