Green Data Center Market size worth $ 145 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 16.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The surging demand for proper and conventional storage of data by various organizations, the increasing need for cloud storage, the rise in the introduction of advanced systems to reduce power consumption is further expected to drive market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Green Data Center Market" By Component (Cooling, Networking), By Application (IT And Telecom, Healthcare, BSFI), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Green Data Center Market size was valued at USD 46.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 145 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Green Data Center Market Overview

The ECO mode, which is known as 'Active Standby' or 'Economy', is the most energy-efficient UPS operating mode and is capable of providing exceptional efficiency of up to 99%, the ECO mode sees the bypass line (raw mains supply) to power the load, with the inverter powered but remaining "off" as long as the mainline is intolerant. The main benefit of ECO mode is increased efficiency of the bypass line, which typically runs at 98% compared to the standard online UPS efficiency of 95-96%. That difference of anywhere between 5-6% has the potential to deliver significant savings.

There are mainly two types of ECO modes available in the market such as traditional UPS Eco Mode and the advanced Eco Mode. The advanced ECO mode is always used as it is a quick supply of cleaning energy to the green data centers' infrastructure. These developments in UPS from leading key vendors are increasing the adoption of green data centers in different industries and sectors. Various companies are thinking to invest a large amount in green data centers when they still have an existing traditional data center.

AI and ML will play an important role in the future to efficiently power and cool data centers across the world. For instance, Google is working with British AI Company DeepMind for developing an AI algorithm that will help in decreasing the power needed for cooling purposes without requiring expensive relocations of data centers. The AI approaches the cooling power problem from the perspective to optimize effective power management. Leveraging deep learning techniques, the AI breaks down vast quantities of historical data from various aspects of operating the data center and utilizes predictive modeling to gauge the effect on energy usage.

Key Developments

March 2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise collaborated with Beyond. pl, a leading data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. In this collaboration, Beyond. pl introduces a new portfolio of cloud services for customers powered by HPE GreenLake and would utilize HPE GreenLake to transform part of its prevailing IT estate.

November 2020: Dell Technologies came into partnership with FedEx Corp and Switch Inc. Together, the companies develop a series of data centers all over the U.S. for supporting low-latency edge workloads. Under this partnership, FedEx provides real estate and emerges as the first customer; whereas Switch develops the data center infrastructure and Dell Technologies delivers storage, cloud computing, networking, and support services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Dell Technologies, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Midas Green Technologies LLC, and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Green Data Center Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Green Data Center Market, By Component

Green Data Center Market, By Application

Green Data Center Market, by Geography

