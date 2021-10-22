Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q3 2021 report and presentation
Headlines Q3 2021
NAV reported at NOK 10.85/share end of Q3. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 4.48
Key contract win for the “Fulmar Explorer” for a 1-year firm duration OBN contract
Completed outfitting the “Fulmar Explorer” as a high-end OBN vessel
All owned vessels awarded contracts YTD
First steps in consolidating the OBN market taken
AGM decision to rebrand into Green Energy Group SE
Revenues of $7.1 million, up from $3.0 million in Q3 2020
EBITDA going from negative $0.6 million to positive 0.3 million on significantly improved utilization
Green Energy Group SE joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative as part of our commitment to universal sustainability principles
Outlook improving
