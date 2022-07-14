U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Annual General Meeting 2022

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
SeaBird Exploration Plc
SeaBird Exploration Plc

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 8th of August 2022 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda, recommendations by the Nomination Committee, proxy form and other relevant documents are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto. The Annual Report 2021 was released by announcement on 17 June 2022 and is available on the company's website, www.greenenergygroup.no.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


