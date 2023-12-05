Green home on Lake Mud boasts water views from nearly every window, sells for $1.3 million

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Green was the top seller for week of Oct. 2, 2023, with a price of $1,300,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found below.

4310 Leighurst Dr, Green, $1,300,000

4547 Forest Brooke Ct N, Richfield Township, $1,200,000

2022 Rock Creek South, Bath Township, $1,150,000

202 Harvester Dr, Copley Village, $882,000

1453 W Prospect St, Hudson, $880,000

298 Chestnut Ln, Fairlawn, $748,959

3690 Summerfield Ln, Richfield Township, $724,305

144 Hudson St, Hudson, $700,000

7604 Hudson Park Dr, Hudson, $699,000

4556 Millbrook Way, Copley Village, $670,000

2159 East Park Dr, Green, $647,000

640 Rocky Hollow Dr, Akron, $615,000

6623 Pineview Ct, Boston Heights Village, $560,000

4174 Wilmar Dr, New Franklin, $550,000

392 Amberley Dr, Green, $520,000

According to Realtor.com, the Green home on Leighurst Drive was built in 1993 on a .57-acre lot. At 5,125 square feet, the home has three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Located on the Portage Lakes Main Chain's Mud Lake in the Aldawood Hills neighborhood, the ranch has 143 feet of lake frontage as well as mile-long west facing views. There's also four boat slip parking, the listing states.

The open layout of the home leads into the great room with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and an unobstructed view of the lake. In the neighboring kitchen, there's maple cabinetry, granite countertops and a remote VELUX skylight.

In the owner's suite, there's a sitting room, fireplace and skylight while the en suite bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, remote VELUX skylight, granite counters, walk-in closet and doors that lead out to a private patio. Not to mention lake views from every window.

Off the owner's suite, there's an office that also has a fireplace, lakeview and balcony, the listing states.

Story continues

The lower level has a brick fireplace, a kitchen, room for billiards plus two more bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has walkout access to the lower patio.

See photos here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

984 Chester Ave, Farge Property Management and Development LLC to Parker Jessie L, $120,000

1146 Lindsay Ave, R & K United Properties LLC to Mayfield Robert, $89,500

653 Sumner St, Donato Lorraine to Jones Interactive LLC, $72,900

76 E Dresden Ave, Plaufcan Jennifer to N.a.n. Properties LLC, $135,000

1133 Riverside Dr, Lee Mary E to Lee Christopher, $92,400

1140 Frederick Blvd, Davis Mack C to Davis Jeffrie T, $31,919

1738 Hillside Terr, Lovejoy Kenneth J to Collins Kevin, $10,000

351 Hoover Ave, Watson Christopher to Zimcosky David A, $130,000

1195 Flanders Ave, Brooks Anthony to Woods Ashley, $115,000

464 Butler Ave, Allison Melanie Latrice to Hymax Holdings LLC, $20,000

2454 Kermit Ave, Bell Megan Y to Barker Mackenzie, $170,000

1127 Wilbur Ave, Re Premier LLC to Greenberg Baylee, $65,000

533 Hammel St, Miller Johnathan M to Middlebury Housing LLC, $65,000

1717 Thornapple Ave, Miller John D to Diaz Meaghan L, $152,000

1036 Chester Ave, Camp Rick A to Jones Michael, $85,000

657 E Archwood Ave, Qian Kun to Perkins Dylan Allen, $105,000

297 S Firestone Blvd, Patterson Kevin to Shin Jung Heon, $190,000

parcel 6848789 W North St, Cook Eric E Etal to Cook Eric E Etal, $10

385 Bethwayne Ct, Vasilatos Wendy to Skotg LLC, $102,000

2306 Eastwood Ave, Kardan Properties LLC to Jenkins Xiaver, $265,000

1154 Big Falls Ave, Okel Ashley E to 1154 Big Falls Avenue LLC, $62,500

1803 Glenmount Ave, Vaughan Cherie L Trustee to Redden Karla M, $207,500

115 Brittain Rd, Kandola Gurinder to Sandhu Balwinder S, $20,000

487 Palmetto Ave, LSB Properties LLC to Pernia Adam, $61,000

954 Jean Ave, Wimley Queron P to Wet Dog Real Estate LLC, $90,000

94 Brighton Dr, Ayers Luther to Mondayae Layee, $22,232

237 Cuyahoga St, Randolph John B to Ramirez Buenaventura, $43,000

2332 SW 13th St, Bailey Robert E Trustee to Hammond Anissa, $62,000

441 Matthews St, Rodriguez Alma R to Danoli Homes LLC, $27,000

852 Lawton St, Salaam Sieada Lastarr to Chan Nicholas, $80,000

2044 Bigelow St, Knappenberger Alexander to Welch Chad Alan II, $65,000

640 Rocky Hollow Dr, Raynor Gordon T to Wachter Karen R, $615,000

2063 Williamston Ct, Glauberman Steven Gary to Franklin Timothy W, $283,000

2307 SW 17th St, Blaser Properties LLC to So Easy LLC, $75,000

798 Stadelman Ave, Urban Oasis Properties LLC to Golden Anchor LLC, $116,900

1464 Elder Ave, Herwick Sonja to Valentine Brenda, $145,000

99 Westwood Ave, Eagle Cash Buyers LLC to Prop4 LLC, $70,000

540 Moody St, Glenn Vernon B Trustee to Le Sean Hai Trong, $247,000

1568 Kingsley Ave, Thomarios Elizabeth A to Hawkins Jibreel A, $209,900

1126 Johnland Ave, Immaculate Arts LLC to Blackwell Jakel, $4,000

297 E Dresden Ave, Ross Janet to Fakler Marcus, $166,000

808 Ranney St, Devitis Francesco A to Devitis Donald, $16,555

592 Cole Ave, Amoda Real Estate Inc to Roubo Melissa G, $139,900

586 Megglen Ave, Wyles Amanda to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $154,500

800 Jason Ave, Geib Investments Inc to Acemark Holdings LLC, $52,500

1645 Preston Ave, Grady Kate M to Shultz Matthew A Jr, $83,000

2099 SW 6th St, Hooker Richard E to Crosby Abraham W Jr, $3,178

1689 Battery B St, Kma Capital LLC to Nowden Sintara M, $105,000

2268 Canterbury Cir, Lindesmith Kari E Trustee to Allstates Trucking LLC, $325,000

1055 Jason Ave, Slonsky Sheri D to Open Home Capital LLC, $56,300

289 Merriman Rd, Watson Judy L to Reiderman Joshua, $277,000

1130 Hancock Ave, Brown Blair G II to TH Property Owner 1 LLC, $140,000

2024 Larchmont Rd, Tannehill Andrew J to Mcgrew Traci Ann, $347,000

510 N Howard St, Penrose Thomas J Trustee to Vivid Rainbow LLC, $2,000

1449 Laffer Ave, Bursan Peter to Prop4 LLC, $49,000

599 Lindell St, Trogdon Julian to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $77,649

1067 Wyley Ave, John Harrynarine to Evans Martha P, $90,000

1725 Brookwood Dr, Williams Brian G to Thomarios Daryl G Co Trustee, $317,500

280 Kenilworth Dr, Vollmer Celeste to Andric Aneta, $192,000

415 E Dresden Ave, Anderson Drew P to Walters Darisa S, $166,000

867 Kling St, Marquetti Ricardo to All Around Advisors LLC, $58,500

675 Hazel St, Bair Norman to Elrai Thafer, $35,000

535 Hazel Pl, Wiseman Peggy D to Urban Oasis Properties LLC, $25,000

934 Nevin St, Sturm Beverly J to So Easy LLC, $70,000

328 Dawn Dr, Shenigo Melody to Newman Tyler, $145,000

324 Union Pl, Pullen Derek J to Baughman David C, $9,279

1440 Waters Edge Dr, Geronimo Rose M to Dougherty Michael D, $235,000

392 Raasch Ave, Boston Teyana to Prop4 LLC, $57,500

2579 & 2581 Benton St, Advanced Leasing LLC to Tolson Logan J, $175,000

733 Beechview Dr, Gansel Diane L to Alix Amber, $190,000

203 E York St, T & D Property Investments LLC to ZXP Properties LLC, $89,000

499 Delmar Ave, M Sidote Capital LLC to Blakeney Glen R Jr, $123,500

1214 Atwood Ave, Etc 1 Properties LLC to Specialized Trust Company FBO Custom 401K Plan TD, $30,000

535 Hazel Pl, Urban Oasis Properties LLC to Dash USA LLC, $116,900

829 Berwin St, Obg Ohio Real Estate II LLC to Zema Sharon, $71,690

1367 Vane Ave, Rodgers Janetta A to Raines Austin William, $80,000

1293 Seward Ave, Kennerly Darnell to Tun Ngwe, $60,000

334 Alden Ave, Mays Ronnie L Jr to Hosier Ray C, $200,000

1395 Onondago Ave, Dietrich Mary N to Canale Abigail E, $100,000

974 Carnegie Ave, WR Management Company LLC to Craig John Russell, $145,000

877 Bertha Ave, T&B23 LLC to Oher Property LLC, $54,000

274 Rockwell Ct, Rodriguez Tomas Reza to Novak Aaron Andrew, $50,300

2189 Suffolk Ct, Baker Benjamin Grady to Pariar Andrew, $325,000

139 Bennington Rd, K & M Investments #1 LLC to Parkin Hope, $265,000

1280 Marcy St, Wright Jasmine to RFG Properties LLC, $39,710

168 E Mapledale Ave, Kintz Courtney E to Cook Mathews Kayla A, $110,000

1852 Java St, Bennett Kyle K to Barbee Shawn D, $110,000

Barberton

508 E Ford Ave, Kaser Gary L to Durell Cassandra Marie, $176,000

1143 Noble St, Beres Gabriel J II to Arshad Muhammad Fahad, $206,500

100 Meadow Ct, Roberts Karen Sue to Guerrero Jesus Garcia, $85,000

62 22nd St NW, Dorn Patricia A to Haines Gary, $155,000

192 5th St NE, Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital to Mckeen Anthony, $129,900

172 5th St NE, Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital to Wade Janine, $135,000

725 Dahlia Cir, Burnette Marco S to Starcher Michael L, $250,000

259 22nd St NW, Heischman Mark R to Sohn Casandra L, $131,500

192 30th St NW, Allied First Bank to Lewis Wilson Charles, $77,040

Bath Township

2022 Rock Creek South, Price Ashley J to Grella Darrin Paul, $1,150,000

Boston Heights Village

6623 Pineview Ct, Murphy Daugherty Valerie to Searles Sarah, $560,000

Copley Township

202 Harvester Dr, Desplinter Jennifer A to Watson Timotheus, $882,000

1273 Meadow Run, Gribble Robin S to Maki Rachelle M, $160,000

1099 Magdalyn Dr, Wilcox Scott D to Selle Mary Ellen, $340,000

719 Pebble Creek Dr, Witmer Pauline R to Conraf Matthew, $265,000

4556 Millbrook Way, Zhang Lixin to Lowry Randal A Trustee, $670,000

2597 S Hametown Rd, Donahue Rebecca S to Whitt Ernest, $190,000

2568 Stonecreek Dr, Parker Christopher L to Keith Patrick W, $295,000

Coventry Township

3109 Conlin Dr, Ashley Joyce E Trustee to Ashley Joyce E Trustee, $360,000

2243 Pine Top Ct, Luzader Shelby M to Kimmet Brandy, $100,000

2981 Greer Rd, Sloat Gertrude to Cox Garret K, $100,000

680 S Sheraton Dr, Dimascio John A to Nickison Jolene F, $255,000

109 Mallard Point Dr, Koenig William Scott to Clawson Vickey L, $225,000

912 Tippecanoe Dr, Ziegler Spencer A to Marecek Tyler James, $135,000

3807 Hummel Dr, Kinty Robin M to VV Rentals LLC, $156,000

306 E Iris Ave, Deberry Shawn to Wells Larry, $30,000

740 N Sheraton Dr, Shanley Kyle Trustee to Covey Gordon A, $10,000

3350 S Main St, Will Star LLC to Coleman Matthew Lee, $410,000

Cuyahoga Falls

428 Lynn Dr, HSM Capital LLC to Sutyak Cole P, $199,850

635 Albemarle Ave, Hessler Linda D to Pachta Frank, $112,225

2223 Plymouth Ln, Bloss Linda to Perollo Dustin, $215,000

2719 11th St, Lacko James Thomas to Vanderpol Chelsea J, $177,500

2017 Bailey Rd, Keith Justin to Walker Scott N, $150,000

1362 Anderson Rd, Kelley Michael H to Carper Billy Ray, $258,000

428 Jackson St, Friendly Fixer Builder LLC to Moore Stacy, $167,500

2568 3rd St, Bent Creek Properties LLC to Advanced Opportunities Inc, $110,000

1926 High St, Lamer Paul C to Hymes Michael D, $33,300

2496 4th St, Nagy Michael R to Beal Zackary, $125,000

1719 18th St, Galambos David T to Stefanov Alexa, $325,000

1716 16th St, Alexiou Natalie N to Frazee Nicholas, $217,000

1115 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Walters Amber E, $298,585

2130 Pinebrook Trl, Mccormick Lynne A to Badarnza Holly Sue, $102,000

3372 Bristol Lane, King Vienna S to Musci David C, $226,000

parcel 3506019 Chart Rd, Lambes Richard to Holliday William J, $79,900

520 Meredith Ln, Darcy Theresa M to Hoffner Denny, $115,000

Fairlawn

298 Chestnut Ln, New Leaf Rosemont LLC to Arison Robert W Jr, $748,959

3302 Bancroft Rd, Green Emma to Charley Gabriella, $320,000

3268 Morewood Rd, Farah George to Aaakb Real Estate LLC, $266,000

Green

1644 Allma Dr, La Props LLC to Ina Meghan E, $270,000

2819 Princeton Cir, Martin Darrell A Trustee to Thurston Marie E, $280,000

3415 Tanoak Dr, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Love Tauja, $297,739

689 Southwood Dr, Minks Sylvia M to Reynolds Linda A, $210,000

1385 Koons Rd, Drews Robert W to Leaman Sarah, $296,000

2723 Watervale Dr, Mcaleese Sean to Hicks Kenneth Lee, $349,900

1388 Park Ave, Marochino Steve to Primzo Marisa, $289,900

392 Amberley Dr, Schumacher Homes of AKRON/CANTON Inc to Byerly Paul, $520,000

2159 East Park Dr, Gerfen Krohn Nicole E to Nguyen James Dinh, $647,000

4310 Leighurst Dr, Mallo John to Sattler Janet, $1,300,000

2505 Barth Dr, Gross Geraldine M to D/T T Properties LLC, $155,000

3630 Kenwood Dr, Delisa Anthony J to Mullen Daniel, $225,000

4358 Sunnyview Dr, Geh Jennifer to Anderson Samantha, $296,000

Hudson

parcel 3010404 Hines Hill Rd, Mcilvride Evan to Till John R, $7,800

5919 Brewster Dr, Schofield Jeffrey A to Yoon Michael Donghee, $403,000

39 Atterbury Blvd, Stitzel Jeffrey A to Grace Kayli Jo, $403,935

5371 Towbridge Dr, Fleischer Aaron M to Rios Vilma Judith Paredis, $489,650

1453 W Prospect St, Romano Elyse M to Mccort Brian R, $880,000

parcel 3000042 Stow Rd, Roberts Gladys to Young Nathan, $27,500

144 Hudson St, Miller Richard Bell to Quagliata Benjamin J Trustee, $700,000

1421 Winslow Dr, Hamilton Sara Jo to Hustosky Dylan, $475,000

6031 Ogilby Dr, Dine Kelly E to Allen Brett D, $406,511

7604 Hudson Park Dr, Yard Gregory S to Ireland Matthew, $699,000

Lakemore Village

1546 Raymond Ave, Weimer Lance E to Stamp Shuwn, $119,900

2908 & 2916 Mohican Blvd, Meadows Brian W to Pappas Joshua F, $175,000

Macedonia

9529 Ledge Acres Rd, Johnson Mary E to Miller Gerald T, $375,000

9281 Forest Point Dr, Snyder Frank D to Ritley Charles Michael, $419,900

324 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Chase Alice Christine Trustee, $471,500

313 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Coleman Susan M, $405,150

8285 Bedford Rd, Pushpak Jessica N to Johnston Amanda, $260,000

1379 Laurel Dr, Hulewat Sherry L to Lewis Deborah Jones, $270,000

Mogadore Village

3840 Prospect Ave, Ungaro Natalee L to Noel Lee Giavonnie Joyce Ann, $182,000

3768 Prospect Ave, Gilchrist Elsie I to Titka Don, $94,000

3369 Herbert St, Corbin William L to Corbin William L, $170,500

Munroe Falls

251 Northmoreland Ave, Inman Mary Lou to Doyle Thomas J, $239,900

224 Steeplechase Ln, Evans Barbara L Trustee to Parke John, $405,000

New Franklin

5794 Concerto Dr, Otto Paulette A Co Trustee to Sharkey Paul A, $140,000

5733 Taylor Rd, Gordon Joshua N to Nuss Brian, $245,000

4174 Wilmar Dr, Burton Breadwell Kathryn to Hixson Jeremy, $550,000

5242 Kaylin Dr, Cikity Edward S to Cikity Matthew, $316,322

3989 Howland Ave, Sampsel Michael W to Woolever Noel David, $153,000

Northfield Village

235 Windsor Pl, Hotz Irene D to Tack Monica Leigh, $185,000

102 May Ave, Sperry Holdings LLC to Schneider Margaret, $224,900

Norton

3740 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $64,161

3344 Glenbrook Dr, Whitten Edward H to Cogar Kaitlyn, $242,000

3566 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

4285 Debbie Lane, Kepler Krystal to Beres Gabriel Joseph II, $230,000

3577 Easton Rd, Gipson Genevieve A to BRM Legacy 3 Investments LLC, $80,000

3704 Strawboard Ave, NVR Inc to Rine Gary J, $360,715

3612 Brookside Dr, Hamilton Susan L to Ramonstay Scott, $160,000

3732 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $64,161

4100 Tapper Rd, Goldfeder Joshua to Eikelberry Nicole M, $180,000

Peninsula Village

6312 Riverview Rd, Taylor Gayle to Stump Hollow LLC, $370,000

Reminderville

3553 Castaway CV, Sprafka Brian Kenneth Trustee to Humphries Michael E Trustee, $270,000

10391 Glenway Dr, Vidmar Anthony Co Trustee to Mcwilliams Victoria, $113,120

Richfield Township

4547 Forest Brooke Ct N, Moore Michael T to Bitzy Nitzy LLC, $1,200,000

Richfield Village

3690 Summerfield Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Hasan Fathi H, $724,305

3881 St Nicholas Dr, Nichols Daniel F to Wilson Rachel R, $245,000

Sagamore Hills Township

1884 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Greer Kenneth Allen Co-Trustee, $132,500

10744 Valley View Rd Unit 1B, Hronek Christina M Trustee to Purgert Raymond Jr, $50,000

1072 Heartridge Dr, Kraftech Inc to Cronauer Joseph F, $128,500

995 Canyon View Rd, Castle Sandra R Co Trustee to Sudakov Maksim, $157,500

6300 Greenwood Pkwy, West Wendy A to Politi Alexander, $125,000

579 Inverlane Dr, Hustosky Dylan to Morre Andrew Tyler, $335,729

7465 Mill Race Ln, Chovan Maryjane Trustee to Godes Nataly, $147,000

parcel 4505593 Hawthorne Dr, Kraftech Inc to Walters Michael F, $126,500

Springfield Township

2547 Massillon Rd, Snyder Milton L to Simmons Nicholas, $200,000

1546 Carter Dr, Campbell Lucas C to Smith Samuel Robert, $99,000

1021 El Dorado Dr, Anozie Chidi to Travis Sherawn K, $240,000

3269 Samuel Rd, Logsdon Walter to Newpher Andrew, $190,000

Stow

4184 Meadowlark Trl, Rylander John E to Chang Ming, $325,000

2249 Norman Dr, Walker Jeremy M to Balawender Nicholas J, $239,555

450 Seasons Rd, Lushch Donna K to Haury Enterprises II LLC, $491,500

1101 Aberdeen Cir, Schultz Troy L to Szabo Robert A, $325,000

3529 Williamson Rd, Catalano Jean Marie to Kulla Matthew, $176,888

2019 Uniondale Dr, Frammartino Construction Co LLC to Luitel Justin, $315,000

1399 Hibbard Dr, Evers Monica M to Mahamadi Adbelrhman, $270,000

2019 Uniondale Dr, Frammartino Construction Co LLC to Neupane Madhu L, $315,000

Twinsburg

11230 Stanley Ln, Meyers Phyllis D to Huml Frank Joseph, $393,500

9373 Wallingford Dr, Cartellone Day Lisa to Foster Harold L, $400,000

1780 Parker Ln, Gilghrist Kay M to Tustan Dennis, $465,000

10209 Belmeadow Dr, Mathai Geeven to Medwetz Abigail, $276,000

9385 Shepard Rd, Pawlowski Albert Charles to Berdysz Derek, $175,000

10410 W Cobblestone Ln, Weiser Robert J to Ogbugu Christopher I, $340,000

10416 Hanford Ln, Buell Patrocinio D to Tinsley Troy Jr, $390,000

Twinsburg Township

1714 MC Causland Dr, Mulenga Chilando to Myers Scott D, $499,000

1983 Cambridge St, Myers Scott D to Ryan Sean, $240,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

7070 Virginia, Duvall Jason & Christy Campailla (J&S) to Baskey Thomas D & Carol A, $375,000

Aurora

505 Deer Run, Thompson William L (Trustee) to Mullins Brian P (Trustee), $800,000

555 Acadia Pt E, Biel Michael Anthony & Maria Claire (J&S) to Seifert Mitchell & Elise (J&S), $567,500

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Turk Kacey, $400,000

755 Lake Trail Rd, Genovese Louis R & Michelle E (J&S) to Hornyak Matthew & Natalya Goyzman (J&S), $545,000

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vargo Joshua, $379,955

810 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Stoner Kenneth Doyle & Caitlin (J&S), $581,500

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kernicki Michael & Teresa (J&S), $434,185

587 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Sanwal Pratul & Siddhi Parashari (J&S), $597,950

805 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Williams Tiona K, $381,205

680 Windward Dr, Murry George V Most Reverend SJ Bishop to Morris Donna Jean, $316,000

781 River Run Rd or Memory Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kakarla Harish Kumar & Vaishnavi Julakanti (J&S), $530,335

1060 East BV, Sedivy Joseph M & Jodi A (J&S) to Nichols John M & Lannette R (J&S), $195,000

597 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Fowlkes Roy & Amber L (J&S), $642,170

270 Chatham, Hawkins Matthew T & Casey M (J&S) to Macmillian Ryan & Jaynina (J&S), $350,000

Deerfield

2242 St Rt 225, Westover William H Jr to Westover Kelly B & Sandra Jean (Co-Trustees), $100,000

Diamond

9865 Whippoorwill, Jenkins Ronald L & Sharon D (J&S) to Swigart Scott W & Linda, $165,000

9001 Tallmadge, Swigart Ruby C to Powell David Stephen III, $255,000

Garrettsville

parcel 21-015-00-00-003-013 Mumford Rd, Yutzy Reuben N & Esther to Detweiler John J & Martin Mullet (J&S), $117,900

Hartville

3147 Pontius, Troyer Clarence R & Sarah Ann (Trustees) to Miller Derwood S & Deborah (J&S), $625,000

Kent

970 Janet Dr, Stewart Walter & Rebecca (J&S) to Kohout Jonathan D & Katrina P (J&S), $170,000

537 Rockwell, Deleone Joseph J & Susan M Kubani (Co Suc Trustees) to 537 Rockwell Street LLC, $206,000

1406 Howe, Sweitzer David to Smitley Danielle Nicole, $120,000

parcel 04-006-00-00-003-000 Meloy, Lewis Matthew W to Williams Michael & Kristina (J&S), $75,000

2008 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Wolf Ryan M & Alyssa A Rody (J&S), $364,385

2039 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Shah Alpesh M & Priya A (J&S), $355,820

3729 Ranfield Rd, Elliott Corey A to Hall Makenzie, $305,000

5195 Cline, Meloy Mikala S to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000

47 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Garbaczik Gary S, $379,765

Mantua

parcel 24-035-20-00-089-000 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

10809 Herald, Coiro Steven J to Hauenstein Trenton & Elizabeth (J&S), $120,000

parcel 23-035-50-00-006-000 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

12012 Mantua Center Rd, Berzinskas James Anthony @ (3) Trustees to Roman Brion T & Angela M Puleo (J&S), $240,000

5020 Coldbrook, Head John R & Charlene (J&S) to Maglionico Michael J & Ginny M (J&S), $401,765

Mogadore

42 Second, Huth Bryce J to Thompson Don & Nancy (J&S), $226,500

3195 Sunnybrook, Chrin Michael A & David M & Christopher J (Suc Co-Trustees) to Kazmir Daniel Michael & Christie Marie Drabeck (J&S), $350,000

725 Waterloo, Matthews Kelly M to Birtch Jennings B V & Jennings B IV (J&S), $256,100

81 Bolender Rd, Preece Rick A & Kristen A to Tandarich Stephen & Kelly Lyn (J&S), $374,900

1622 Schroeder, Baskey Thomas D & Carol A (J&S) to Eckhart Andrew G, $309,000

1012 Waterloo, Knapp Kevin F to Chiv Brandon, $175,000

Ravenna

719 Chestnut St N, Croop Telsa to Jarrett Jason, $180,000

607 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

846 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

parcel 31-304-00-00-007-000 Diamond S, Diamond Real Estate of Ravenna LLC to Vasia LLC, $780,800

164 Fairlane, Wilson Ronald W to Mowen Nicholas O, $150,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-169-000 Harris, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

116 Avon, Howitt Elwood D & Mary Ann (Trustees) to Matta Shannon, $90,000

274 Highland Ave W, Lucas Ryan P to Watt Richard E & Richard A (J&S), $110,000

parcel 31-366-24-00-168-000 Walnut, Eider & Associates LLC to Reith Cody R, $121,000

5394 Juniper Ct, Robertson Michael T to Patel Deep D & Ilen D (J&S), $311,000

4516 Rootstown, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

7635 St Rt 88, M & C Properties LLC to Beach David C Jr, $180,351

9455 Griffith, Belosano Inc to Buettner Clifford A, $173,500

parcel 32-032-00-00-006-100 Rootstown Rd, Smialek Justin R & Katrina D (J&S) to Logsdon Walter & Leanna Marie (J&S), $345,000

3192 Sandy Lake, Stoll Joni L to Knapp Derek & Cassandra E Giles (J&S), $303,000

Stow

7532 St Rt 43, Hansford Robert T to Dukes of Kent LLC, $215,000

Streetsboro

8970 Portage Pointe, 8970 Portage Pointe Drive C LLC to Adler Lorraine, $129,500

1281 Vantage Wy, Lantz Ronald Jr & Vicki (J&S) to Penza Johnathan, $245,000

670 Sweetnut Ct, Roberson Marise V to Clapper Charles & Patricia (J&S), $198,000

9953 Beverly Ln, Flynn Tyler D to Bucknell Michael, $163,500

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Dailey Spencer from Your Forever Home LLC, 840 N Union Ave, $30,000.

Davis Christopher & Andrea from Miller Tyler A, 983 Overlook Dr, $165,000.

Fedor Mark & Michelle L from Kaminski Patricia L, 2029 Belleflower Dr, $165,000.

Mac's Convenience Stores LLC from Horizon Properties II LLC, 1198 Harrisburg Rd, $393,111.

Shields Jodie A from Patterson Michael K trustee, 2425 Ridgewood Ave, $220,000.

The Ariette 1973 Trust from Black Charity, 452 E Summit St, $45,000.

Bethlehem Township

Dangerfield Susan & Genda Michael & from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1101018 Mombasa Ave, $1,900.

Gourley David A Jr from Stewart Jayson R, 6979 Blough Ave SW, $275,000.

Kennedy-Peebels Mackenzie Jean & Nathan from Graybill Ralph L & Robert A, parcel 1100600 Safari Trl, $7,000.

Kitchen Raymond & Melissa from Whetsell Larry & Osborne Christopher, parcel 1100269 Tanganyika Trl, $17,000.

Mitchell Alyssa from Walsh Megan M, 255 Jacob St NE, $75,800.

Stark Bryan Lee from Traft Drew, 6000 Beth Ave SW #61, $2,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $44,900.

Hummer Ernest C & Cynthia A from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, parcel 10013346 Crockett Cir, $399,000.

JG Alexander Properties LLC from Amedeo Kara L, 770 Beverly Ave, $159,900.

Snyder Harley W from KMDN Properties LLC, 520 Longview Ave, $185,000.

Tichon John R & Denise L from Remington Eli Etal, 520 Trelake Dr, $334,600.

Canton

4517 Group LLC from Knorzer Donald A Jr & Betty Z, 2227 Bollinger Ave NE, $30,100.

Acemark Holdings LLC from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2802 Fletcher Ave NE, $19,450.

Atwater Properties LLC from Medla Richard & Sharon, 1708 5th St SE, $8,300.

Bell Michael & Constance from Medley Timothy & Abbey, 1331 26th St NW, $157,000.

Buchanan Landon from Maculaitis Vincent R & Maria v TTES/VINC, 120 Bedford Ave NW, $120,000.

BW P&L Holdings LLC from Anthony Todd, 701 Arlington Ave NW, $154,500.

Carpenter Real Estate Holdings LLC from Wickemeyer James C & Nikki R, 2515 6th St NW, $45,000.

Consultorias E Inversiones LLC from Confident Investment Group LLC, 2914 Vera PL NW, $105,000.

Dalton Hollie from Winland Lauren A, 2020 Holland CT SW, $122,900.

Dimarzio Baker Jina M from Dimarzio Curtis, 1320 Henry Ave SW, $31,500.

French Otis C & Lori from Jakmides Jeffrey Jr & Theresa, 200 35th St NW, $250,000.

Giordano Michael L from Shoebox Holdings LLC, 2519 10th St NW, $111,999.

Guerin Jayson Michel & Destiny Neomie from Forchione Larkyn M, 3715 Northview Ave NW, $160,000.

Hameed Agboola Imran Bankole from Merlin Properties of Stark County Ltd, 3022 Glen PL NW, $69,900.

Hernandez Gomez Cipriano from Sumbertime Realty LLC, 1709 Grace Ave NE, $37,000.

Howell Stephanie from Detter Property Holdings LLC, 1318 17th St NW, $118,900.

Jackson Joseph Thomas & Bethany Anne from Tarannum Nazia, 418 38th St NW, $181,000.

Klingaman John W from KCM Contracting LLC, 713 17th St NE, $87,800.

Lee Roberta from Eleven 11 Investments Group LLC, 1101 20th St NE, $124,000.

Marhsall Lacy L & Zeedrich Quade M from Gill Jeffrey C Trustee / Jeffrey C Gill, 1935 48th St NW, $150,000.

Ocheltree Rochelle L & Joey J from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 1727 41st St NW, $124,900.

Oliver Richard & Sharon from Miller Brady M & Beun Brooke, 306 Hartford Ave SE, $93,500.

Omran Raid LLC from Bumgardner Wyatt, 1414 Fulton Rd NW, $340,000.

Ox Realty LLC from Williams Gregory L & Cassandra A Trustee, 2118 7th St NE, $39,000.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO from Baker Jessica A & Hanlon Casey L, 1432 Louisiana Ave NW, $62,500.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO GGP from B & E Contractors LLC, 316 Young Ave NE, $55,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1143 Ardmore Ave SW, $115,000.

Pryor Kenneth from Pryor Sandra, 1123 Cleveland Ave SW, $25,000.

Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1454 Miami CT NE, $6,000.

Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1708 2nd St NE, $6,000.

Qwick Flipz LLC from Sharrard William K Jr & Tiffany, 1747 5th St SE, $6,000.

Rhoads Jeffrey H from Rhoads Jeffrey H & Burns Mary J, 1239 Woodland Ave NW, $25,000.

Rodriguez Joseph & Morgan from Milleman Nathan E, 217 35th St NW, $216,500.

Sarris Jean Ann from Spi Construction LLC, 1641 St Elmo Ave NE, $53,900.

Slusser Caleb & Leah from Carr Timothy W & Elizabeth A, 1233 Ridge Rd NW, $159,900.

Snyder Olga Ttee from Beyes Anastasia, 1711 Southpointe Cir NE, $249,900.

Spencer Michael R Jr from Powe Juanita C, parcel 226523 Metro PL SE, $3,200.

Spencer Michael R Jr from Powe Juanita C, parcel 241431 17th St SE, $3,200.

The Mercedes Financial Group LLC from Biglin Stacy, 212 32nd St NW, $132,400.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Hall Donald & Barbara A, 2632 Fletcher Ave NE, $51,100.

Weisend Nikolas from Shelton Julia A, 411 Brown Ave NW, $78,900.

Willis Elizabeth from Eckert Ryan W, 4823 Woodside Ave NW, $274,900.

Woroszyl Bogusias from Mccallister Diana, 1549 Clark Ave SW, $24,000.

Canton Township

Farmer Matthew J & Sarah L from Wyant Clarence K & Mary A, 3529 Belden Ave SE, $389,000.

Hughes Quentin from Boggs Jr Henry L, parcel 1300037 38th St SW, $48,000.

RPW Properties LLC from Croston Stephen P & Veronica F, 3254 5th St SE, $55,000.

Wyant Clarence K & Mary A from Wohlford Matthew A & Maggie S Ttees, 3905 Cleveland Ave SW, $219,900.

Jackson Township

Bachtel Edwin L Muriel L Irrevoc Trust from Rohrer Martin S & Pamela J, 3617 Barrington PL NW, $206,000.

Biddlestone Evelyn A from Bartuseck John W Jr, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 108, $119,900.

Campbell Curt & Megan from Iverson Benjamin John Iverson Ann Collee, 6901 Queensgate St NW, $444,900.

Deering Joseph T & Witts Katie J from Evans Williams Thomas IV, 6988 Cedar Grove Ave NW, $345,000.

Gresko Michael J & Brittani A from Durham David W Sr &Bonnie J, 8816 Appleknoll St NW, $346,000.

Hendrickson Lawrence John & Tangi from HSBC Bank USA National Association Ttee, 4133 Meadowview Dr NW, $191,000.

Komer Maria & White Daniel from Komer John M & Gloria Castellucci, 6745 Scarborough Rd NW, $500,000.

Lawrence Bobbiejo Lynn from Nelson Ashli, 1022 Stuart St NW, $238,000.

Myers Tia Maria from Siskie Ryan D, 8438 Shadyview Ave NW, $265,000.

Ohman Diane E from Kotte Deborah A Trustee, 3608 Barrington PL NW, $193,000.

Sokol Adam & Hannah from Jones Gary A & Sharon K, 5950 Canterbury St NW, $319,900.

Taylor Samantha Ann from Gresko Brittani & Gresko Michael J, 6251 Bayside St NW, $305,000.

Tinkala Sumalatha & Kaipa Sreedhar from Chine Daniel L & Lugene Ann, 8210 Brooke Hollow St NW, $430,000.

Tompkins Daniel & Ann from Kaiser James R & Carol A, 2703 Charing Cross Rd NW, $270,000.

VP JD LLC from Craig S Griffiths Ttee, 4744 Mohr St NW, $480,000.

Wenzel Paul L & Linda R from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, 7163 Corniche St NW, $240,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Meunier from Willowdale Country Club Inc Hummer Erne, 103 Spruce Dr NW, $442,000.

Young Rita Cotman & Kevin W from Joseph Courtney N, 5560 Governors Ave NW, $480,000.

Zavvie Power Buyer LLC from Leach Andrew R & Melissa D, 5616 Bridgecreek Ave NW, $775,000.

Lake Township

Gallo Olivia M from TJ Land Management One LLC, parcel 10014031 Lake Center St NW, $170,000.

Kapp Eric M & Mary A from Oettli Matthew S & Ramona D, 9383 Huntshire Ave NW, $399,900.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Zimmerman Shawn, 2866 Midway St NW, $121,100.

Milstead Preston P & Cory M from NVR Inc. A Virginia Corporation DBA, 12073 Jardin Ave NW, $399,995.

Niestoeckel Ent LLC from Central Trust Company of Northeastern Oh, 13100 Cleveland Ave NW, $400,000.

Orzo Cassandra J from Patterson Tina L, 2585 Foxfire St NW, $240,000.

Semon Michael David from Larlham Theressa M, 576 E Maple St, $100,000.

Simmonds George from Etc 1 Properties LLC, 3454 State St NW, $115,000.

Siskie Ryan D & Longworth Siskie Brianna from Adams Joseph M & Norma J, 13380 Williamsburg Ave NW, $439,900.

Smith Lisa A Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, 8486 Sharon Ave NW, $272,000.

Lawrence Township

Alexander Bradley & Williams Crystal from Geiger Darlene J, 6075 Rimview Ave NW, $450,000.

Evans James from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 13490, 7770 MC Taggart Rd NW, $62,858.

Free Haven LLC from Weaver David & Miller Wayne, parcel 10017243 Lafayette Dr NW, $220,000.

Gentry Russell G & Melissa Yvonne from Nickajack Realty LLC, 4462 Manchester Ave NW, $153,000.

Klotz David P from Klotz David P & Shawn M, 10516 Scatell St NW, $70,500.

Lexington Township

Cironi Emily Danielle & Barber Cironi from US Bank Nat'l Association, 11400 Homestead Ave NE, $55,601.

Eco Energy Construction Inc from Ray Sharon K, parcel 2808368 State St NE, $100,000.

Louisville

Enano Noah from Sprankle Samuel & Mycha Michelle, 1414 Pendleton Ave NW, $274,900.

Massillon

Batko Ashley E from Welch Nancy A, 833 17th St NE, $137,800.

Baughman Shaun from Rohr Daniel J & Selena J, 846 Wallace Ave SE, $91,000.

Gabbard Nathan & Madison from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 748 Hemlock St NW, $185,000.

Gardener Jasmine Toi from Hall Stephen E, 880 Starr Ridge St SE, $245,000.

Klein Abby G from Ash Kenleigh G, 212 Willow Ave NE, $140,000.

Mitchell Nancy E from Seibert David A Jr & Kelly L Trustees, 4580 West Pointe Cir NW 2-A, $285,500.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3478 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

Porter Rachel from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3502 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $300,130.

Rinker Scott from Wuske Linda, 810 Woodview Dr NE, $215,000.

Stang Sally A from Vince David J & Stang Sally A, 2346 Mount Union Ave SE, $96,900.

Tang Real Estate LLC from Wasik Karen M, 1319 Arapahoe St SE, $22,000.

Telesz Cameron W & Hemming Brianne Lynn from Eckels Zachary S, 1125 13th St SW, $185,000.

Willoughby Christopher A & Candi R from Mehl Robert W & Phoebe K, 1511 10th St NE, $300,000.

Wolford David & Colleen from Bowe Dennis D & Deborah K, 3247 Lincoln Way W, $85,000.

Yutzy Holdings LLC from Carbone Barbara J, 423 7th St SW, $95,000.

Nimishillen Township

Herndon Craig & Melissa from Mayle Ken & Bonnie L, 8669 Easton St, $555,000.

KSH Properties LLC from Rapp Hurless D, 4407 Parks Ave, $100,100.

Smith Merilee from Aslanides Pan & Roula Stern, 5366 Peach St, $229,900.

Spehar Gabrielle M & Frank Nicholas J from Gonzalez James & Lisa, 5261 Oakridge Dr, $225,000.

North Canton

Bartenstein Paulette Ann from Mull Jolonda G, 630 Durkin Way SW, $299,900.

Hicks Sandra Kay from Bagocius Paul & Lucinda K, 1600 Chadford Gate SE, $469,000.

Hudkins Russell & Erin from Oleary Regina L, 151 Kandel Cir SE, $389,900.

Magaruh James M Jr from Mizer Todd J & Schwenk Julie K &, 415 Eastbury Ave NE, $310,000.

Voytko Linda Sue & West Joe Jr from Jagger Betty, 1228 Monterey BLVD NW, $12,000.

Zelle Michael A & Amy J from Comorosky Robert & Kathleen, 12 Bentley Dr S, $535,000.

Osnaburg Township

Grosswiller Kenneth L & Maria L from Grosswiller Kenneth L Ttee of the, 2663 Ravenna Ave NE, $120,000.

Myers David Michael from Miller Robert A & Dawn M, 2550 Ravenna Ave NE, $151,390.

Paris Township

Caddell Karlos & Melody S from Collett Redvers T & Barbara, 200 Ridgewood BLVD, $208,000.

JJ Realty LLC from Cedar Rental Homes LLC, 104 Lincoln Way W, $65,000.

Stephens Savannah Michelle from Heestand Joann Successor Trustee of the, 1108 E Lincoln Way, $118,000.

Stephens Savannah Michelle from Heestand Joann Successor Trustee of the, parcel 4200204 Lincoln Way E, $118,000.

Perry Township

Blough Marc Richard & Kraynick Blough from Young Ramon J & Suea, parcel 4314301 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.

Blough Marc Richard & Stephanie from Young Ramon J & Suea, 4900 Beth Ave SW, $299,900.

Boley Robert & Zachary from Salata Lawrence J, 2480 Brooklyn Ave SW, $175,000.

Crotsley Debra D & David L from Ruby Carol A, 421 Netherwood Ave NW, $221,000.

Erie Street Investments LLC from Petrik Mark, 4516 Navarre Rd SW Lot 48, $10,000.

Gilbert Jordan & Creter Wyhatt from Wolford Keelyn & Milnes Tyler, 300 Rohr Ave NW, $134,900.

Gorgievski Peter & Novica from Riordan Kimberly K, 124 Seifert St NW, $150,000.

Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne from CGS Enterprises IV Ltd, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $120,000.

Lane John II from Peddicord Holly A, 1331 Ellwood Ave SW, $129,000.

Manack Garett A & Leah N from Ladow Brian Scott & Lianne, parcel 4316259 Jackson Ave SW, $225,000.

Mcdaniels Kyle D from Valentine Robin J, 2650 Carmont Ave SW, $175,000.

Pontutl Lawrence from Thomas Robin S Succ Ttee, 2622 Barnstone Ave SW, $200,000.

Premier Homes Inc from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 228 Wrexham Ave SW, $115,000.

Rohr Carol from Rohr Carol and Nickol James Jr, 516 Genoa Ave SW, $61,500.

Sotcan Renee S from Meinhart Debra K, 4623 4th St NW, $216,000.

Stevenson Eric Wayne & Worley Emilee from Galayda Keith A & Michelle R, 4938 Tioga St NW, $222,500.

The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 140 Perry Dr SW, $129,900.

The Jesus Spot Inc from Calvary Bible Baptist Church, parcel 4380463 Delaware Ave SW, $129,900.

Varn Robert from Varn Mary L, 5017 4th St NW, $75,800.

Wilson Lester P & Jill A from Mcfarland Troy R, 2630 Lombardi Ave SW, $236,500.

Pike Township

Mcdade Shannon from Irwin Melissa A, 2163 Walnut St SE, $1,000.

Plain Township

Butts Kristina J from Horning Matthew E & Cynthia K, 3581 Donegal Dr NE, $250,000.

Dagenhard Joseph from Malt LLC, 2301 34th St NE, $112,000.

Dalton Fawnworth L from Heard Frances J, 3108 Long Ave NE, $20,000.

Dye Joshua P & Sasha G from Wallace Zachary E & Cristina M, 6329 Chesham Dr NE, $239,900.

Ellington Laura Lee from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 6838 Harrington Court Ave NE, $368,355.

Fletcher Scott & Allen Kathleen from Butterworth Brenda K, 5219 Lindford Ave NE, $220,000.

General LLC from Travers Danny J & Cynthia L, 4126 Harmont Ave NE, $59,100.

Hare Nathan D & Denny Krista M from Weber Elissa, 2919 Cliftmont Ave NE, $210,000.

Hope Homes Foundation Inc from Bekkar Hassane, 329 55th St NW, $240,000.

James Lisbon from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 6693 Harrington Court Ave NE, $443,670.

KSH Properties LLC from Rainey Timothy A & Weber Tamara A, 2519 Brookdale St NW, $134,200.

Mazzola Anthony & Meagan from Gnau Ronald R, 7177 Woodell Ave NE, $278,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6804 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Vargas Joshua Steven & Danielle Jo from Sisler John Randy, 8023 Amberly Cir NW, $170,000.

Wood Thomas J from Zoumberakis Steve &Angie, 1311 Chantilly Cir NE, $507,100.

Yuhaniak Brandon from Mccalla Marilyn L, 2133 34th St NE, $89,900.

Sugar Creek Township

Yoder Jeffrey F from Nelson Drew A & Jennifer L, 675 Muskingum Ave NW, $380,000.

Washington Township

Eco Energy Construction Inc from Ray Sharon K, 11621 State St NE, $100,000.

Selwa Andrew Francis & Jaimie Leigh from Sponseller Jake A & Andrea N, 2620 Queensbury Rd, $305,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

parcel 033-12B-23-033 State Rd, Baker Ricky A & Sharon M to Cossick Kurt, $277,000

311 West St, Yakubik William J Jr & Andrew M & Joseph F & John C Yonkich to Yakubik William J Jr & Andrew M & Joseph F, $28,573

parcel 033-12D-21-016 Symphony Way, Hunters Glen Subdivision LLC to Lemasters Cameron & Colleen, $229,000

1002 Flanders Dr, Beebe William C to Hartman Donald & Mary Kay, $275,000

278 Crestwood Ave, Kolessar Michael J & Tina M Allen-Kolessar to Snide Megan Elizabeth, $260,000

350 Brookpoint Cir, Georgiadis Pantelis & Andrea Basile to Carter Tyler L & Holly A Barber, $390,000

parcel 033-12A-15-011 Ridge Rd, Harsh Daniel & Valerie to Karkan Marc R & Cassandra A, $215,000

282 Johnson Rd, Bryson Jordan Lee to Bryson Jacob, $165,000

626 Oakcrest Dr, Gilbreath Sidney T to Hottensmith Michael A & Karen L, $299,000

5904 State Rd, Baker Ricky A & Sharon M to Cossick Kurt, $277,000

2930 Seville Rd, Hillestad Julianna to Stafford Julianne S & Michael J, $297,880

663 Tamarac Trl, Wolf John E & Jean W to Robinson Richard R & Lori Co-Trustees, $459,900

Brunswick

4952 Treeline Dr, Hignite Adam & Meghan to Thompson Trevor J & Jillian T, $387,000

3154 Laurel Rd, Wentz Deanna L to Hillenbrandt Heather L, $277,000

4516 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Smith Christa & Jeremy Michael & Valerie Ruth Zielinski, $621,816

2138 Byron Dr, Higgins Lois E Trustee of the Lois E Higgins Trust to Gannon Alexis K, $215,000

4532 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

1205 Terrington Dr, Fleming Tracey & Jeremy to Oleiarnyk Andrii & Oksana, $395,000

130 Falmouth Ct, Gilner Michael E & Colette M Co-Trustee to Nzo Properties LLC, $75,000

4435 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Purdy Cheryl B & Thomas G, $408,720

4248 Cory Ct, Bahr Kelly J to Atkinson John A & Debra K, $290,000

649 Southbridge Blvd, Straka Andrew J Jr & Arlyn C to Opendoor Property Trust I, $369,000

1705 Eastwood Dr, Opendoor Property Trust I to Mullins Dennis Allen III, $203,000

3406 Beaumont Dr, Porvaznik Kenneth & Deborah L to Porvaznik Tyler A Trustee, $4,350

4486 Edgeview Trl, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $60,000

1388 Shinnecock Path, Meyer Michelle R to Flatico Lisa K, $250,000

4719 Cottonwood Ln, Jagielo Tiffany M to Fronius Joseph Douglas & Rachel Anne Ferraro, $263,950

4221 Maiden Ct, Gibel Michael R to Lazoryk Mykola & Khrystyna Stelmakh, $160,000

4419 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Kleja John L & Carolyn A Trustees, $391,510

4440 Edgeview Trl, Drees Company the to Osborne Donovan & Kelly Haight, $477,831

977 Woodfield Ln, Ferringer Jeffrey J & Dawn M to Mccue Brendan P & Reilly K, $376,500

Doylestown

545 Madison Trail, Robinson Richard & Lori Co Trustees to Miller Aaron David & Hollie Lynn, $680,000

Hinckley

parcel 016-03C-25-025 Weymouth Rd (R), Udell Chester James Jr to Mattingly Holdings LLC, $170,000

2253 Weymouth Rd, Udell Chester James Jr to Mattingly Holdings LLC, $170,000

parcel 016-03B-09-008 River Rd (R), Ruddy Shamus & Margaret G to Augustine Melissa, $375,000

242 River Rd, Ruddy Shamus & Margaret G to Augustine Melissa, $375,000

Homerville

9693 River Corners Rd, Riffle Linda to Ambrose Lance Trustee, $575,000

Lodi

526 Creek Bend Trl, NVR Inc to Benninger Albert & Taylor, $262,455

407 Wooster St, Thornton Richard Lewis to Leach Denise J, $7,000

Medina

425 Woodlake Dr, Lewis John & Ranae to Gatewood Kaylah & Maurice, $355,000

1148 Gold Crest Dr, Wagner James & Shannon to Bodor Pam Marie & Robert Vincent, $474,000

1351 Snowberry Ln, Barrett Timothy A & Patricia I to Crowder Matthew J & Anna A, $652,000

3614 Turnberry Dr, Birko Dale R & Susan L Trustees to Moore James Edwin & Laurie, $439,000

245 Meadow Oaks Trl, Baker Carol A to Klypchak Lu & Charles, $765,000

1096 Medina Rd, Fastrack Properties LLC to GMS Americas LLC, $65,000

5976 Penwood Dr, Pacific Trader Ltd to Bertsch Carolyn Ann, $1,142,500

5767 Lea Ln, NVR Inc to Jordan Marcilene Trustee, $462,085

1168 N Jefferson St U-49, Stevens Jillian to Carlton Connie L, $250,000

7267 Westfield Rd, Pintos Fernando D & Victoria S to Holmes Angelica D, $335,000

5704 Vandemark Rd, Robey Linda Kay to Moore Rebecca Lyn, $330,220

4200 Scenic Way, Darlington Raymond R & Debra A to Dalton Charles R & Debbie L Trustees, $417,000

323 Harding St, Brezovar Patricia to Joyce Alyson B, $186,900

6495 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000

4902 Foote Rd #32, Black Stacey L Co-Trustee & Lindsey L Fisher Co-Trustee to Kocher Eugene J & Victoria, $273,500

7595 Chatham Rd, Richcreek Stephen L to Futrell Nathan J & Janice M Biasella, $160,000

4087 Fairway Dr, Birch Thomas E & Christine M to Campbell Jay, $650,000

922 Twin Oaks Cir, Kestner Thomas to Wickham Race, $300,000

6525 Lake Rd, Jackson Thomas A to Reschke Anthony, $156,000

4506 Ridgestone Way, Tremayne Jennifer to Wagner Shannon Marie, $394,500

Seville

4526 Glenview Ct, Borys Jonathon M & Jennell L to English Dale & Katie Mingo, $710,000

parcel 008-16C-17-010 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

210 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Forster Pedro Lima & Juliana Aparecida Pereira, $339,055

parcel 030-11C-35-007 Good Rd, Ultra Development Inc to Honigman Luke D & Keri, $72,000

parcel 008-16C-17-009 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-12-013 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-12-012 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-12-014 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-12-015 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

201 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Hendricks Gabrielle & Joseph Jr, $268,060

parcel 008-16C-17-008 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-12-011 Seville Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

parcel 008-16C-17-011 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

9571 Hubbard Valley Rd, French James D to Coon Kurt L, $325,000

514 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

parcel 008-16C-12-010 Guilford Rd, Rupp Lisa A to Garrison Kathleen & Richard & Kenneth & Carol Rupp & Mary Rupp, $958,957

Spencer

11777 New London Eastern Rd, Sprenger Nicole R to Keathley Ryan P & Abbie, $720,000

Valley City

795 Columbia Rd, Scottsdale Rei LLC to Elite NE Properties LLC, $166,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

5474 Kansas Rd, Yoder Benny M & Naomi E S/T to Hershberger Daniel A & Mary B S/T, $400,000

Burbank

208 E Middle St, Gray Sandra L Trustee to Hartley Dawn LLC, $20,000

Creston

104 Spruce Dr, Wallace Michael & Christi to Swiger Gary R III & Chelsea N Tillman S/T, $395,000

Dalton

260 Henry St, Toop LLC to S & M Family Construction Ltd, $68,750

123 Heritage Green Ln, Lehman Galen Successor Trustee to Nussbaum Dolores K, $310,000

134 Heritage Green Ln, Nussbaum Dolores K to Jericho Lodging LLC, $250,000

235 Tanglewood Dr, Hochstetler Corey & Lindsy Dawn S/T to Rante Lindsay A & Joseph S/T, $325,000

Doylestown

145 Concord Trl, Nedrow Lois to Hoover Dale K & Tina M Hoover S/T, $297,000

14740 Oak Grove Lot 65, Keefer David A to Keefer David A, $4,000

310 Hilltop Dr, North Barbara L to Vanderbosch Kate M & Ross S/T, $280,000

14740 Oak Grove Lot 20, Rollins Crystal A to Rollins Crystal A, $8,000

parcel 17-01040.000 Hilltop Dr, North Barbara L to Vanderbosch Kate M & Ross S/T, $280,000

18592 Edwards Rd Lot 200, Franklin James R to Franklin James R, $48,900

Dundee

17020 Dover Rd, Miller Lester R & Verna L S/T to Atlee Raber Auctions LLC, $350,000

9078 Winesburg Rd, Irwin Melissa A & James C Lottes to Innovative Holdings LLC, $430,000

Fredericksburg

8347 Frease Rd, Steiner Phillip L & Kathryn JS/T to Miller Marvin & Ruby S/T, $572,000

parcel 45-00306.004 N Mill St Rear, Hillside Farms & Properties LLC to Haudenschild Bradley J & Mary K S/T, $5,182

Marshallville

66 E Market St, Neff John A & Barbara J to Robertson Jacob William & Emily Marie Clapper S/T, $300,000

49 A 49 B E Market St, Wagner Joseph & Jennifer L S/T to Mills Dianne F & Aiden D Milosevich, $145,000

6 Carpenter Lot 6, Marshallville Estates MHP LLC to Kirby Theresa, $18,500

Orrville

951 Apple Blossom Ln, Zuercher Matthew S & Genet M Riggenbach S/T to Kincaid Christopher K & Michelle L Kincaid S/T, $360,000

912 Jefferson St, L Davis Properties LLC to Troyer Samuel P, $132,500

1723 1727 Viking Ave, CM Legacy LLC to Zehr Maria, $150,000

413 Coventry Ct, Nevius Pauline M Tod to Marthey James M & Patricia J S/T, $240,000

Rittman

12057 Doylestown Rd, Bauman Brett & Rebecca S/T to Rabung Michael & Amy Rehm S/T, $95,000

36 40 Willow St, Allison Carole Properties Inc to Rent Rite Storage Rittman LLC, $1,750,000

15144 N MT Eaton Rd, Kastelic Ellyn M & Amy L Pettit to Waterfall Edward E & Kerrie L S/T, $261,000

77 N State St, Neff Dwight H & Merrily A S/T to Menke Eric, $149,000

Shreve

8477 Critchfield Rd, Sheely Emily K Htta Emily K Petersheim to Hundt William R & Katy M S/T, $454,000

Smithville

6674 Fox Lake Rd, Zumbiel Barbara L & Alvin L Rehm & James R Rehm & Gary Zumbiel Cotrustees to R 1 Farm LLC, $500,000

West Salem

143 Main St, Bel Kay LLC to Pintos Victoria, $185,000

Wooster

1989 Millersburg Rd, Parrot Michael R J & Meegan M Parrot S/T to Lowe Mark A & Matthew A Lowe & Mark A Lowe II, $33,000

977 N Smyser Rd, Boord Elmus G Jr & Melissa J Carson to Arh Properties LLC, $150,000

813 Mckinley St, Vaughan Michael A to Bel Kay Holdings LLC, $140,000

2475 Ruble Dr, Marthey James M & Patricia J S/T to Kopinsky Daniel Hanna, $230,000

parcel 56-01574.000 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500

1312 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

131 E Bowman St, Breneman Jamie F & Ashley S/T to Evans Dijson, $235,000

3989 Canal Lot 3989, Thomas Cleveland to Thoman Mason M, $7,500

5080 Settlers Trce, Weaver Custom Homes Inc to Ryan Trina & Roger Ryan S/T, $346,900

2434 Daybreak Dr, Burns Curtis S & Genevieve M S/T to Zarra Michael & Lynnette S S/T, $357,500

2663 Taylor St, Herrada Gerardo & Janet L S/T to B&T Rental Properties LLC, $299,000

parcel 56-01571.000 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500

332 Blair Blvd, Merchant Robert D to Maccredie Ryan & Becky, $300,000

830 N Bever St, Tegtmeier Luke D & Katherine Walker S/T to Tegtmeier Luke D, $242,368

957 Northview Dr, Tiano Joshua N to Hinkel Joshua Lewis, $175,000

2309 E Smithville Western Rd, Walker Michael Lee to Elser Daniel A, $35,000

528 Westview Dr, Deschner Dale Etals to Tharp Jacob D & Rachel S/T, $178,500

1645 Oakwood Cir, Henery Robert A & Suzanne M S/T to Frazier Roy E & Lisa M S/T, $215,000

725 Nold Ave, R & J Thomas Rentals LLC to Menjivar Brayan Eduardo Galdamez, $93,000

963 Carriage Ln, Eichler Wilma L & David E S/T to Jennings Chase, $229,900

5852 Cleveland Lot 44, Superior Mobile Homes Inc to Spruce Tree Village MHP LLC, $16,600

1145 Greensview Dr, Chaudhary Suraj & Sookti S/T to Palmer Daniel William & Diane Marie S/T, $320,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Real estate transfers: Lakefront home in Green sells for $1.3 million