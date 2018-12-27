Green Growth Brands Plans Hostile Offer for Canada's Aphria

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Ltd. is planning to launch a hostile takeover bid for Aphria Inc. that values the Canadian marijuana producer at almost C$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth plans to offer C$11 per share in an all-stock bid for Aphria, according to a statement Thursday. That’s a 46 percent premium over Aphria’s closing price on Monday.

Aphria’s U.S.-listed shares jumped as much as 33 percent in late trading after Bloomberg first reported on Green Growth’s plans. They were up 13 percent to $6.55 at 4:58 p.m. in New York.

The offer would give Aphria shareholders 1.5714 common shares of Green Growth for each Aphria share. Green Growth discussed a friendly offer with Aphria’s board before announcing its intention to launch a hostile bid and believes it has support from investors holding about 10 percent of outstanding Aphria shares, according to the statement.

“We are confident that the significant premium we are offering and the opportunity to participate in the growth of a stronger, combined company are so compelling that we are taking our offer directly to Aphria’s shareholders,” Peter Horvath, chief executive officer of Green Growth said in the statement. A representative for Aphria didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Horvath is a former executive at lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Green Growth makes beauty and wellness products using key ingredients derived from cannabis.

Aphria’s share price has tumbled about 37 percent since Nov. 23 when it became the target of short-sellers Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research, which alleged the firm paid inflated prices for assets held by insiders. The Leamington, Ontario-based company vigorously defended itself, saying the purchase was a transaction negotiated at arm’s length and that both companies retained professional financial advisers.

Pot Consolidation

A deal for Aphria would mark further interest in an industry that BMO Capital Markets estimated could reach C$120 billion in recreational sales globally by 2025. Canada was the first Group of Seven country to legalize the drug for recreational use on Oct. 17 and more U.S. states are moving in that direction though it remains banned at the federal level.

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV teamed up to run a research partnership with Tilray Inc. earlier this month, each investing $50 million, though Tilray will remain independent. Molson Coors Brewing Co. signed a joint venture with Hexo Corp. in August, while Constellation Brands Inc. is now the biggest shareholder in Canopy Growth Corp. Tobacco company Altria Group Inc. announced a $1.8 billion investment in Cronos Group Inc. this month.

Green Growth is being advised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., with Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal adviser.

To contact the reporters on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Natalie Obiko Pearson in Vancouver at npearson7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Thorpe

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.