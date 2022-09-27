U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Green Data Center Market to cross $175 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read
Top green data center industry players include Eaton Corporation, General Electric, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric SE

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The green data center market is expected to cross a valuation of over USD 175 billion by 2030, according to latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growth of mega data centers and the trend of collocation are some of the prominent factors fostering the green data center industry development

The technology giants including Amazon and Google have been expanding their hyperscale and large data center networks in Asia Pacific. The deployment of big data, cloud computing, IoT technologies, and the awareness about eco-friendlier solutions has also surged across the region. These factors, alongside the high consumption of online video and audio content, will drive the need for green data center solutions, and strengthen the market outlook.

Rapid digitalization to augment the demand for green data center services

The service segment is projected to account for a considerable green data center market share by 2030. This is attributed to the rapid introduction of novel cloud solutions to support the digital transformation journey of customers. Several IT firms in emerging economies, such as Infosys, have also been making a shift to the green data center as a service to become carbon neutral. Regional support for data center solution providers will encourage the deployment of environmentally friendly infrastructure.

Acceptance of modern digital technology in the BFSI sector

The green data center market revenue from the BFSI sector is estimated to register nearly USD 30 billion by 2030, due to the rapid shift from traditional data handling techniques to modern digital technologies. The adoption of advanced technologies in this sector is geared toward faster computation, lower redundancies, and higher efficiency. The prolific growth of online banking platforms will generate further prospects for the business expansion.

Growing data traffic to define the LATAM green data center business scenario

The Latin America green data center market is slated value for about USD 5 billion by 2030. This can be credited to the increasing digitalization of industry verticals and the potential rise in demand for green cloud data centers for efficient data management. The report further reveals that the requirement for robust data centers has increased, mainly due to the growing data traffic. Digitalization trends such as these will create a strong growth environment for green data center service providers in the region.

The green data center industry is expected to witness a range of business and service expansion strategies adopted by industry players. Citing an instance, in March 2022, Microsoft announced its plan to build its fourth data center in India, which is expected to be operational by 2025. The new data center was intended to meet the demand for cloud services from both private and government sectors and enable the company to reinforce its market presence.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Asetek, Cisco, Airedale Air Conditioning, Eaton Corporation, EcoDataCenter, General Electric, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, and ZutaCore, among others.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


