Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) - Letter of Award and backlog update

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
SeaBird Exploration Plc
SeaBird Exploration Plc

(Limassol, 25 July 2022) Green Energy Group (SBX Plc, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Award for a 2D campaign in the Eastern Hemisphere with a duration of approximately 9 months. The contract is expected to commence in September this year with rates reflective of an improving 2D market.

The Company`s backlog currently shows a combined 23 months of work to be performed over the coming 14 months with a projected EBITDA contribution of approximately USD 18 million. As previously communicated, the Company holds considerable capacity for further contracts both in 2D and OBN source.

Contact:
Finn Atle Hamre, CEO (interim), +47 928 35 991




