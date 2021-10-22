Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q3 2021 report and presentation

Motley Fool

Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.