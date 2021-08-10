U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.30
    +3.95 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,249.08
    +147.23 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,791.10
    -69.08 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.01
    +5.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +1.97 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5720
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,477.98
    -863.62 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.99
    +878.31 (+361.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') has announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with O-Power LLC to provide the world's first truly 'green' cryptocurrency. The envisaged system will be capable of producing any desired cryptocurrency using crypto-mining computers and peripherals that are powered verifiably by electricity produced by O-Power's patented 100% zero-emissions electricity generators that offer scalable, portable, constant (24/7/365) power production that does not use solar, geothermal, hydroelectric or wind-turbine technologies to produce electrical power.

The generators produce no toxic waste and they can be deployed in any environment regardless of climate, weather, seasonal conditions, proximity to bodies of water, or the availability of wind or sunshine, to produce constant electricity that is beyond 'eco-friendly' for as little as 1.5¢ per kilowatt.

About O-Power

O-Power is the California-based holder of the exclusive worldwide license to manufacture, distribute, deploy and service the units that employ this disruptive technology. Says its Executive Manager, Ryan Carter, 'As a debt-free and independent company, O-Power is free to enter relationships that make the most sense in solving urgent problems, while meeting the burgeoning demand for energy that is truly emissions-free and constant.'

O-Power recognizes the ability of this technology to enable cryptocurrency to shed its greatest stigma: that it exacerbates climate change due to the massive electricity consumption required for the mining of each new coin. Although the technology has myriad humanitarian applications (e.g. enabling remote refrigeration of vaccines, providing clean electricity for individual and mass transit, facilitating greater connectivity in the developing world), O-Power recognizes the superior economic opportunity that is presented by first applying the technology to crypto mining.

Implications

This innovative marriage of O-Power technology with standard crypto-mining equipment has the potential to impact both the production of fungible tokens (i.e. BTC, ETH, etc.) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by eliminating the chief impediment to the adoption of cryptocurrencies by corporations that are concerned with social responsibility. The innovations include the ability to go beyond the notion of merely cleaner, or 'green' crypto, to a more exacting level of environmental responsibility (zero-emissions crypto), at a lower cost than conventionally produced crypto.

Not only will the market be free to accept these zero-emissions cryptocurrencies, thereby allaying the environmental-impact concerns of their patrons, but this new class of cryptocurrency will possess verified blockchain-embedded proof of origin to distinguish it from conventionally produced crypto or so-called 'green' crypto (which is not zero-emissions, constant, and 100% independent of solar, wind, geothermal or any supplemental generative augmentation). And, lastly, according to Mr. Carter, 'Due to the portability, scalability and lower cost of the O-Power technology, this new class of crypto can be made available rapidly and in sufficient quantities to meet current and future global demands of retailers.'

Proof of Concept

William Tien, President of AXTG, states that 'Our Company and O-Power are advancing quickly toward the establishment of a demonstration project in Southern California in order to prove the efficacy of the technology and provide verifiable proof of the key conceptual elements of this momentous innovation.' Proof of Concept work is expected to be completed within the third quarter of 2021. Interested parties, including investors, patrons and developers, may inquire further by contacting ceo@axtg.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Axis Technologies Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659161/Green-Crypto-Mining-for-Ethereum-and-Bitcoin-Using-O-Power

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica Making Strides in First 60 Days of ESG Platform Launch

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) today is reporting significant steps forward in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program, which was officially launched on June 3, 2021.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • 20 stocks for maximum growth as the world switches to clean energy

    A landmark U.N. climate report is urging policy makers to reduce carbon output. These companies operate in industries aiming to do just that.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.

  • Climate change is urgent and preparing your portfolio should be too. Five ways to start thinking about it, from Jefferies strategists

    The U.N. climate report is a tough pill to swallow. Investors need to wake up too, says our call of the day, which offers ways to start thinking about it now.

  • Perpetua Announces Antimony Supply Agreement for Ambri Battery Production

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) / (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to supply a portion of antimony production from the Stibnite Gold Project to Ambri Inc. ("Ambri"), establishing the foundation to help facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids in the U.S. and around the world. Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project, located in central Idaho, will provide Ambri with antimony from the only responsible and domestically mined

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Continues to Shine

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) toiled for years in building one of the world's largest renewable energy platforms. That strategy is paying off these days as it's benefiting from the race to decarbonize the global economy that's driving demand for green energy and other cleaner alternatives.

  • The Biggest U.S. Electrical Grid Braces for Green Energy

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The decision that could open the floodgates to renewable power across much of the eastern U.S. came in early July after months of closed-door haggling within an organization many Americans don’t know exists.PJM Interconnection LLC runs the country’s biggest electricity grid, a vast web of wires spanning parts of 13 states from the Jersey Shore to the Mississippi River and covering much of coal country. Its low profile is a measure of its success. PJM prides itself on keepi

  • Fire Threatens Second California Town as Heat Stokes Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- Hot, dry weather is hampering California firefighters’ efforts to combat the Dixie blaze, which swelled over the weekend to become the second-largest in state history and is threatening to engulf a second town.The fire, which troubled utility giant PG&E Corp. said may have been sparked by one of its power lines, has ripped through more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares), destroying the Gold-Rush-era town of Greenville last week. It’s now spreading toward Janesville, about 50 mi

  • The EV Era Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

    Internal combustion engine vehicles have already peaked. Meanwhile, electric vehicles are getting more affordable, and they are going farther. Electric vehicle adoption is accelerating thanks to improvements in battery density and cost, expansion of charging infrastructure, and government policies that make driving polluting cars more difficult. EVs Are Picking Up Speed BloombergNEF's Economic Transition Scenario predicts passenger EV sales to increase sharply from 3 million in 2020 to 66 millio

  • The scary new climate report means fossil fuel use needs to start falling, fast

    There's a giant gap between what many companies have pledged and what's actually needed.

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • Climate Change Is a 'Hammer Hitting Us on the Head,' Developing Nations Say

    When some 200 scientists convened by the United Nations all but demanded on Monday that the nations immediately band together to cut emissions, they portrayed it as a brief window to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. But as their call ricocheted around the planet, it only underscored the challenge ahead: getting the world’s biggest polluters and its most vulnerable countries to cooperate against a grave global threat. In unequivocal terms, the new U.N. report said that the w

  • China elephants: 150,000 evacuated from path of trekking herd

    The herd is finally headed for home after an extraordinary 17-month migration in Yunnan province.

  • Owens Corning: Progress on Environmental Footprint Goals

    2030 Goals for Energy Efficiency & Sourcing Renewable Energy