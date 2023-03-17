U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Green Data Center Global Market Report 2023: Growing Energy Consumption from Data Centers Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Green Data Center Market

Global Green Data Center Market
Global Green Data Center Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green data center market grew from $57.58 billion in 2022 to $68.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The green data center market is expected to grow to $139.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

North America was the largest region in the green data center market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the green data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing energy consumption by data centers is expected to propel the growth of the green data center market. Due to the rising digitalization and regulation, data centers are growing up all over the world requiring increased electricity to operate. The increasing number of data centers is leading to an increase in energy consumption as more power is required to support various data center functions.

As the energy consumption increases, it will increase the cost of operation and cause environmental harm. This will drive significant demand for green data centers that are environmentally friendly options with reduced cost of operations as they use renewable energy to operate.

For instance, according to Facebook's sustainability report 2020, Facebook data centers used about 6.966 million megawatt-hours of electricity in 2020 which increased by 39% over 2019. Therefore, the growing energy consumption by data centers will drive the growth of the green data center market.

Cloud services are a key trend gaining popularity in the green data center market. Cloud services are a range of services delivered on-demand to businesses through the server over the internet, removing the need for internal infrastructure or hardware. Cloud services also support the existing infrastructure such as a cloud center or facility. Cloud services in green data centers offer the advantage of cloud experience by reducing complexity and maintaining ownership of the data while managing the workload with its functionality. Key players in the market are focusing on providing or implementing cloud services in their offerings to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in June 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based multinational information technology company introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications in a variety of industries including 5G, financial services, electronic medical records, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC). These advancements will further strengthen HPE's leadership in offering cloud services anywhere, in a customer's data center, colocation facility, or at the edge. This cloud service transforms and modernizes workloads from data centers to a cloud operating model with optimization and security.

In November 2020, Schneider Electric, France-based energy, and digital solution multinational company acquired a controlling stake in ETAP Automation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Schneider's existing software portfolio for electric power systems. Schneider's cloud-based technology platform will be integrated with ETAP's technology to create the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, decarbonized transport, and energy generation. ETAP Automation Inc is a US-based company that offers electrical power system analysis software used in data centers.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Components: Solutions; Services
2) By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers; Large Data Centers
3) By Verticals: BFSI; IT and Telecom; Media and Entertainment; Healthcare; Government and Defense; Manufacturing; Other Verticals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$68.37 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$139.93 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

19.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Data Center Market Characteristics

3. Green Data Center Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Data Center Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Green Data Center Market Size And Growth

6. Green Data Center Market Segmentation

7. Green Data Center Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Green Data Center Market

9. China Green Data Center Market

10. India Green Data Center Market

11. Japan Green Data Center Market

12. Australia Green Data Center Market

13. Indonesia Green Data Center Market

14. South Korea Green Data Center Market

15. Western Europe Green Data Center Market

16. UK Green Data Center Market

17. Germany Green Data Center Market

18. France Green Data Center Market

19. Eastern Europe Green Data Center Market

20. Russia Green Data Center Market

21. North America Green Data Center Market

22. USA Green Data Center Market

23. South America Green Data Center Market

24. Brazil Green Data Center Market

25. Middle East Green Data Center Market

26. Africa Green Data Center Market

27. Green Data Center Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Green Data Center Market

29. Green Data Center Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Green Revolution Cooling

  • Midas Green Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1avk9r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


