Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) - 2022 AGM minutes and update on the Board of Directors

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
SeaBird Exploration Plc
SeaBird Exploration Plc

9 August 2022, Limassol Cyprus

In reference to the 28/29 July 2022 press releases, stating that Green Energy Group (SBX Plc, or "the Company") has completed a private placement and the disclosure of large shareholders, the Board of Directors has invited Mr Odd Sondre Helsing, representing MH Capital AS, to join the Board of Directors as an independent observer. The Board of Directors also states that the objective is to appoint Mr Helsing as a Director of the Board at the next General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held 08.08.2022 at 11:00 Cyprus time. The minutes from the AGM are enclosed.

Contacts: Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman, ph:+47 4840 0593


Attachment


