Green Canopy NODE Launches Equity Crowdfunding Raise to Democratize Investment, Now Live on StartEngine

The Seattle Construction Tech Company is Raising Capital to Scale its Innovative Construction Products that Enable Developers to Build Healthier Homes Faster and More Sustainably

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Canopy NODE is pleased to announce the launch of its first crowdfunding campaign, now available for investment to the public on StartEngine. The Seattle-based construction technology, real estate development, and fund management company has long believed that investment in private companies should be democratized. Launching this campaign allows everyone, not just institutional or accredited investors, to invest in revolutionizing the construction industry to build more sustainable, healthy homes faster.

"We are excited about crowdfunding because it gives more people an opportunity to be a part of transforming how homes are built while at the same time offering real positive social and environmental impact for our communities and the planet," said Co-CEO Aaron Fairchild. "When individuals with normal incomes align their values to their investments, they become direct participants in positive transformation with us –they become impact investors for a better world."

Green Canopy NODE is raising capital to scale its technology development with innovative construction products that simplify construction while boosting productivity – building faster and more sustainably. The company leverages its integrated construction ecosystem, proving product-market fit on-site through its certified green real estate development pipeline and real estate funds.

In 2023, Green Canopy NODE plans to install millions of dollars worth of utility and structural products on site and develop a new region of expansion across the US – selling to other developers and builders directly and through channel partners with its configurable product catalog. "Our roadmap is clear – we're here to scale healthy and sustainable homes from everyone," said Co-CEO Bec Chapin. "Given the labor and supply shortages, traditional homebuilders simply can't produce enough. It's time to revolutionize the industry, and we see our integrated construction ecosystem as the model required for scale."

The vertically integrated company is also an experienced fund manager. Green Canopy NODE Capital has successfully launched and managed four real estate funds and is soon to launch its pioneering fifth fund on mass timber. Learn more about Green Canopy NODE's offering and how to invest at www.startengine.com/greencanopynode.

About Green Canopy NODE

Green Canopy NODE is an integrated construction technology, real estate development, and fund management company. Over its history, it has sought to embrace the innovation required to change the current paradigm of housing development and deliver on its commitment to help regenerate communities and environments. The company works with its clients and investors to develop high-performing, deep green, all-electric, and healthy housing.

