Green Canopy NODE Showcases Mass Timber Model Home, Revolutionizing Construction and Advancing Sustainable Building Practices

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Canopy NODE, a leading sustainable construction technology company, is proud to announce the launch and completion of its Mass Timber Model Home, designed as a turnkey workforce housing unit. The Model Home showcases the benefits of Green Canopy NODE's Prefabricated Mass Timber Assembly Kits providing developers a path to deliver housing twice as fast with greater predictability.

The Mass Timber Model Home is a two-story modular home built using precision-engineered mass timber components manufactured offsite, demonstrating the power of prefabrication, installation, and logistics. The modules for the home were assembled offsite and ready for shipping in two days. Onsite assembly for the entire home occurred in two days during a blizzard, further testing the company's process and capabilities to build under extreme conditions.

"Green Canopy NODE's Mass Timber Model Home is a game-changer for developers. We all want to solve the housing market's pains, but we get stuck in long development timelines and traditional construction schedules. Our Model Home will help cut out a lot of hurdles and risks we all have traditionally struggled with and help us all simply deliver more housing," said Bec Chapin, Co-CEO of Green Canopy NODE.

Green Canopy NODE's Mass Timber Model Home is at the forefront of sustainability, storing carbon and reducing embodied carbon footprint and waste. Building with mass timber delivers increased efficiency, enhanced sustainability, health benefits, and unparalleled aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for developers and investors interested in low- and mid-rise residential construction technology.

"We are excited to bring the power of manufacturing to help regenerate communities and environments, all while reducing waste and minimizing embodied carbon," said Aaron Fairchild, Co-CEO of Green Canopy NODE.

To learn more about Green Canopy NODE's sustainable construction technology, visit the website at www.greencanopynode.com

About Green Canopy NODE

Green Canopy NODE is a construction technology company transforming builders into assemblers. Our Prefabricated Mass Timber Assembly Kits provide developers a path to deliver housing twice as fast with greater predictability. With a mission to regenerate communities and environments, Green Canopy NODE is working to address the acute pain in the housing industry and help our clients deliver sustainable, healthy housing faster.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Fairchild   
Chief Marketing Officer   
356104@email4pr.com
206-792-7280

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-canopy-node-showcases-mass-timber-model-home-revolutionizing-construction-and-advancing-sustainable-building-practices-301781384.html

SOURCE Green Canopy NODE

