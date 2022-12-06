Green Cement Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1016.5 Million in 2028

Stratview Research

The Green Cement Market is expected to reach US$ 1016.5 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research fir m has launched a report on the Green Cement Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1370/green-cement-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the green cement market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing infrastructure and construction activities, such as the construction of bridges, underpasses, and sewages.

Favorable government policies for green buildings and increasing concern about GHG emissions from cement production are bolstering the market.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Green Cement Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Fly ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, and Others),

By Application Type (Residential, Commercial, and Others),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Story continues

Green Cement Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The Fly Ash-Based segment held the largest share more than 39.5% of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant.

The market is segmented as fly ash-based, slag-based, recycled aggregates, and others. Fly ash-based green cement provides cost-effective of products, which is one of the primary reasons for its growing demand in recent years. The composition of these types of cement is comparatively simple with better compressive strength than other green cement, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

The Commercial segment held the largest share more than 4.4% of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant.

The green cement market is segmented as residential, commercial, and others. Progressive infrastructure advancement is one of the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for green cement in commercial applications. Improvement in the emerging construction industry will inflate the segment’s growth. Also, construction activities in various South Asian countries, such as Thailand, India, Vietnam, China, and Thailand, are driving the segment’s growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for green cement.

Asia-Pacific generates maximum revenue compared to any other region due to growing infrastructure and construction activities in emerging economies. ASEAN countries, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand have shown recent significant investments in the construction segment through various public projects such as seaports, transports, and power, which is underpinning the region’s market. North America and Europe are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact on the Green Cement Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1370/green-cement-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Lafarge Holcim

Heidelberg Cement AG

Anhui Conch Cement

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

China National Building Material

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Taiwan Cement Corporation

ACC Limited

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the green cement market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176



