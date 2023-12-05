Green home on Lake Mud boasts water views from nearly every window, sells for $1.3 million
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Green was the top seller for week of Oct. 2, 2023, with a price of $1,300,000.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found below.
4310 Leighurst Dr, Green, $1,300,000
4547 Forest Brooke Ct N, Richfield Township, $1,200,000
2022 Rock Creek South, Bath Township, $1,150,000
202 Harvester Dr, Copley Village, $882,000
1453 W Prospect St, Hudson, $880,000
298 Chestnut Ln, Fairlawn, $748,959
3690 Summerfield Ln, Richfield Township, $724,305
144 Hudson St, Hudson, $700,000
7604 Hudson Park Dr, Hudson, $699,000
4556 Millbrook Way, Copley Village, $670,000
2159 East Park Dr, Green, $647,000
640 Rocky Hollow Dr, Akron, $615,000
6623 Pineview Ct, Boston Heights Village, $560,000
4174 Wilmar Dr, New Franklin, $550,000
392 Amberley Dr, Green, $520,000
According to Realtor.com, the Green home on Leighurst Drive was built in 1993 on a .57-acre lot. At 5,125 square feet, the home has three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Located on the Portage Lakes Main Chain's Mud Lake in the Aldawood Hills neighborhood, the ranch has 143 feet of lake frontage as well as mile-long west facing views. There's also four boat slip parking, the listing states.
The open layout of the home leads into the great room with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and an unobstructed view of the lake. In the neighboring kitchen, there's maple cabinetry, granite countertops and a remote VELUX skylight.
In the owner's suite, there's a sitting room, fireplace and skylight while the en suite bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, remote VELUX skylight, granite counters, walk-in closet and doors that lead out to a private patio. Not to mention lake views from every window.
Off the owner's suite, there's an office that also has a fireplace, lakeview and balcony, the listing states.
The lower level has a brick fireplace, a kitchen, room for billiards plus two more bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has walkout access to the lower patio.
See photos here.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
984 Chester Ave, Farge Property Management and Development LLC to Parker Jessie L, $120,000
1146 Lindsay Ave, R & K United Properties LLC to Mayfield Robert, $89,500
653 Sumner St, Donato Lorraine to Jones Interactive LLC, $72,900
76 E Dresden Ave, Plaufcan Jennifer to N.a.n. Properties LLC, $135,000
1133 Riverside Dr, Lee Mary E to Lee Christopher, $92,400
1140 Frederick Blvd, Davis Mack C to Davis Jeffrie T, $31,919
1738 Hillside Terr, Lovejoy Kenneth J to Collins Kevin, $10,000
351 Hoover Ave, Watson Christopher to Zimcosky David A, $130,000
1195 Flanders Ave, Brooks Anthony to Woods Ashley, $115,000
464 Butler Ave, Allison Melanie Latrice to Hymax Holdings LLC, $20,000
2454 Kermit Ave, Bell Megan Y to Barker Mackenzie, $170,000
1127 Wilbur Ave, Re Premier LLC to Greenberg Baylee, $65,000
533 Hammel St, Miller Johnathan M to Middlebury Housing LLC, $65,000
1717 Thornapple Ave, Miller John D to Diaz Meaghan L, $152,000
1036 Chester Ave, Camp Rick A to Jones Michael, $85,000
657 E Archwood Ave, Qian Kun to Perkins Dylan Allen, $105,000
297 S Firestone Blvd, Patterson Kevin to Shin Jung Heon, $190,000
parcel 6848789 W North St, Cook Eric E Etal to Cook Eric E Etal, $10
385 Bethwayne Ct, Vasilatos Wendy to Skotg LLC, $102,000
2306 Eastwood Ave, Kardan Properties LLC to Jenkins Xiaver, $265,000
1154 Big Falls Ave, Okel Ashley E to 1154 Big Falls Avenue LLC, $62,500
1803 Glenmount Ave, Vaughan Cherie L Trustee to Redden Karla M, $207,500
115 Brittain Rd, Kandola Gurinder to Sandhu Balwinder S, $20,000
487 Palmetto Ave, LSB Properties LLC to Pernia Adam, $61,000
954 Jean Ave, Wimley Queron P to Wet Dog Real Estate LLC, $90,000
94 Brighton Dr, Ayers Luther to Mondayae Layee, $22,232
237 Cuyahoga St, Randolph John B to Ramirez Buenaventura, $43,000
2332 SW 13th St, Bailey Robert E Trustee to Hammond Anissa, $62,000
441 Matthews St, Rodriguez Alma R to Danoli Homes LLC, $27,000
852 Lawton St, Salaam Sieada Lastarr to Chan Nicholas, $80,000
2044 Bigelow St, Knappenberger Alexander to Welch Chad Alan II, $65,000
640 Rocky Hollow Dr, Raynor Gordon T to Wachter Karen R, $615,000
2063 Williamston Ct, Glauberman Steven Gary to Franklin Timothy W, $283,000
2307 SW 17th St, Blaser Properties LLC to So Easy LLC, $75,000
798 Stadelman Ave, Urban Oasis Properties LLC to Golden Anchor LLC, $116,900
1464 Elder Ave, Herwick Sonja to Valentine Brenda, $145,000
99 Westwood Ave, Eagle Cash Buyers LLC to Prop4 LLC, $70,000
540 Moody St, Glenn Vernon B Trustee to Le Sean Hai Trong, $247,000
1568 Kingsley Ave, Thomarios Elizabeth A to Hawkins Jibreel A, $209,900
1126 Johnland Ave, Immaculate Arts LLC to Blackwell Jakel, $4,000
297 E Dresden Ave, Ross Janet to Fakler Marcus, $166,000
808 Ranney St, Devitis Francesco A to Devitis Donald, $16,555
592 Cole Ave, Amoda Real Estate Inc to Roubo Melissa G, $139,900
586 Megglen Ave, Wyles Amanda to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $154,500
800 Jason Ave, Geib Investments Inc to Acemark Holdings LLC, $52,500
1645 Preston Ave, Grady Kate M to Shultz Matthew A Jr, $83,000
2099 SW 6th St, Hooker Richard E to Crosby Abraham W Jr, $3,178
1689 Battery B St, Kma Capital LLC to Nowden Sintara M, $105,000
2268 Canterbury Cir, Lindesmith Kari E Trustee to Allstates Trucking LLC, $325,000
1055 Jason Ave, Slonsky Sheri D to Open Home Capital LLC, $56,300
289 Merriman Rd, Watson Judy L to Reiderman Joshua, $277,000
1130 Hancock Ave, Brown Blair G II to TH Property Owner 1 LLC, $140,000
2024 Larchmont Rd, Tannehill Andrew J to Mcgrew Traci Ann, $347,000
510 N Howard St, Penrose Thomas J Trustee to Vivid Rainbow LLC, $2,000
1449 Laffer Ave, Bursan Peter to Prop4 LLC, $49,000
599 Lindell St, Trogdon Julian to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $77,649
1067 Wyley Ave, John Harrynarine to Evans Martha P, $90,000
1725 Brookwood Dr, Williams Brian G to Thomarios Daryl G Co Trustee, $317,500
280 Kenilworth Dr, Vollmer Celeste to Andric Aneta, $192,000
415 E Dresden Ave, Anderson Drew P to Walters Darisa S, $166,000
867 Kling St, Marquetti Ricardo to All Around Advisors LLC, $58,500
675 Hazel St, Bair Norman to Elrai Thafer, $35,000
535 Hazel Pl, Wiseman Peggy D to Urban Oasis Properties LLC, $25,000
934 Nevin St, Sturm Beverly J to So Easy LLC, $70,000
328 Dawn Dr, Shenigo Melody to Newman Tyler, $145,000
324 Union Pl, Pullen Derek J to Baughman David C, $9,279
1440 Waters Edge Dr, Geronimo Rose M to Dougherty Michael D, $235,000
392 Raasch Ave, Boston Teyana to Prop4 LLC, $57,500
2579 & 2581 Benton St, Advanced Leasing LLC to Tolson Logan J, $175,000
733 Beechview Dr, Gansel Diane L to Alix Amber, $190,000
203 E York St, T & D Property Investments LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $89,000
499 Delmar Ave, M Sidote Capital LLC to Blakeney Glen R Jr, $123,500
1214 Atwood Ave, Etc 1 Properties LLC to Specialized Trust Company FBO Custom 401K Plan TD, $30,000
535 Hazel Pl, Urban Oasis Properties LLC to Dash USA LLC, $116,900
829 Berwin St, Obg Ohio Real Estate II LLC to Zema Sharon, $71,690
1367 Vane Ave, Rodgers Janetta A to Raines Austin William, $80,000
1293 Seward Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Tun Ngwe, $60,000
334 Alden Ave, Mays Ronnie L Jr to Hosier Ray C, $200,000
1395 Onondago Ave, Dietrich Mary N to Canale Abigail E, $100,000
974 Carnegie Ave, WR Management Company LLC to Craig John Russell, $145,000
877 Bertha Ave, T&B23 LLC to Oher Property LLC, $54,000
274 Rockwell Ct, Rodriguez Tomas Reza to Novak Aaron Andrew, $50,300
2189 Suffolk Ct, Baker Benjamin Grady to Pariar Andrew, $325,000
139 Bennington Rd, K & M Investments #1 LLC to Parkin Hope, $265,000
1280 Marcy St, Wright Jasmine to RFG Properties LLC, $39,710
168 E Mapledale Ave, Kintz Courtney E to Cook Mathews Kayla A, $110,000
1852 Java St, Bennett Kyle K to Barbee Shawn D, $110,000
Barberton
508 E Ford Ave, Kaser Gary L to Durell Cassandra Marie, $176,000
1143 Noble St, Beres Gabriel J II to Arshad Muhammad Fahad, $206,500
100 Meadow Ct, Roberts Karen Sue to Guerrero Jesus Garcia, $85,000
62 22nd St NW, Dorn Patricia A to Haines Gary, $155,000
192 5th St NE, Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital to Mckeen Anthony, $129,900
172 5th St NE, Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital to Wade Janine, $135,000
725 Dahlia Cir, Burnette Marco S to Starcher Michael L, $250,000
259 22nd St NW, Heischman Mark R to Sohn Casandra L, $131,500
192 30th St NW, Allied First Bank to Lewis Wilson Charles, $77,040
Bath Township
2022 Rock Creek South, Price Ashley J to Grella Darrin Paul, $1,150,000
Boston Heights Village
6623 Pineview Ct, Murphy Daugherty Valerie to Searles Sarah, $560,000
Copley Township
202 Harvester Dr, Desplinter Jennifer A to Watson Timotheus, $882,000
1273 Meadow Run, Gribble Robin S to Maki Rachelle M, $160,000
1099 Magdalyn Dr, Wilcox Scott D to Selle Mary Ellen, $340,000
719 Pebble Creek Dr, Witmer Pauline R to Conraf Matthew, $265,000
4556 Millbrook Way, Zhang Lixin to Lowry Randal A Trustee, $670,000
2597 S Hametown Rd, Donahue Rebecca S to Whitt Ernest, $190,000
2568 Stonecreek Dr, Parker Christopher L to Keith Patrick W, $295,000
Coventry Township
3109 Conlin Dr, Ashley Joyce E Trustee to Ashley Joyce E Trustee, $360,000
2243 Pine Top Ct, Luzader Shelby M to Kimmet Brandy, $100,000
2981 Greer Rd, Sloat Gertrude to Cox Garret K, $100,000
680 S Sheraton Dr, Dimascio John A to Nickison Jolene F, $255,000
109 Mallard Point Dr, Koenig William Scott to Clawson Vickey L, $225,000
912 Tippecanoe Dr, Ziegler Spencer A to Marecek Tyler James, $135,000
3807 Hummel Dr, Kinty Robin M to VV Rentals LLC, $156,000
306 E Iris Ave, Deberry Shawn to Wells Larry, $30,000
740 N Sheraton Dr, Shanley Kyle Trustee to Covey Gordon A, $10,000
3350 S Main St, Will Star LLC to Coleman Matthew Lee, $410,000
Cuyahoga Falls
428 Lynn Dr, HSM Capital LLC to Sutyak Cole P, $199,850
635 Albemarle Ave, Hessler Linda D to Pachta Frank, $112,225
2223 Plymouth Ln, Bloss Linda to Perollo Dustin, $215,000
2719 11th St, Lacko James Thomas to Vanderpol Chelsea J, $177,500
2017 Bailey Rd, Keith Justin to Walker Scott N, $150,000
1362 Anderson Rd, Kelley Michael H to Carper Billy Ray, $258,000
428 Jackson St, Friendly Fixer Builder LLC to Moore Stacy, $167,500
2568 3rd St, Bent Creek Properties LLC to Advanced Opportunities Inc, $110,000
1926 High St, Lamer Paul C to Hymes Michael D, $33,300
2496 4th St, Nagy Michael R to Beal Zackary, $125,000
1719 18th St, Galambos David T to Stefanov Alexa, $325,000
1716 16th St, Alexiou Natalie N to Frazee Nicholas, $217,000
1115 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Walters Amber E, $298,585
2130 Pinebrook Trl, Mccormick Lynne A to Badarnza Holly Sue, $102,000
3372 Bristol Lane, King Vienna S to Musci David C, $226,000
parcel 3506019 Chart Rd, Lambes Richard to Holliday William J, $79,900
520 Meredith Ln, Darcy Theresa M to Hoffner Denny, $115,000
Fairlawn
298 Chestnut Ln, New Leaf Rosemont LLC to Arison Robert W Jr, $748,959
3302 Bancroft Rd, Green Emma to Charley Gabriella, $320,000
3268 Morewood Rd, Farah George to Aaakb Real Estate LLC, $266,000
Green
1644 Allma Dr, La Props LLC to Ina Meghan E, $270,000
2819 Princeton Cir, Martin Darrell A Trustee to Thurston Marie E, $280,000
3415 Tanoak Dr, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Love Tauja, $297,739
689 Southwood Dr, Minks Sylvia M to Reynolds Linda A, $210,000
1385 Koons Rd, Drews Robert W to Leaman Sarah, $296,000
2723 Watervale Dr, Mcaleese Sean to Hicks Kenneth Lee, $349,900
1388 Park Ave, Marochino Steve to Primzo Marisa, $289,900
392 Amberley Dr, Schumacher Homes of AKRON/CANTON Inc to Byerly Paul, $520,000
2159 East Park Dr, Gerfen Krohn Nicole E to Nguyen James Dinh, $647,000
4310 Leighurst Dr, Mallo John to Sattler Janet, $1,300,000
2505 Barth Dr, Gross Geraldine M to D/T T Properties LLC, $155,000
3630 Kenwood Dr, Delisa Anthony J to Mullen Daniel, $225,000
4358 Sunnyview Dr, Geh Jennifer to Anderson Samantha, $296,000
Hudson
parcel 3010404 Hines Hill Rd, Mcilvride Evan to Till John R, $7,800
5919 Brewster Dr, Schofield Jeffrey A to Yoon Michael Donghee, $403,000
39 Atterbury Blvd, Stitzel Jeffrey A to Grace Kayli Jo, $403,935
5371 Towbridge Dr, Fleischer Aaron M to Rios Vilma Judith Paredis, $489,650
1453 W Prospect St, Romano Elyse M to Mccort Brian R, $880,000
parcel 3000042 Stow Rd, Roberts Gladys to Young Nathan, $27,500
144 Hudson St, Miller Richard Bell to Quagliata Benjamin J Trustee, $700,000
1421 Winslow Dr, Hamilton Sara Jo to Hustosky Dylan, $475,000
6031 Ogilby Dr, Dine Kelly E to Allen Brett D, $406,511
7604 Hudson Park Dr, Yard Gregory S to Ireland Matthew, $699,000
Lakemore Village
1546 Raymond Ave, Weimer Lance E to Stamp Shuwn, $119,900
2908 & 2916 Mohican Blvd, Meadows Brian W to Pappas Joshua F, $175,000
Macedonia
9529 Ledge Acres Rd, Johnson Mary E to Miller Gerald T, $375,000
9281 Forest Point Dr, Snyder Frank D to Ritley Charles Michael, $419,900
324 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Chase Alice Christine Trustee, $471,500
313 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Coleman Susan M, $405,150
8285 Bedford Rd, Pushpak Jessica N to Johnston Amanda, $260,000
1379 Laurel Dr, Hulewat Sherry L to Lewis Deborah Jones, $270,000
Mogadore Village
3840 Prospect Ave, Ungaro Natalee L to Noel Lee Giavonnie Joyce Ann, $182,000
3768 Prospect Ave, Gilchrist Elsie I to Titka Don, $94,000
3369 Herbert St, Corbin William L to Corbin William L, $170,500
Munroe Falls
251 Northmoreland Ave, Inman Mary Lou to Doyle Thomas J, $239,900
224 Steeplechase Ln, Evans Barbara L Trustee to Parke John, $405,000
New Franklin
5794 Concerto Dr, Otto Paulette A Co Trustee to Sharkey Paul A, $140,000
5733 Taylor Rd, Gordon Joshua N to Nuss Brian, $245,000
4174 Wilmar Dr, Burton Breadwell Kathryn to Hixson Jeremy, $550,000
5242 Kaylin Dr, Cikity Edward S to Cikity Matthew, $316,322
3989 Howland Ave, Sampsel Michael W to Woolever Noel David, $153,000
Northfield Village
235 Windsor Pl, Hotz Irene D to Tack Monica Leigh, $185,000
102 May Ave, Sperry Holdings LLC to Schneider Margaret, $224,900
Norton
3740 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $64,161
3344 Glenbrook Dr, Whitten Edward H to Cogar Kaitlyn, $242,000
3566 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838
4285 Debbie Lane, Kepler Krystal to Beres Gabriel Joseph II, $230,000
3577 Easton Rd, Gipson Genevieve A to BRM Legacy 3 Investments LLC, $80,000
3704 Strawboard Ave, NVR Inc to Rine Gary J, $360,715
3612 Brookside Dr, Hamilton Susan L to Ramonstay Scott, $160,000
3732 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $64,161
4100 Tapper Rd, Goldfeder Joshua to Eikelberry Nicole M, $180,000
Peninsula Village
6312 Riverview Rd, Taylor Gayle to Stump Hollow LLC, $370,000
Reminderville
3553 Castaway CV, Sprafka Brian Kenneth Trustee to Humphries Michael E Trustee, $270,000
10391 Glenway Dr, Vidmar Anthony Co Trustee to Mcwilliams Victoria, $113,120
Richfield Township
4547 Forest Brooke Ct N, Moore Michael T to Bitzy Nitzy LLC, $1,200,000
Richfield Village
3690 Summerfield Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Hasan Fathi H, $724,305
3881 St Nicholas Dr, Nichols Daniel F to Wilson Rachel R, $245,000
Sagamore Hills Township
1884 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Greer Kenneth Allen Co-Trustee, $132,500
10744 Valley View Rd Unit 1B, Hronek Christina M Trustee to Purgert Raymond Jr, $50,000
1072 Heartridge Dr, Kraftech Inc to Cronauer Joseph F, $128,500
995 Canyon View Rd, Castle Sandra R Co Trustee to Sudakov Maksim, $157,500
6300 Greenwood Pkwy, West Wendy A to Politi Alexander, $125,000
579 Inverlane Dr, Hustosky Dylan to Morre Andrew Tyler, $335,729
7465 Mill Race Ln, Chovan Maryjane Trustee to Godes Nataly, $147,000
parcel 4505593 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Walters Michael F, $126,500
Springfield Township
2547 Massillon Rd, Snyder Milton L to Simmons Nicholas, $200,000
1546 Carter Dr, Campbell Lucas C to Smith Samuel Robert, $99,000
1021 El Dorado Dr, Anozie Chidi to Travis Sherawn K, $240,000
3269 Samuel Rd, Logsdon Walter to Newpher Andrew, $190,000
Stow
4184 Meadowlark Trl, Rylander John E to Chang Ming, $325,000
2249 Norman Dr, Walker Jeremy M to Balawender Nicholas J, $239,555
450 Seasons Rd, Lushch Donna K to Haury Enterprises II LLC, $491,500
1101 Aberdeen Cir, Schultz Troy L to Szabo Robert A, $325,000
3529 Williamson Rd, Catalano Jean Marie to Kulla Matthew, $176,888
2019 Uniondale Dr, Frammartino Construction Co LLC to Luitel Justin, $315,000
1399 Hibbard Dr, Evers Monica M to Mahamadi Adbelrhman, $270,000
2019 Uniondale Dr, Frammartino Construction Co LLC to Neupane Madhu L, $315,000
Twinsburg
11230 Stanley Ln, Meyers Phyllis D to Huml Frank Joseph, $393,500
9373 Wallingford Dr, Cartellone Day Lisa to Foster Harold L, $400,000
1780 Parker Ln, Gilghrist Kay M to Tustan Dennis, $465,000
10209 Belmeadow Dr, Mathai Geeven to Medwetz Abigail, $276,000
9385 Shepard Rd, Pawlowski Albert Charles to Berdysz Derek, $175,000
10410 W Cobblestone Ln, Weiser Robert J to Ogbugu Christopher I, $340,000
10416 Hanford Ln, Buell Patrocinio D to Tinsley Troy Jr, $390,000
Twinsburg Township
1714 MC Causland Dr, Mulenga Chilando to Myers Scott D, $499,000
1983 Cambridge St, Myers Scott D to Ryan Sean, $240,000
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
7070 Virginia, Duvall Jason & Christy Campailla (J&S) to Baskey Thomas D & Carol A, $375,000
Aurora
505 Deer Run, Thompson William L (Trustee) to Mullins Brian P (Trustee), $800,000
555 Acadia Pt E, Biel Michael Anthony & Maria Claire (J&S) to Seifert Mitchell & Elise (J&S), $567,500
805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Turk Kacey, $400,000
755 Lake Trail Rd, Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S) to Hornyak Matthew & Natalya Goyzman (J&S), $545,000
805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vargo Joshua, $379,955
810 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stoner Kenneth Doyle & Caitlin (J&S), $581,500
805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kernicki Michael & Teresa (J&S), $434,185
587 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Sanwal Pratul & Siddhi Parashari (J&S), $597,950
805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Williams Tiona K, $381,205
680 Windward Dr, Murry George V Most Reverend SJ Bishop to Morris Donna Jean, $316,000
781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kakarla Harish Kumar & Vaishnavi Julakanti (J&S), $530,335
1060 East BV, Sedivy Joseph M & Jodi A (J&S) to Nichols John M & Lannette R (J&S), $195,000
597 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Fowlkes Roy & Amber L (J&S), $642,170
270 Chatham, Hawkins Matthew T & Casey M (J&S) to Macmillian Ryan & Jaynina (J&S), $350,000
Deerfield
2242 St Rt 225, Westover William H Jr to Westover Kelly B & Sandra Jean (Co-Trustees), $100,000
Diamond
9865 Whippoorwill, Jenkins Ronald L & Sharon D (J&S) to Swigart Scott W & Linda, $165,000
9001 Tallmadge, Swigart Ruby C to Powell David Stephen III, $255,000
Garrettsville
parcel 21-015-00-00-003-013 Mumford Rd, Yutzy Reuben N & Esther to Detweiler John J & Martin Mullet (J&S), $117,900
Hartville
3147 Pontius, Troyer Clarence R & Sarah Ann (Trustees) to Miller Derwood S & Deborah (J&S), $625,000
Kent
970 Janet Dr, Stewart Walter & Rebecca (J&S) to Kohout Jonathan D & Katrina P (J&S), $170,000
537 Rockwell, Deleone Joseph J & Susan M Kubani (Co Suc Trustees) to 537 Rockwell Street LLC, $206,000
1406 Howe, Sweitzer David to Smitley Danielle Nicole, $120,000
parcel 04-006-00-00-003-000 Meloy, Lewis Matthew W to Williams Michael & Kristina (J&S), $75,000
2008 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Wolf Ryan M & Alyssa A Rody (J&S), $364,385
2039 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Shah Alpesh M & Priya A (J&S), $355,820
3729 Ranfield Rd, Elliott Corey A to Hall Makenzie, $305,000
5195 Cline, Meloy Mikala S to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000
47 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Garbaczik Gary S, $379,765
Mantua
parcel 24-035-20-00-089-000 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000
10809 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000
parcel 23-035-50-00-006-000 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765
12012 Mantua Center Rd, Berzinskas James Anthony @ (3) Trustees to Roman Brion T & Angela M Puleo (J&S), $240,000
5020 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765
Mogadore
42 Second, Huth Bryce J to Thompson Don & Nancy (J&S), $226,500
3195 Sunnybrook, Chrin Michael A & David M & Christopher J (Suc Co-Trustees) to Kazmir Daniel Michael & Christie Marie Drabeck (J&S), $350,000
725 Waterloo, Matthews Kelly M to Birtch Jennings B V & Jennings B IV (J&S), $256,100
81 Bolender Rd, Preece Rick A & Kristen A to Tandarich Stephen & Kelly Lyn (J&S), $374,900
1622 Schroeder, Baskey Thomas D & Carol A (J&S) to Eckhart Andrew G, $309,000
1012 Waterloo, Knapp Kevin F to Chiv Brandon, $175,000
Ravenna
719 Chestnut St N, Croop Telsa to Jarrett Jason, $180,000
607 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000
846 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800
parcel 31-304-00-00-007-000 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800
164 Fairlane, Wilson Ronald W to Mowen Nicholas O, $150,000
parcel 31-366-24-00-169-000 Harris, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000
116 Avon, Howitt Elwood D & Mary Ann (Trustees) to Matta Shannon, $90,000
274 Highland Ave W, Lucas Ryan P to Watt Richard E & Richard A (J&S), $110,000
parcel 31-366-24-00-168-000 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000
5394 Juniper Ct, Robertson Michael T to Patel Deep D & Ilen D (J&S), $311,000
4516 Rootstown, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000
7635 St Rt 88, M & C Properties LLC to Beach David C Jr, $180,351
9455 Griffith, Belosano Inc to Buettner Clifford A, $173,500
parcel 32-032-00-00-006-100 Rootstown Rd, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000
3192 Sandy Lake, Stoll Joni L to Knapp Derek & Cassandra E Giles (J&S), $303,000
Stow
7532 St Rt 43, Hansford Robert T to Dukes of Kent LLC, $215,000
Streetsboro
8970 Portage Pointe, 8970 Portage Pointe Drive C LLC to Adler Lorraine, $129,500
1281 Vantage Wy, Lantz Ronald Jr & Vicki (J&S) to Penza Johnathan, $245,000
670 Sweetnut Ct, Roberson Marise V to Clapper Charles & Patricia (J&S), $198,000
9953 Beverly Ln, Flynn Tyler D to Bucknell Michael, $163,500
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Dailey Spencer from Your Forever Home LLC, 840 N Union Ave, $30,000.
Davis Christopher & Andrea from Miller Tyler A, 983 Overlook Dr, $165,000.
Fedor Mark & Michelle L from Kaminski Patricia L, 2029 Belleflower Dr, $165,000.
Mac's Convenience Stores LLC from Horizon Properties II LLC, 1198 Harrisburg Rd, $393,111.
Shields Jodie A from Patterson Michael K trustee, 2425 Ridgewood Ave, $220,000.
The Ariette 1973 Trust from Black Charity, 452 E Summit St, $45,000.
Bethlehem Township
Dangerfield Susan & Genda Michael & from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101018 Mombasa Ave, $1,900.
Gourley David A Jr from Stewart Jayson R, 6979 Blough Ave SW, $275,000.
Kennedy-Peebels Mackenzie Jean & Nathan from Graybill Ralph L & Robert A, parcel 1100600 Safari Trl, $7,000.
Kitchen Raymond & Melissa from Whetsell Larry & Osborne Christopher, parcel 1100269 Tanganyika Trl, $17,000.
Mitchell Alyssa from Walsh Megan M, 255 Jacob St NE, $75,800.
Stark Bryan Lee from Traft Drew, 6000 Beth Ave SW #61, $2,000.
Canal Fulton
Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $44,900.
Hummer Ernest C & Cynthia A from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $399,000.
JG Alexander Properties LLC from Amedeo Kara L, 770 Beverly Ave, $159,900.
Snyder Harley W from KMDN Properties LLC, 520 Longview Ave, $185,000.
Tichon John R & Denise L from Remington Eli Etal, 520 Trelake Dr, $334,600.
Canton
4517 Group LLC from Knorzer Donald A Jr & Betty Z, 2227 Bollinger Ave NE, $30,100.
Acemark Holdings LLC from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2802 Fletcher Ave NE, $19,450.
Atwater Properties LLC from Medla Richard & Sharon, 1708 5th St SE, $8,300.
Bell Michael & Constance from Medley Timothy & Abbey, 1331 26th St NW, $157,000.
Buchanan Landon from Maculaitis Vincent R & Maria v TTES/VINC, 120 Bedford Ave NW, $120,000.
BW P&L Holdings LLC from Anthony Todd, 701 Arlington Ave NW, $154,500.
Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 2515 6th St NW, $45,000.
Consultorias E Inversiones LLC from Confident Investment Group LLC, 2914 Vera PL NW, $105,000.
Dalton Hollie from Winland Lauren A, 2020 Holland CT SW, $122,900.
Dimarzio Baker Jina M from Dimarzio Curtis, 1320 Henry Ave SW, $31,500.
French Otis C & Lori from Jakmides Jeffrey Jr & Theresa, 200 35th St NW, $250,000.
Giordano Michael L from Shoebox Holdings LLC, 2519 10th St NW, $111,999.
Guerin Jayson Michel & Destiny Neomie from Forchione Larkyn M, 3715 Northview Ave NW, $160,000.
Hameed Agboola Imran Bankole from Merlin Properties of Stark County Ltd, 3022 Glen PL NW, $69,900.
Hernandez Gomez Cipriano from Sumbertime Realty LLC, 1709 Grace Ave NE, $37,000.
Howell Stephanie from Detter Property Holdings LLC, 1318 17th St NW, $118,900.
Jackson Joseph Thomas & Bethany Anne from Tarannum Nazia, 418 38th St NW, $181,000.
Klingaman John W from KCM Contracting LLC, 713 17th St NE, $87,800.
Lee Roberta from Eleven 11 Investments Group LLC, 1101 20th St NE, $124,000.
Marhsall Lacy L & Zeedrich Quade M from Gill Jeffrey C Trustee / Jeffrey C Gill, 1935 48th St NW, $150,000.
Ocheltree Rochelle L & Joey J from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 1727 41st St NW, $124,900.
Oliver Richard & Sharon from Miller Brady M & Beun Brooke, 306 Hartford Ave SE, $93,500.
Omran Raid LLC from Bumgardner Wyatt, 1414 Fulton Rd NW, $340,000.
Ox Realty LLC from Williams Gregory L & Cassandra A Trustee, 2118 7th St NE, $39,000.
Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO from Baker Jessica A & Hanlon Casey L, 1432 Louisiana Ave NW, $62,500.
Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from B & E Contractors LLC, 316 Young Ave NE, $55,000.
Premier Homes Inc from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1143 Ardmore Ave SW, $115,000.
Pryor Kenneth from Pryor Sandra, 1123 Cleveland Ave SW, $25,000.
Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1454 Miami CT NE, $6,000.
Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1708 2nd St NE, $6,000.
Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1747 5th St SE, $6,000.
Rhoads Jeffrey H from Rhoads Jeffrey H & Burns Mary J, 1239 Woodland Ave NW, $25,000.
Rodriguez Joseph & Morgan from Milleman Nathan E, 217 35th St NW, $216,500.
Sarris Jean Ann from Spi Construction LLC, 1641 St Elmo Ave NE, $53,900.
Slusser Caleb & Leah from Carr Timothy W & Elizabeth A, 1233 Ridge Rd NW, $159,900.
Snyder Olga Ttee from Beyes Anastasia, 1711 Southpointe Cir NE, $249,900.
Spencer Michael R Jr from Powe Juanita C, parcel 226523 Metro PL SE, $3,200.
Spencer Michael R Jr from Powe Juanita C, parcel 241431 17th St SE, $3,200.
The Mercedes Financial Group LLC from Biglin Stacy, 212 32nd St NW, $132,400.
Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Hall Donald & Barbara A, 2632 Fletcher Ave NE, $51,100.
Weisend Nikolas from Shelton Julia A, 411 Brown Ave NW, $78,900.
Willis Elizabeth from Eckert Ryan W, 4823 Woodside Ave NW, $274,900.
Woroszyl Bogusias from Mccallister Diana, 1549 Clark Ave SW, $24,000.
Canton Township
Farmer Matthew J & Sarah L from Wyant Clarence K & Mary A, 3529 Belden Ave SE, $389,000.
Hughes Quentin from Boggs Jr Henry L, parcel 1300037 38th St SW, $48,000.
RPW Properties LLC from Croston Stephen P & Veronica F, 3254 5th St SE, $55,000.
Wyant Clarence K & Mary A from Wohlford Matthew A & Maggie S Ttees, 3905 Cleveland Ave SW, $219,900.
Jackson Township
Bachtel Edwin L Muriel L Irrevoc Trust from Rohrer Martin S & Pamela J, 3617 Barrington PL NW, $206,000.
Biddlestone Evelyn A from Bartuseck John W Jr, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 108, $119,900.
Campbell Curt & Megan from Iverson Benjamin John Iverson Ann Collee, 6901 Queensgate St NW, $444,900.
Deering Joseph T & Witts Katie J from Evans Williams Thomas IV, 6988 Cedar Grove Ave NW, $345,000.
Gresko Michael J & Brittani A from Durham David W Sr &Bonnie J, 8816 Appleknoll St NW, $346,000.
Hendrickson Lawrence John & Tangi from HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee, 4133 Meadowview Dr NW, $191,000.
Komer Maria & White Daniel from Komer John M & Gloria Castellucci, 6745 Scarborough Rd NW, $500,000.
Lawrence Bobbiejo Lynn from Nelson Ashli, 1022 Stuart St NW, $238,000.
Myers Tia Maria from Siskie Ryan D, 8438 Shadyview Ave NW, $265,000.
Ohman Diane E from Kotte Deborah A Trustee, 3608 Barrington PL NW, $193,000.
Sokol Adam & Hannah from Jones Gary A & Sharon K, 5950 Canterbury St NW, $319,900.
Taylor Samantha Ann from Gresko Brittani & Gresko Michael J, 6251 Bayside St NW, $305,000.
Tinkala Sumalatha & Kaipa Sreedhar from Chine Daniel L & Lugene Ann, 8210 Brooke Hollow St NW, $430,000.
Tompkins Daniel & Ann from Kaiser James R & Carol A, 2703 Charing Cross Rd NW, $270,000.
VP JD LLC from Craig S Griffiths Ttee, 4744 Mohr St NW, $480,000.
Wenzel Paul L & Linda R from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 7163 Corniche St NW, $240,000.
Willowdale Country Club Inc Meunier from Willowdale Country Club Inc Hummer Erne, 103 Spruce Dr NW, $442,000.
Young Rita Cotman & Kevin W from Joseph Courtney N, 5560 Governors Ave NW, $480,000.
Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Leach Andrew R & Melissa D, 5616 Bridgecreek Ave NW, $775,000.
Lake Township
Gallo Olivia M from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 10014031 Lake Center St NW, $170,000.
Kapp Eric M & Mary A from Oettli Matthew S & Ramona D, 9383 Huntshire Ave NW, $399,900.
Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Zimmerman Shawn, 2866 Midway St NW, $121,100.
Milstead Preston P & Cory M from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 12073 Jardin Ave NW, $399,995.
Niestoeckel Ent LLC from Central Trust Company of Northeastern Oh, 13100 Cleveland Ave NW, $400,000.
Orzo Cassandra J from Patterson Tina L, 2585 Foxfire St NW, $240,000.
Semon Michael David from Larlham Theressa M, 576 E Maple St, $100,000.
Simmonds George from Etc 1 Properties LLC, 3454 State St NW, $115,000.
Siskie Ryan D & Longworth Siskie Brianna from Adams Joseph M & Norma J, 13380 Williamsburg Ave NW, $439,900.
Smith Lisa A Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, 8486 Sharon Ave NW, $272,000.
Lawrence Township
Alexander Bradley & Williams Crystal from Geiger Darlene J, 6075 Rimview Ave NW, $450,000.
Evans James from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 13490, 7770 MC Taggart Rd NW, $62,858.
Free Haven LLC from Weaver David & Miller Wayne, parcel 10017243 Lafayette Dr NW, $220,000.
Gentry Russell G & Melissa Yvonne from Nickajack Realty LLC, 4462 Manchester Ave NW, $153,000.
Klotz David P from Klotz David P & Shawn M, 10516 Scatell St NW, $70,500.
Lexington Township
Cironi Emily Danielle & Barber Cironi from US Bank Nat'l Association, 11400 Homestead Ave NE, $55,601.
Eco Energy Construction Inc from Ray Sharon K, parcel 2808368 State St NE, $100,000.
Louisville
Enano Noah from Sprankle Samuel & Mycha Michelle, 1414 Pendleton Ave NW, $274,900.
Massillon
Batko Ashley E from Welch Nancy A, 833 17th St NE, $137,800.
Baughman Shaun from Rohr Daniel J & Selena J, 846 Wallace Ave SE, $91,000.
Gabbard Nathan & Madison from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 748 Hemlock St NW, $185,000.
Gardener Jasmine Toi from Hall Stephen E, 880 Starr Ridge St SE, $245,000.
Klein Abby G from Ash Kenleigh G, 212 Willow Ave NE, $140,000.
Mitchell Nancy E from Seibert David A Jr & Kelly L Trustees, 4580 West Pointe Cir NW 2-A, $285,500.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.
Porter Rachel from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3502 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $300,130.
Rinker Scott from Wuske Linda, 810 Woodview Dr NE, $215,000.
Stang Sally A from Vince David J & Stang Sally A, 2346 Mount Union Ave SE, $96,900.
Tang Real Estate LLC from Wasik Karen M, 1319 Arapahoe St SE, $22,000.
Telesz Cameron W & Hemming Brianne Lynn from Eckels Zachary S, 1125 13th St SW, $185,000.
Willoughby Christopher A & Candi R from Mehl Robert W & Phoebe K, 1511 10th St NE, $300,000.
Wolford David & Colleen from Bowe Dennis D & Deborah K, 3247 Lincoln Way W, $85,000.
Yutzy Holdings LLC from Carbone Barbara J, 423 7th St SW, $95,000.
Nimishillen Township
Herndon Craig & Melissa from Mayle Ken & Bonnie L, 8669 Easton St, $555,000.
KSH Properties LLC from Rapp Hurless D, 4407 Parks Ave, $100,100.
Smith Merilee from Aslanides Pan & Roula Stern, 5366 Peach St, $229,900.
Spehar Gabrielle M & Frank Nicholas J from Gonzalez James & Lisa, 5261 Oakridge Dr, $225,000.
North Canton
Bartenstein Paulette Ann from Mull Jolonda G, 630 Durkin Way SW, $299,900.
Hicks Sandra Kay from Bagocius Paul & Lucinda K, 1600 Chadford Gate SE, $469,000.
Hudkins Russell & Erin from Oleary Regina L, 151 Kandel Cir SE, $389,900.
Magaruh James M Jr from Mizer Todd J & Schwenk Julie K &, 415 Eastbury Ave NE, $310,000.
Voytko Linda Sue & West Joe Jr from Jagger Betty, 1228 Monterey BLVD NW, $12,000.
Zelle Michael A & Amy J from Comorosky Robert & Kathleen, 12 Bentley Dr S, $535,000.
Osnaburg Township
Grosswiller Kenneth L & Maria L from Grosswiller Kenneth L Ttee of the, 2663 Ravenna Ave NE, $120,000.
Myers David Michael from Miller Robert A & Dawn M, 2550 Ravenna Ave NE, $151,390.
Paris Township
Caddell Karlos & Melody S from Collett Redvers T & Barbara, 200 Ridgewood BLVD, $208,000.
JJ Realty LLC from Cedar Rental Homes LLC, 104 Lincoln Way W, $65,000.
Stephens Savannah Michelle from Heestand Joann Successor Trustee of the, 1108 E Lincoln Way, $118,000.
Stephens Savannah Michelle from Heestand Joann Successor Trustee of the, parcel 4200204 Lincoln Way E, $118,000.
Perry Township
Blough Marc Richard & Kraynick Blough from Young Ramon J & Suea, parcel 4314301 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.
Blough Marc Richard & Stephanie from Young Ramon J & Suea, 4900 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.
Boley Robert & Zachary from Salata Lawrence J, 2480 Brooklyn Ave SW, $175,000.
Crotsley Debra D & David L from Ruby Carol A, 421 Netherwood Ave NW, $221,000.
Erie Street Investments LLC from Petrik Mark, 4516 Navarre Rd SW Lot 48, $10,000.
Gilbert Jordan & Creter Wyhatt from Wolford Keelyn & Milnes Tyler, 300 Rohr Ave NW, $134,900.
Gorgievski Peter & Novica from Riordan Kimberly K, 124 Seifert St NW, $150,000.
Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne from CGS Enterprises IV Ltd, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $120,000.
Lane John II from Peddicord Holly A, 1331 Ellwood Ave SW, $129,000.
Manack Garett A & Leah N from Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $225,000.
Mcdaniels Kyle D from Valentine Robin J, 2650 Carmont Ave SW, $175,000.
Pontutl Lawrence from Thomas Robin S Succ Ttee, 2622 Barnstone Ave SW, $200,000.
Premier Homes Inc from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 228 Wrexham Ave SW, $115,000.
Rohr Carol from Rohr Carol and Nickol James Jr, 516 Genoa Ave SW, $61,500.
Sotcan Renee S from Meinhart Debra K, 4623 4th St NW, $216,000.
Stevenson Eric Wayne & Worley Emilee from Galayda Keith A & Michelle R, 4938 Tioga St NW, $222,500.
The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 140 Perry Dr SW, $129,900.
The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, parcel 4380463 Delaware Ave SW, $129,900.
Varn Robert from Varn Mary L, 5017 4th St NW, $75,800.
Wilson Lester P & Jill A from Mcfarland Troy R, 2630 Lombardi Ave SW, $236,500.
Pike Township
Mcdade Shannon from Irwin Melissa A, 2163 Walnut St SE, $1,000.
Plain Township
Butts Kristina J from Horning Matthew E & Cynthia K, 3581 Donegal Dr NE, $250,000.
Dagenhard Joseph from Malt LLC, 2301 34th St NE, $112,000.
Dalton Fawnworth L from Heard Frances J, 3108 Long Ave NE, $20,000.
Dye Joshua P & Sasha G from Wallace Zachary E & Cristina M, 6329 Chesham Dr NE, $239,900.
Ellington Laura Lee from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 6838 Harrington Court Ave NE, $368,355.
Fletcher Scott & Allen Kathleen from Butterworth Brenda K, 5219 Lindford Ave NE, $220,000.
General LLC from Travers Danny J & Cynthia L, 4126 Harmont Ave NE, $59,100.
Hare Nathan D & Denny Krista M from Weber Elissa, 2919 Cliftmont Ave NE, $210,000.
Hope Homes Foundation Inc from Bekkar Hassane, 329 55th St NW, $240,000.
James Lisbon from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 6693 Harrington Court Ave NE, $443,670.
KSH Properties LLC from Rainey Timothy A & Weber Tamara A, 2519 Brookdale St NW, $134,200.
Mazzola Anthony & Meagan from Gnau Ronald R, 7177 Woodell Ave NE, $278,000.
NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6804 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.
Vargas Joshua Steven & Danielle Jo from Sisler John Randy, 8023 Amberly Cir NW, $170,000.
Wood Thomas J from Zoumberakis Steve &Angie, 1311 Chantilly Cir NE, $507,100.
Yuhaniak Brandon from Mccalla Marilyn L, 2133 34th St NE, $89,900.
Sugar Creek Township
Yoder Jeffrey F from Nelson Drew A & Jennifer L, 675 Muskingum Ave NW, $380,000.
Washington Township
Eco Energy Construction Inc from Ray Sharon K, 11621 State St NE, $100,000.
Selwa Andrew Francis & Jaimie Leigh from Sponseller Jake A & Andrea N, 2620 Queensbury Rd, $305,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Wadsworth
parcel 033-12B-23-033 State Rd, Baker Ricky A & Sharon M to Cossick Kurt, $277,000
311 West St, Yakubik William J Jr & Andrew M & Joseph F & John C Yonkich to Yakubik William J Jr & Andrew M & Joseph F, $28,573
parcel 033-12D-21-016 Symphony Way, Hunters Glen Subdivision LLC to Lemasters Cameron & Colleen, $229,000
1002 Flanders Dr, Beebe William C to Hartman Donald & Mary Kay, $275,000
278 Crestwood Ave, Kolessar Michael J & Tina M Allen-Kolessar to Snide Megan Elizabeth, $260,000
350 Brookpoint Cir, Georgiadis Pantelis & Andrea Basile to Carter Tyler L & Holly A Barber, $390,000
parcel 033-12A-15-011 Ridge Rd, Harsh Daniel & Valerie to Karkan Marc R & Cassandra A, $215,000
282 Johnson Rd, Bryson Jordan Lee to Bryson Jacob, $165,000
626 Oakcrest Dr, Gilbreath Sidney T to Hottensmith Michael A & Karen L, $299,000
5904 State Rd, Baker Ricky A & Sharon M to Cossick Kurt, $277,000
2930 Seville Rd, Hillestad Julianna to Stafford Julianne S & Michael J, $297,880
663 Tamarac Trl, Wolf John E & Jean W to Robinson Richard R & Lori Co-Trustees, $459,900
Brunswick
4952 Treeline Dr, Hignite Adam & Meghan to Thompson Trevor J & Jillian T, $387,000
3154 Laurel Rd, Wentz Deanna L to Hillenbrandt Heather L, $277,000
4516 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Smith Christa & Jeremy Michael & Valerie Ruth Zielinski, $621,816
2138 Byron Dr, Higgins Lois E Trustee of the Lois E Higgins Trust to Gannon Alexis K, $215,000
4532 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000
1205 Terrington Dr, Fleming Tracey & Jeremy to Oleiarnyk Andrii & Oksana, $395,000
130 Falmouth Ct, Gilner Michael E & Colette M Co-Trustee to Nzo Properties LLC, $75,000
4435 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Purdy Cheryl B & Thomas G, $408,720
4248 Cory Ct, Bahr Kelly J to Atkinson John A & Debra K, $290,000
649 Southbridge Blvd, Straka Andrew J Jr & Arlyn C to Opendoor Property Trust I, $369,000
1705 Eastwood Dr, Opendoor Property Trust I to Mullins Dennis Allen III, $203,000
3406 Beaumont Dr, Porvaznik Kenneth & Deborah L to Porvaznik Tyler A Trustee, $4,350
4486 Edgeview Trl, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $60,000
1388 Shinnecock Path, Meyer Michelle R to Flatico Lisa K, $250,000
4719 Cottonwood Ln, Jagielo Tiffany M to Fronius Joseph Douglas & Rachel Anne Ferraro, $263,950
4221 Maiden Ct, Gibel Michael R to Lazoryk Mykola & Khrystyna Stelmakh, $160,000
4419 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Kleja John L & Carolyn A Trustees, $391,510
4440 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Osborne Donovan & Kelly Haight, $477,831
977 Woodfield Ln, Ferringer Jeffrey J & Dawn M to Mccue Brendan P & Reilly K, $376,500
Doylestown
545 Madison Trail, Robinson Richard & Lori Co Trustees to Miller Aaron David & Hollie Lynn, $680,000
Hinckley
parcel 016-03C-25-025 Weymouth Rd (R), Udell Chester James Jr to Mattingly Holdings LLC, $170,000
2253 Weymouth Rd, Udell Chester James Jr to Mattingly Holdings LLC, $170,000
parcel 016-03B-09-008 River Rd (R), Ruddy Shamus & Margaret G to Augustine Melissa, $375,000
242 River Rd, Ruddy Shamus & Margaret G to Augustine Melissa, $375,000
Homerville
9693 River Corners Rd, Riffle Linda to Ambrose Lance Trustee, $575,000
Lodi
526 Creek Bend Trl, NVR Inc to Benninger Albert & Taylor, $262,455
407 Wooster St, Thornton Richard Lewis to Leach Denise J, $7,000
Medina
425 Woodlake Dr, Lewis John & Ranae to Gatewood Kaylah & Maurice, $355,000
1148 Gold Crest Dr, Wagner James & Shannon to Bodor Pam Marie & Robert Vincent, $474,000
1351 Snowberry Ln, Barrett Timothy A & Patricia I to Crowder Matthew J & Anna A, $652,000
3614 Turnberry Dr, Birko Dale R & Susan L Trustees to Moore James Edwin & Laurie, $439,000
245 Meadow Oaks Trl, Baker Carol A to Klypchak Lu & Charles, $765,000
1096 Medina Rd, Fastrack Properties LLC to GMS Americas LLC, $65,000
5976 Penwood Dr, Pacific Trader Ltd to Bertsch Carolyn Ann, $1,142,500
5767 Lea Ln, NVR Inc to Jordan Marcilene Trustee, $462,085
1168 N Jefferson St U-49, Stevens Jillian to Carlton Connie L, $250,000
7267 Westfield Rd, Pintos Fernando D & Victoria S to Holmes Angelica D, $335,000
5704 Vandemark Rd, Robey Linda Kay to Moore Rebecca Lyn, $330,220
4200 Scenic Way, Darlington Raymond R & Debra A to Dalton Charles R & Debbie L Trustees, $417,000
323 Harding St, Brezovar Patricia to Joyce Alyson B, $186,900
6495 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000
4902 Foote Rd #32, Black Stacey L Co-Trustee & Lindsey L Fisher Co-Trustee to Kocher Eugene J & Victoria, $273,500
7595 Chatham Rd, Richcreek Stephen L to Futrell Nathan J & Janice M Biasella, $160,000
4087 Fairway Dr, Birch Thomas E & Christine M to Campbell Jay, $650,000
922 Twin Oaks Cir, Kestner Thomas to Wickham Race, $300,000
6525 Lake Rd, Jackson Thomas A to Reschke Anthony, $156,000
4506 Ridgestone Way, Tremayne Jennifer to Wagner Shannon Marie, $394,500
Seville
4526 Glenview Ct, Borys Jonathon M & Jennell L to English Dale & Katie Mingo, $710,000
parcel 008-16C-17-010 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
210 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Forster Pedro Lima & Juliana Aparecida Pereira, $339,055
parcel 030-11C-35-007 Good Rd, Ultra Development Inc to Honigman Luke D & Keri, $72,000
parcel 008-16C-17-009 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-12-013 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-12-012 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-12-014 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-12-015 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
201 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Hendricks Gabrielle & Joseph Jr, $268,060
parcel 008-16C-17-008 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-12-011 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
parcel 008-16C-17-011 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
9571 Hubbard Valley Rd, French James D to Coon Kurt L, $325,000
514 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750
parcel 008-16C-12-010 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957
Spencer
11777 New London Eastern Rd, Sprenger Nicole R to Keathley Ryan P & Abbie, $720,000
Valley City
795 Columbia Rd, Scottsdale Rei LLC to Elite NE Properties LLC, $166,000
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
5474 Kansas Rd, Yoder Benny M & Naomi E S/T to Hershberger Daniel A & Mary B S/T, $400,000
Burbank
208 E Middle St, Gray Sandra L Trustee to Hartley Dawn LLC, $20,000
Creston
104 Spruce Dr, Wallace Michael & Christi to Swiger Gary R III & Chelsea N Tillman S/T, $395,000
Dalton
260 Henry St, Toop LLC to S & M Family Construction Ltd, $68,750
123 Heritage Green Ln, Lehman Galen Successor Trustee to Nussbaum Dolores K, $310,000
134 Heritage Green Ln, Nussbaum Dolores K to Jericho Lodging LLC, $250,000
235 Tanglewood Dr, Hochstetler Corey & Lindsy Dawn S/T to Rante Lindsay A & Joseph S/T, $325,000
Doylestown
145 Concord Trl, Nedrow Lois to Hoover Dale K & Tina M Hoover S/T, $297,000
14740 Oak Grove Lot 65, Keefer David A to Keefer David A, $4,000
310 Hilltop Dr, North Barbara L to Vanderbosch Kate M & Ross S/T, $280,000
14740 Oak Grove Lot 20, Rollins Crystal A to Rollins Crystal A, $8,000
parcel 17-01040.000 Hilltop Dr, North Barbara L to Vanderbosch Kate M & Ross S/T, $280,000
18592 Edwards Rd Lot 200, Franklin James R to Franklin James R, $48,900
Dundee
17020 Dover Rd, Miller Lester R & Verna L S/T to Atlee Raber Auctions LLC, $350,000
9078 Winesburg Rd, Irwin Melissa A & James C Lottes to Innovative Holdings LLC, $430,000
Fredericksburg
8347 Frease Rd, Steiner Phillip L & Kathryn JS/T to Miller Marvin & Ruby S/T, $572,000
parcel 45-00306.004 N Mill St Rear, Hillside Farms & Properties LLC to Haudenschild Bradley J & Mary K S/T, $5,182
Marshallville
66 E Market St, Neff John A & Barbara J to Robertson Jacob William & Emily Marie Clapper S/T, $300,000
49 A 49 B E Market St, Wagner Joseph & Jennifer L S/T to Mills Dianne F & Aiden D Milosevich, $145,000
6 Carpenter Lot 6, Marshallville Estates MHP LLC to Kirby Theresa, $18,500
Orrville
951 Apple Blossom Ln, Zuercher Matthew S & Genet M Riggenbach S/T to Kincaid Christopher K & Michelle L Kincaid S/T, $360,000
912 Jefferson St, L Davis Properties LLC to Troyer Samuel P, $132,500
1723 1727 Viking Ave, CM Legacy LLC to Zehr Maria, $150,000
413 Coventry Ct, Nevius Pauline M Tod to Marthey James M & Patricia J S/T, $240,000
Rittman
12057 Doylestown Rd, Bauman Brett & Rebecca S/T to Rabung Michael & Amy Rehm S/T, $95,000
36 40 Willow St, Allison Carole Properties Inc to Rent Rite Storage Rittman LLC, $1,750,000
15144 N MT Eaton Rd, Kastelic Ellyn M & Amy L Pettit to Waterfall Edward E & Kerrie L S/T, $261,000
77 N State St, Neff Dwight H & Merrily A S/T to Menke Eric, $149,000
Shreve
8477 Critchfield Rd, Sheely Emily K Htta Emily K Petersheim to Hundt William R & Katy M S/T, $454,000
Smithville
6674 Fox Lake Rd, Zumbiel Barbara L & Alvin L Rehm & James R Rehm & Gary Zumbiel Cotrustees to R 1 Farm LLC, $500,000
West Salem
143 Main St, Bel Kay LLC to Pintos Victoria, $185,000
Wooster
1989 Millersburg Rd, Parrot Michael R J & Meegan M Parrot S/T to Lowe Mark A & Matthew A Lowe & Mark A Lowe II, $33,000
977 N Smyser Rd, Boord Elmus G Jr & Melissa J Carson to Arh Properties LLC, $150,000
813 Mckinley St, Vaughan Michael A to Bel Kay Holdings LLC, $140,000
2475 Ruble Dr, Marthey James M & Patricia J S/T to Kopinsky Daniel Hanna, $230,000
parcel 56-01574.000 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500
1312 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
131 E Bowman St, Breneman Jamie F & Ashley S/T to Evans Dijson, $235,000
3989 Canal Lot 3989, Thomas Cleveland to Thoman Mason M, $7,500
5080 Settlers Trce, Weaver Custom Homes Inc to Ryan Trina & Roger Ryan S/T, $346,900
2434 Daybreak Dr, Burns Curtis S & Genevieve M S/T to Zarra Michael & Lynnette S S/T, $357,500
2663 Taylor St, Herrada Gerardo & Janet L S/T to B&T Rental Properties LLC, $299,000
parcel 56-01571.000 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500
332 Blair Blvd, Merchant Robert D to Maccredie Ryan & Becky, $300,000
830 N Bever St, Tegtmeier Luke D & Katherine Walker S/T to Tegtmeier Luke D, $242,368
957 Northview Dr, Tiano Joshua N to Hinkel Joshua Lewis, $175,000
2309 E Smithville Western Rd, Walker Michael Lee to Elser Daniel A, $35,000
528 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500
1645 Oakwood Cir, Henery Robert A & Suzanne M S/T to Frazier Roy E & Lisa M S/T, $215,000
725 Nold Ave, R & J Thomas Rentals LLC to Menjivar Brayan Eduardo Galdamez, $93,000
963 Carriage Ln, Eichler Wilma L & David E S/T to Jennings Chase, $229,900
5852 Cleveland Lot 44, Superior Mobile Homes Inc to Spruce Tree Village MHP LLC, $16,600
1145 Greensview Dr, Chaudhary Suraj & Sookti S/T to Palmer Daniel William & Diane Marie S/T, $320,000
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Real estate transfers: Lakefront home in Green sells for $1.3 million