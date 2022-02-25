U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.00
    -48.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,833.00
    -323.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,776.25
    -190.25 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.70
    -22.80 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.61
    +1.80 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.00
    -12.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.81
    +0.79 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2200
    -0.2570 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,346.70
    +2,864.68 (+8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.95
    +83.57 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Q4 2021 report and update

SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
SeaBird Exploration Plc
SeaBird Exploration Plc

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter 2021 report.

Headlines Q4 2021

  • NAV reported at NOK 8.74/share end of Q4. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 3.55

  • Revenues of $10.0 million, up from $1.9 million in Q4 2020

  • Core EBITDA of negative $1.0 million up from negative $1.1 million in Q4 2020

  • Solid 2D production and outstanding operational and technical performance of the “Eagle Explorer”

  • Continued strong market outlook in both key battery metals and seismic services

  • A key mineralogy project was initiated in marine minerals

  • Received letter of termination for a 12 months OBN survey

Subsequent:

  • Launched a strategic review of Seabird Exploration to maximize shareholder value

  • The “Petrel Explorer” marketed for sale

  • Received LOI for OBN source contract following quarter end, while a 3rd party LOI for an OBN source contract has been cancelled

The company will host a webcast at 10:00 CET today. Please use the following link to join the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NTEyOTAyNWUtODcxMC00NGIzLTgwNDktMGZmMzBmNGJkNTFj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds Powerfully On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • VMware Stock Is Falling. A Disappointing Outlook Overshadowed Strong Earnings.

    A below-expectations guidance by the enterprise-software firm VMware sent shares lower, although fourth-quarter earnings were higher.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Minutes after Russia invaded Ukraine, these crypto ‘safe havens’ tanked

    But one traditional asset shone.