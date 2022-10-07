U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Green Cement Market To Grow USD 48460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% - Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cement Market is segmented By Type (Fly-Ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the  Construction & Maintenance Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo


The global Green Cement market size is estimated to be worth USD 24680 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 48460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Green Cement Market

The fact that green cement consumes less water than traditional cement is one of the primary factors driving the Green Cement market. Furthermore, due to its advantages, including cost-effectiveness and great durability, green cement is expected to experience an increase in demand during the forecast period. This kind of cement is renowned for minimizing its production-related carbon footprint by between 40 and 50 percent.

Due to the building's increased resistance to moisture and unequaled insulation, green cement also provides a strong defense against corrosion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL GREEN CEMENT MARKET

By supplying the enormous demand from projects that are rapidly expanding their infrastructure and developing, green cement manufacturers are profiting handsomely. Rapid urbanization and increasing industrial activity are driving the expansion of the global green cement market during the anticipated timeframe. Major industry participants are partnering with small- and medium-sized manufacturers to grow their businesses in the worldwide green cement market. Green cement made from slag and fly ash is frequently used in manufacturing sectors around the world. The Green Cement market is expanding due to expanding infrastructure initiatives in developing nations and the world's population, which is expanding quickly.

A substance made from industrial wastes, burned clay, slag, waste from power plants, recycled concrete, etc. is known as green cement. Additionally, because it offers superior resistance to alkali attack during weather changes, green cement is frequently employed in a variety of building & construction projects. Manufacturers in the green cement market can expect profitable opportunities as a result of this feature. Because of its superior insulating qualities, green cement provides protection against corrosion.

Additionally, green taxes may be imposed on cement made conventionally, which would double OPC prices. As a result, green cement has great potential for the future in terms of both environmental benefits and benefits to quality and affordability.

In order to create regular concrete, the components must first be broken down and heated, which can need additional energy. Recycled waste materials used to make green concrete have previously undergone natural or process-induced degradation, using less energy and fossil fuels in the process.

GREEN CEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, The Green Cement Market is primarily driven by elements such as the quick urbanization of developing nations, the expansion of building & construction activities, the rise in demand for single-family houses, etc. Market expansion is a result of rising disposable income and shifting consumer lifestyles.

Asia Pacific Green Cement Market is expected to be the most lucrative region. Manufacturers in the green cement market may experience growth due to the growing acceptance of green cement in a variety of end-use sectors in the Asia Pacific, including building & construction, industrial, infrastructure development projects, etc.

Based on type, Fly ash is anticipated to dominate the market and grow over the anticipated period due to the fly ash's pozzolanic qualities, supportive government policies, and investments in the construction of much more environmentally friendly infrastructure.

Key players:

  • Anhui Conch Cement

  • CEMEX

  • CNBM

  • LafargeHolcim

  • Calera

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The Green Building Materials market size is projected to reach USD 372460 million by 2027, from USD 204430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

Cement Boards market was valued at USD 12550 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 17770 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Green-Roof market was valued at USD 9918.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 22760 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2027.

-  The Global Green Ammonia Market  revenue is about 35 million USD in 2021 and is projected to have a CAGR of 71% in the following five years.

Concrete and Cement market size is estimated to be worth USD 477480 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 774700 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 176.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Lawn Mower Market is estimated to be worth USD 22790 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 51350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5% during the review period.

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market size is projected to reach USD 2741.8 million by 2028, from USD 1915.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2028.

Surface Inspection market size is projected to reach USD 3050.3 million by 2028, from USD 2236.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Fiber Optics market size is projected to reach USD 15630 million by 2027, from USD 9247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

Industrial Services market size is projected to reach USD 32300 million by 2027, from USD 28360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market size is estimated to be worth USD 12550 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19270 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the review period.

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 28030 Million by 2027, from USD 1688.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 49.3% during 2021-2027.

Plastic Contract Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 30570 Million by 2027, from USD 22940 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

3D Scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 3738.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7379.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.0% during the review period.

Industrial Fasteners market size is estimated to be worth USD 78810 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 113710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size is projected to reach USD 208150 million by 2027, from USD 128090 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Threaded Fasteners Market Research Report 2022

Global Cement Market Outlook 2022

Global Blended Cement Market Outlook 2022

Global Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Market Report 2022

Global Sustainable Construction & Building Materials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

-  The global Prefabricated Housing market size is projected to reach USD 17210 million by 2027, from USD 13940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

