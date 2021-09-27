U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,727.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.75
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.30
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.35
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9720
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,290.20
    -815.91 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.64
    -53.88 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,153.53
    -86.53 (-0.29%)
     

Green Chemicals Market | Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., and More| Expected Incremental Growth of $ 71.32 billion by 2025

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The green chemicals market is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.24%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Green Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Green Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

As per Technavio, the scarcity of non-renewable sources will have a positive impact on the green bio chemicals market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Natural Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Green Bio Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the green chemicals market by Product (Bioalcohols, Biopolymers, Bio-organic acids, and Bio-ketones) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for green bio chemicals market in the region.

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market, download a free sample: Download Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Register for a free trial today on Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform to gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-chemicals-market--evolving-opportunities-with-basf-se-braskem-sa-cargill-inc-and-more-expected-incremental-growth-of--71-32-billion-by-2025--301384309.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGas for October delivery gaine

  • Sources: Dick's Sporting Goods scouting for satellite office in the city

    National sporting goods retailer with a major corporate campus in Coraopolis has hired a local firm for an office search in the city, according to sources, who indicate the Terminal in the Strip District may be a finalist.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Pressure Support

    The Euro fell during the trading session on Monday to continue to look very threatened again. The market looks held been on trying to get towards the 1.16 level.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Tries To Move Higher As WTI Oil Gets Above The $75 Level

    USD/CAD is testing the support level at 1.2650.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. There Are Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil prices at a nearly 3-year high as natural-gas futures jump 11%

    Prices for both U.S. and global benchmark crude settle Monday at their highest in almost three years, while natural-gas futures rally back to levels not seen since February 2014.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Coal Prices Are Booming But U.S. Miners Struggle to Boost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor shortage and reluctance to open new mines has left U.S. coal companies struggling to keep up with surging global demand.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“It’s very difficult for the coal industry to increase production,” Xcoal Energy & Resour

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going