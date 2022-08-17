U.S. markets closed

Green Chemicals Market size to grow by USD 82.76 Bn, Market Research Insights highlight scarcity of non-renewable sources as Key Driver - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Green Chemicals Market will witness a YOY growth of 10.5% in 2022 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (bio alcohols, biopolymers, bio-organic acid, and bio-ketones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Attractive Opportunities in Green Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Green Chemicals Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Arkema Group

  • Balfour Beatty Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Bio Kleen

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • George Weston Foods Ltd.

  • GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 35% of market growth. The main markets for green chemicals in North America are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, the growth of the green chemicals market in North America would be aided by the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Green Chemicals Market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The bio-alcohols category will significantly increase its market share in green chemicals. Bioalcohols are environmentally beneficial, sustainable organic compounds. They are frequently chosen as an alternative to gasoline for use in automobiles. A frequent substitute for gasoline is bioethanol, which is made from alcohol.

The most popular alcohol is bioethanol because of its higher yields and reduced operating costs. Additionally, rising crude oil prices and growing worries about greenhouse gas emissions are promoting the development of the bio alcohols market for global green chemicals.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main factors boosting the growth of the non-renewable resource market for green chemicals is its scarcity. In their most basic form, fossil fuels are valuable energy and feedstock sources. Nevertheless, because of their high prices, the depletion of fossil feedstock reserves, including those for natural gas, coal, and crude oil, has necessitated the search for alternate sources of energy and feedstocks for the chemical industry. Although factors such as lack of availability of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Green Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 82.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arkema Group, Balfour Beatty Plc, BASF SE, Bio Kleen, Cargill Inc., Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, George Weston Foods Ltd., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Givaudan, GREENCHEMICALS Spa, JSW Cement Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Governor, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Bioalcohols - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biopolymers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Bio-organic acids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Bio-ketones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arkema Group

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 GREENCHEMICALS Spa

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • 10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

