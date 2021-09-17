Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Second extension of Petrel Explorer renewables contract

Reference is made to the notices dated 14 April and 18 August 2021. The offshore windfarm support contract for Petrel Explorer has been extended by one more month, bringing the total contract period up to six months, with estimated completion in early November. This has been the Company’s first operation in the renewables segment, and a demonstration of the adaptability of the Company’s assets and organization.



For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO

Mob: +47 941 19 191

