‘Green New Deal’ Tests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Clout in Democratic House

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of young activists stormed Nancy Pelosi’s office after Democrats won the House in November, inspired by the new hero of the left, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who briefly joined them in a live-streamed protest to demand passage of a radical plan to fight climate change.

More than two months later, political reality is setting in.

The so-called Green New Deal -- a loosely defined legislative wish list to slow global warming by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions -- may never make it to the House floor for a vote. While House Speaker Pelosi wants the chamber to take action on climate change, the progressive’s blueprint lacks political support among moderate Democrats let alone Republicans.

Pelosi has yet to throw her weight behind a Green New Deal, and when asked in an interview earlier this month if she’d be willing to take up elements of the plan, Pelosi dodged.

“It goes to the committees of jurisdiction,” she said. “I want the entire Congress to take responsibility for the generational challenge that we have to protect our climate.”

The fight puts Pelosi, who has said addressing climate change will be a major part of her agenda, in a bind. Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old Bronx, New York, politician has become a key voice for a new and diverse generation thanks to her come-from-nowhere 2018 Democratic primary win and 3.5 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram. At the same time, Pelosi has to be able to act without forcing members of her caucus from moderate districts to cast votes that could put their seats in jeopardy in 2020.

Even with its long odds in the House, the idea is attracting support from the party’s presidential hopefuls. California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris on Tuesday became the latest 2020 candidate to throw her weight behind the plan.

The goal of the Green New Deal is to virtually eliminate U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and remake the economy, but details are scant. Proposals include phasing out the use of fossil fuels and transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy within a decade, a living-wage job guarantee, as well as smaller items like new tax credits for electric vehicles and energy efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings.

More than 40 House Democrats back the concept of a Green New Deal, which was inspired by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s economic New Deal to pull the nation out of the Great Depression. Many of the supporters are freshman lawmakers such as Ocasio-Cortez who helped the party capture control of the House. But others include some senior members, such as House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat.

While the Green New Deal would certainly never pass muster with coal-state Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump, some of the plan’s backers believe it’s important to show it has the blessing of the House Democrats in advance of the 2020 presidential elections.

“One of the mistakes Republicans made when they got all three branches of government is they didn’t have governing legislation and that slowed them down,” California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, said in an interview. “We ought to have strong legislation on climate change ready to go so when we have the right president they can sign it.”

But it’s been met with skepticism from some top Democrats. Pelosi rejected calls by Ocasio-Cortez to create a select committee devoted to crafting the plan, with the power to pass legislation and subpoena officials. And New Jersey Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said some tenets of the Green New Deal, such as phasing out fossil fuels, may not be achievable.

“This is something we should look at but some of it may not be technologically or politically feasible,” Pallone said in an interview with WNYC earlier this month.

Ocasio-Cortez said she still pushing for a vote on the plan and is crafting a non-binding resolution that will outline the details of what will be in the plan.

“I absolutely do think there is a path forward,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview, adding she is working on convincing fellow lawmakers while marshaling her energetic supporters.

Other lawmakers, like early Green New Deal backer Vermont Democratic Representative Peter Welch, say embracing the goal of the plan is more important than congressional passage.

