Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) has completed the sale of "Petrel Explorer"

Limassol – 30 August 2022 – Reference is made to the stock exchange release as of 18 July 2022, where Green Energy Group (SBX, “the Company”) published that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell the “Petrel Explorer” to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed sum.



The transaction was completed 29 August 2022. The Company has handed over the vessel and received the transaction amount in full.

“The sale of the non-strategic Petrel Explorer further strengthens the Company`s balance sheet and liquidity, enabling us to deliver on our asset-light strategy while aiming to consolidate the seismic markets we are involved in”, comments Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman of Green Energy Group.





