Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Achieves OTC Market Status of Pink Current

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company" or "Green Cures") is a revenue generating company which has several revenue streams. GRCU is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional and body care products. Green Cures is proud to announce the company has completed the official process of having the proper current information disclosures which resulted in a status upgrade. GRCU now considered with the official upgraded designated notice to "Pink Current Information" with OTC Markets.

Chief Executive Officer of GRCU, Rich Thomas stated, "I am excited and thrilled for our team but I am even happier for our loyal shareholders. I wanted to make sure our shareholders know Green Cures is in this for the long haul. The first step to help build our shareholder confidence was to become Pink Current, which we have successfully completed! Now, that we have achieved this goal, we can focus more of our attention on building our Company's business verticals and expanding our business operation. As we progress and make strides to further the business, I will make sure the Company will provide the proper updates to communicate with our shareholders."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that meet consumer needs and help them grow. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Investor Relations
instepholdingsllc@gmail.com
+1-844-420-4728

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-cures--botanical-distribution-achieves-otc-market-status-of-pink-current-301404952.html

SOURCE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

