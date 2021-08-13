Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q2 2021 report and presentation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) announces its second quarter 2021 presentation and report.
Headlines Q2 2021
Reorganizing into Green Energy Group
23% utilization and EBITDA of negative $1.4 million marks cycle trough for SBX, outlook improving
SBX delivers on growth plan, winning awards on 4 vessels
GEM granted 3x development support from Forskningsrådet
GEM signs agreement involving the Project ULTRA
LOI for the “Fulmar Explorer” following end of quarter
Completed private placement of 7,000,000 shares, raising NOK 31.5m in gross proceeds
Market conditions improving
The company will host a webcast at 08:00 CEST today. Please use the following link to join the webcast:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzAxMTMxMDAtYzI5Mi00ZjNmLWI4ODItYTI5N2E1N2QwNDgy%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments