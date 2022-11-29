U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.95
    -5.99 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,850.53
    +1.07 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.89
    -56.61 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.96
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    +1.27 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7460
    +0.0430 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4950
    -0.4060 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,442.68
    +269.29 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    -0.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Audited Financials for 2021 and 2020

·2 min read

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ("Go Green", OTC: GOGR) is an innovative company focused on sustainable technology solutions to problems within the natural resources sector. Go Green is pleased to announce the completion and posting of its audited financial statements for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 with the OTC Market exchange. This is the first audit of its books and records in over seven years.

(PRNewsfoto/Go Green Global Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/Go Green Global Technologies)

The Company contracted with RBSM LLP to complete this audit and it is the result of months of hard work to bring Go Green even further toward being a fully SEC reporting public company. Now that it has audited financial statements, Go Green has plans to file a Form-10 in the first quarter of 2023 and move toward S-1 registration.

CEO Dan Bishop states, "With these audited financial statements, the executive management team is renewed in its commitment to imbue shareholders and investors with confidence in Go Green. It's just one further step toward bringing the Company onto the major exchanges with more updates to come."

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For additional information please contact:
Go Green Global Technologies Corp.
5 Production Dr., Brookfield CT 06804
Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org
Phone: (866) 847-3366
Website: gogreen-tech.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-green-global-technologies-corp-announces-audited-financials-for-2021-and-2020-301689338.html

SOURCE Go Green Global Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker, were soaring today, as some investors grew optimistic that COVID-related protests in China could encourage the government to ease away from its strict policies. Investors are hoping that the protests could lead to an easing of the policies and make it easier for XPeng and other Chinese companies to conduct business. The disruptions in the country had led many investors to ditch Chinese stocks over the past year and have been part of the reason why XPeng's share price is down 85% year to date.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • Stock Market Weakens At Midday As It Awaits Powell Speech; This IBD Index Outperforms

    An apparent easing of Covid restrictions in China could not offset the stock market's apprehension about upcoming data and Jerome Powell's speech. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

  • CrowdStrike Ahead of Earnings: Strike Now or Avoid the Crowd?

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders after the close of trading Tuesday. CRWD reached our $200 price target in August but then turned lower again. In the updated daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that the shares have trended lower the past 12 months.

  • Could C3.ai Become the Next Salesforce?

    On Dec. 22 , C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock closed at an all-time high of $177.47, boosting its market cap to $17 billion. At the time, many investors were dazzled by C3's stellar revenue growth and the disruptive potential of its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms -- which can be integrated into an organization's existing software infrastructure to cut costs, optimize workflows, improve employee safety standards, and detect fraud.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus