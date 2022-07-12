U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.00
    -20.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,952.00
    -188.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,838.00
    -46.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.30
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.46
    -2.63 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.38 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0029 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +2.27 (+9.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0060 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9640
    -0.4560 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,654.51
    -922.58 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.24
    -22.72 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.61
    -22.98 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

The Green Coffee Company is now Colombia's #1 largest coffee producer

·2 min read

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 1,389 acres of coffee farmland, making GCC Colombia's new #1 largest coffee producer.

GCC Farms - Salgar, Colombia
GCC Farms - Salgar, Colombia

The acquisition brings GCC's total landholdings to 6,372 acres, with a total coffee tree count of 7.2 million.

This purchase is GCC's second key acquisition during 2022 and solidifies the company's position as Colombia's new #1 largest coffee producer. The acquisition brings GCC's total landholdings to 6,372 acres, with a total coffee tree count of 7.2 million.

Located in Salgar, Colombia adjacent to the Green Coffee Company's current farms, this new acreage will allow the business to further benefit from economies of scale through lower cost of production, greater ease of farm management and optimization of existing infrastructure capacity. The company has grown exponentially since its inception less than five years ago to reach this #1 position, and has a goal of becoming the world's largest producer of arabica coffee within the next 2-3 years.

GCC is appropriately positioned to execute on its upcoming Series C equity funding round, which is expected to be formally announced in Q3 2022. Proceeds from the capital raise will be used to (a) further expand operations in Colombia, building on its dominant market position, and (b) build a U.S.-based coffee roasting operation to expand its value chain.

The investment offering will be open to accredited individual investors, institutional investors and coffee industry participants. If you would like to participate in GCC's upcoming Series C offering, please contact Legacy Group, the company's asset manager, at investor.relations@legacy-group.co, or visit their website at https://legacy-group.co/ for more information and to be added to our mailing list.

The Green Coffee Company is a consolidated coffee farming operation headquartered in the U.S. with operations based in Medellin, Colombia. The company's innovative business model allows for complete control of the supply chain: from cultivation, through processing, to direct trade with end-clients. GCC's holistic approach to the coffee sector and commitment to best environmental practices not only establishes the long-term profitability and sustainability of the business, but also improves the quality of the coffee produced on the farms.

Follow Legacy Group on Linkedin for communications related to the Green Coffee Company and other alternative investment opportunities: at https://www.linkedin.com/company/legacygroup/.

(PRNewsfoto/Legacy Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Legacy Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-green-coffee-company-is-now-colombias-1-largest-coffee-producer-301584252.html

SOURCE Legacy Group

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffett Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be selling its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from lab

  • Euro slips closer to parity as Goldman warns the ECB could respond more ‘forcefully’ to a weak currency’

    Investors may want to take care how far they push the euro lower, warned Goldman Sachs, as the currency drifted toward parity against the dollar.

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Google Stock Split Coming Soon As Amazon, Shopify Lack Boost

    While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today

    Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial growers are likely dipping again today due to concerns about this week's spate of upcoming corporate earnings.