U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,611.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,900.75
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.52 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0421
    +0.0072 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.41
    +0.68 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3450
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,631.61
    -214.71 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.13
    -5.57 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.25
    -11.19 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Green Giant® Announces Thanksgiving Partnership with Tariq the "Corn Kid"

·4 min read

Talking Aprons, Green Giant® Corn-Filled Recipes, Community Canned Veggie Donation and an Appearance on the Green Giant® Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Among Corn Kid's Plans to Celebrate Corn this Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today a partnership with 7-year-old corn enthusiast and internet sensation, Tariq the "Corn Kid." Together with Corn Kid, the Green Giant® brand will elevate corn from a simple side dish to the star of the Thanksgiving table this year.

"What is Thanksgiving without corn?" exclaimed Tariq. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point - but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

The week-long partnership will see Corn Kid joining Green Giant® at pivotal Thanksgiving moments: creating delicious corn-filled Green Giant® side dishes, donating canned Green Giant® veggies at the local food bank, and at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

"We are very excited to partner with Corn Kid this Thanksgiving as his enthusiasm for corn rivals that of the Green Giant himself," said Kristen Thompson, Senior Vice President & President, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods. "Corn Kid has a giant heart and we are thrilled to help him share his love of corn with his community this Thanksgiving with an enormous donation of our canned veggies."

To help make meal prep on Thanksgiving a little more fun, Corn Kid has teamed up with the Green Giant® team to create a limited-edition apron that features bold corn print with an inspiring audible message from the Corn Kid wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving! Beginning today through November 21, consumers can enter to win an exclusive Thanksgiving apron from the Green Giant® brand by visiting greengiant.com/sweepstakes.

Two new recipes, Corn Kid's Corniest Mac 'n' Cheese and Corn Kid's Corn Casserole, developed in partnership with the Green Giant® team were also released today to help infuse extra corn into traditional side dishes this Thanksgiving.

On Monday, November 21st, Corn Kid will join the Jolly Green Giant himself to provide a large-scale canned veggie donation at City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. The donation of 90,000 cans of Green Giant® veggies, including 50,000 cans of corn, is enough for more than 270,000 of Corn Kid's fellow New Yorkers to enjoy a serving of veggies this holiday season.

This fun partnership will culminate on Thanksgiving Day, when Corn Kid will appear as a special guest on the Green Giant® Harvest in the Valley float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, to remind families across America to enjoy corn this Thanksgiving, and every day!

For more information about the Green Giant® and Corn Kid partnership, please visit: https://greengiant.com/cornkid

How To Enter The Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win one of twenty-five aprons by visiting www.greengiant.com/sweepstakes and follow the on-screen directions to complete and submit an official entry and to see Official Rules. Contestants can enter once before November 21.  No purchase is necessary.  A purchase will not increase anyone's chance of winning. Void where prohibited by law. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to participate. Winners will be notified by November 22.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. City Harvest works alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

Media Contact:

Lisa Marcellari
lisa@gilliansmallpr.com
Gillian Small PR
201.526.4977

Corn Kid opening a can of Green Giant corn for Thanksgiving.
Corn Kid opening a can of Green Giant corn for Thanksgiving.
Corn Kid making a corn casserole for Thanksgiving.
Corn Kid making a corn casserole for Thanksgiving.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-giant-announces-thanksgiving-partnership-with-tariq-the-corn-kid-301679785.html

SOURCE Green Giant

Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Amid Twitter turmoil, Musk takes stand in $56 billion Tesla pay trial

    Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, is set to take the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake Worth $20 Billion, Posts Revenue Drop

    The Chinese social-media giant said it will distribute Meituan shares as a special dividend to Tencent shareholders.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Spurred by renovation business, Home Depot plans new concept store in Atlanta

    Home Depot is planning a new concept store in Atlanta that would cater to its professional contractor customers.

  • Microsoft promises reforms after third-party report on executive misconduct

    Microsoft said in January that it tapped an outside firm to conduct an audit of three years' worth of internal data on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Noticeable Upgrade To Their Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Forecasts

    Precigen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PGEN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • How a Part-Time Job Can Affect a Retiree’s Finances

    Getting a side job to earn some money can have a surprising impact on taxes and Social Security benefits.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Guinness, Cadbury’s and Nissan told to avoid ‘toxic’ and ‘dangerous’ Twitter

    Nissan, Cadbury’s, and Guinness-brewer Diageo have been told to avoid “dangerous” and “toxic” Twitter by their marketing agency, as an advertising boycott of the company under Elon Musk gathers pace.

  • These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • U.S. watchdog gained "good access" to audits of Chinese firms -sources

    U.S. regulators gained "good access" in their review of auditing work done on New York-listed Chinese firms during a seven-week inspection, four sources with knowledge of the matter said - a key step forward in resolving a long-standing bilateral dispute. The sources, however, cautioned that the broader review of work done by Hong Kong and China-based auditors was ongoing and that no decision had been taken on whether the dispute could be considered over. Inspectors with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) conducting the inspection in Hong Kong gained all the information they requested, one of the sources said.

  • Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News

    The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees. Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. According to the report, Cook was likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple.

  • Some Analysts Just Cut Their Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Oatly Group AB ( NASDAQ:OTLY ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek Beijing’s Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criti

  • Jury tells filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $10 million total in rape suit

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.