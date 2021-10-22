U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q3 2021 report and presentation

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) announces its third quarter 2021 presentation and report.

Headlines Q3 2021

  • NAV reported at NOK 10.85/share end of Q3. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 4.48

  • Key contract win for the “Fulmar Explorer” for a 1-year firm duration OBN contract

  • Completed outfitting the “Fulmar Explorer” as a high-end OBN vessel

  • All owned vessels awarded contracts YTD

  • First steps in consolidating the OBN market taken

  • AGM decision to rebrand into Green Energy Group SE

  • Revenues of $7.1 million, up from $3.0 million in Q3 2020

  • EBITDA going from negative $0.6 million to positive 0.3 million on significantly improved utilization

  • Green Energy Group SE joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative as part of our commitment to universal sustainability principles

  • Outlook improving

The company will host a webcast at 10:00 CEST today. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmQ4NmVjZjktODY3NS00ZmYyLWFhMTUtMGI1NzVhMzBjZTI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


