Green Cement Market To Grow USD 48460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cement Market is segmented By Type (Fly-Ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Construction & Maintenance Category.

The global Green Cement market size is estimated to be worth USD 24680 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 48460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Green Cement Market

The fact that green cement consumes less water than traditional cement is one of the primary factors driving the Green Cement market. Furthermore, due to its advantages, including cost-effectiveness and great durability, green cement is expected to experience an increase in demand during the forecast period. This kind of cement is renowned for minimizing its production-related carbon footprint by between 40 and 50 percent.

Due to the building's increased resistance to moisture and unequaled insulation, green cement also provides a strong defense against corrosion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL GREEN CEMENT MARKET

By supplying the enormous demand from projects that are rapidly expanding their infrastructure and developing, green cement manufacturers are profiting handsomely. Rapid urbanization and increasing industrial activity are driving the expansion of the global green cement market during the anticipated timeframe. Major industry participants are partnering with small- and medium-sized manufacturers to grow their businesses in the worldwide green cement market. Green cement made from slag and fly ash is frequently used in manufacturing sectors around the world. The Green Cement market is expanding due to expanding infrastructure initiatives in developing nations and the world's population, which is expanding quickly.

A substance made from industrial wastes, burned clay, slag, waste from power plants, recycled concrete, etc. is known as green cement. Additionally, because it offers superior resistance to alkali attack during weather changes, green cement is frequently employed in a variety of building & construction projects. Manufacturers in the green cement market can expect profitable opportunities as a result of this feature. Because of its superior insulating qualities, green cement provides protection against corrosion.

Additionally, green taxes may be imposed on cement made conventionally, which would double OPC prices. As a result, green cement has great potential for the future in terms of both environmental benefits and benefits to quality and affordability.

In order to create regular concrete, the components must first be broken down and heated, which can need additional energy. Recycled waste materials used to make green concrete have previously undergone natural or process-induced degradation, using less energy and fossil fuels in the process.

GREEN CEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, The Green Cement Market is primarily driven by elements such as the quick urbanization of developing nations, the expansion of building & construction activities, the rise in demand for single-family houses, etc. Market expansion is a result of rising disposable income and shifting consumer lifestyles.

Asia Pacific Green Cement Market is expected to be the most lucrative region. Manufacturers in the green cement market may experience growth due to the growing acceptance of green cement in a variety of end-use sectors in the Asia Pacific, including building & construction, industrial, infrastructure development projects, etc.

Based on type, Fly ash is anticipated to dominate the market and grow over the anticipated period due to the fly ash's pozzolanic qualities, supportive government policies, and investments in the construction of much more environmentally friendly infrastructure.

Key players:

Anhui Conch Cement

CEMEX

CNBM

LafargeHolcim

Calera

