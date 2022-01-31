U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Green Data Center Market to Gain Traction; Digiplex launches New Centers in Norway to Maintain Company’s Modular Design Policy, reports Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Profiled in the global green data center market are IBM Corporation, Dell Corporation, Cisco Systems, HP Development, Schneider Electric, Huawei Technologies, ABB, NEC Corporation, China Telecom, Digital Realty Trust, NTT Communications and others

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green data center market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for energy-efficient data centers during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Green Data Centre Market, 2022-2029.” When it comes to strategic emphasis areas for major companies, technology breakthroughs and the development of new products, rather than current product advancements, are essential. Eco-friendly data storage with reduced energy consumption is the major growth factor. The government is taking active measures to sustain energy-efficient and cost-effective data centers. Thus, stringent regulations for energy saving are expected to drive the demand for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-data-center-market-105173

Companies in the Global Market for Green Data Center:

  • IBM Corporation

  • Dell Corporation

  • Cisco Systems

  • HP Development

  • Schneider Electric

  • Huawei Technologies

  • ABB

  • NEC Corporation

  • China Telecom

  • Digital Realty Trust

  • NTT Communications

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Growth

The recent pandemic of COVID-19 is likely to have an influence on various industries, including green data centers. Manufacturing operations are hindered by the global lockout and a scarcity of workers and raw materials. As a result, the IT supply chain has been significantly disrupted. IT infrastructure operations are the risk, and many project delays due to physical moving servers as government restrictions are imposed.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-data-center-market-105173

Segments-

On the basis of components, the services include system integration services, maintenance and support services, and training and consulting services. On the other hand, solutions include power systems, monitoring, and management systems, networking systems, cooling systems, etc. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, healthcare, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The business overview, financials, revenue produced, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application domination are all covered in the details in the report of the green data center.

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/green-data-center-market-105173

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Centers to Stimulate Growth

The global green data center market growth is expected to grow due to the efficient power during the projected period. Data centers are basically designed to obtain energy efficiency which creates minimal environmental impact. The investment in these data centers is based on power consumption. Low power, efficient solutions help organizations to achieve their objectives. Moreover, increasing electric usage, carbon emissions, are helping to set up green data centers, which is expected to drive the market forward. For example, the increasing use of haptic devices and a growing number of data centers including improvised application is anticipated to impact the market forward.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Electric Consumption to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global green data center market share during the forecast period. The increasing electric usage in the United States, government initiatives to reduce energy consumption. Developed IT and telecommunication networks and technological developments for data centers across the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. Presence of prominent players leads to increased investment for data centers in Asian countries such as India and China. Increasing usage of smartphones and the internet are the major contributing factor.

Pre Book Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105173

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Product releases, significant expenditure on R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, and so on are the primary growth tactics these firms use to combat the severe competition in the market. Companies are engaging in joint ventures, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaboration tactics with the primary goal of earning the largest market revenue.

Industry Development-

  • September 2019: Digiplex launched two new green data centers nearby Norway in Oslo. It will have a collective size of 8,500 sq. meters with an air-to-air cooling system and will maintain its modular design policies.

Major table of contents:

  • Green Data Center Market Introduction and Market Overview

  • Research Regions

  • Research Scope and Market Size Estimation

  • Industry Trends

  • Drivers

  • Future Challenges

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Revenue and Growth Rate

  • Industry News and Policies by Regions

  • Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

  • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • PEST Analysis

  • Applications

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Jewelry & Watches, and Others), By End-use (Physical Stores and Virtual Store), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Communications, Computer, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Commercial Aviation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Laser Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Laser Type (Solid State Laser, Liquid Laser, Gas Laser, and Others), By Application (Optical Communication, Laser Processing, and Others), By Industry (IT and Telecom, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Data Diode Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Regular Data Diode, and Ruggedized Data Diode), By Application (Government, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Critical Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


