Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Disclosure of large shareholding

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Seabird Exploration Plc on 14 January 2022 regarding the completion of a private placement. Following the allocation of new shares, Grunnfjellet AS will hold a total of 3 273 854 shares, equal to 6.8% of the outstanding number of shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

