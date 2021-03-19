The green data center market size is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%

during the forecast period. The green data center market is gaining traction in various regions and has caught the eye of various organizations for deploying green data center solutions. In the present scenario, organizations have started taking green initiatives for their regular IT operations to save their money, making green data center as most popular initiatives.

In an all-inclusive manner, a green data center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems.



Cooling solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The average data center uses a significant amount of electricity.The cooling infrastructure is required to maintain the ideal operating environment for all that equipment.



When put together, data centers consume about three percent of the world’s electricity.With more energy-intensive hyperscale facilities on the way in the coming years, the cooling infrastructure must become more energy efficient to maintain the overall PUE.



The sole purpose of data center cooling is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for Information Technology Equipment (ITE) operation.Achieving this goal requires the elimination of the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink.



In most data centers, the operators expect the cooling system to operate continuously and reliably. There are two major types of cooling:

• Air Cooling

• Liquid Cooling



Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical is one of the most important industry verticals in the green data center market and offers a wide variety of products and services.Intensively secure data transaction and storage is a necessity for all BFSI institutes and organizations.



This vertical is dynamically regulated and has customers with high demands.The demand for efficient data centers is very high here, as an enormous amount of secure data is required to be stored and accessed.



In the present scenario, the enforcement of government regulations is highly increased, and also companies are facing issues with a drop in the operational cost of running their data centers. Also, with rising electricity prices, BFSI companies are left with no other alternative than to go for efficient and green data centers.



Green data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the green data center market and has witnessed huge investments in data center construction.Factors such as increasing internet penetration, cloud computing, growing economy, and rapid infrastructure development have attributed to the growth of the green data center market in the region.



The major vendors providing green data center solutions in APAC are Eaton, Schneider Electric, Delta Electronics, and many more.Major countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China are witnessing huge investments in industry verticals, such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT and others, which has brought development and economic growth in the APAC countries.



The data center construction in APAC region is comparatively higher due to large areas of untapped market for data center providers. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will have a significant impact on the market with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the green data center market.

• By Company – Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–41%, and Tier 3–26%

• By Designation – C-Level–47%, Director Level–35%, and Others–18%

• By Region – North America–49%, Europe–29%, and APAC–17%, RoW – 5%

The green data center market comprises major solution providers, such as Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), Dell Technologies (US), Asetek (Denmark), Airedale (UK), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyber Power Systems (US), Super Micro (US), Tripp Lite (US), Inspur (China), CDP Energy (US), Bxterra Power Technology (US), ZutaCore (US), Submer (Spain), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and Liqit.io (Ukrain). These players adopt new product developments as their key growth strategy.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the green data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The green data center market revenue is primarily inferred from the green data center solutions and services given by the vendors.Green data center vendors in this market provide their solutions like cooling, power and IT to its customers.



The market is also segmented on the basis of data center size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall green data center market.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

