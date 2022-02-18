U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.50
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,260.50
    +95.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.60
    +13.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -1.85 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.50
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.84
    +2.55 (+10.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    +0.2210 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,441.69
    -2,856.02 (-6.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.99
    -67.18 (-6.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.95
    +26.58 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Green Hydrogen Is En Route to Australia - Experts Explain What This Means

·2 min read

It Matters To You, leading provider of car removal Melbourne wide, reveals what the arrival of green hydrogen in Australia means for Australians.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen has been in talks for a long time as the way forward to a greener future not only for Australia but for the world, according to It Matters To You, provider of cash for cars Melbourne wide. It has been confirmed that Australia is well placed to begin producing green hydrogen in the near future. The auto recycling experts explain what green hydrogen is and why this is important to Australia's economy.

Producing and using hydrogen power is not a new concept for Australia, reports It Matters To You. For years it has been used in the oil industry – however, it was sourced from gas, which is a non-renewable, unsustainable source of energy. Green hydrogen, on the other hand, is sourced from water; an electrolyser is used to split the water into hydrogen and oxygen, creating a sustainable energy source.

In the past, coal has been one of Australia's primary exports – however, the coal industry is in a rapid decline as governments and citizens call for more sustainable options. With this export quickly shrinking, Australia will have a large economic gap to fill; switching from coal mining to green hydrogen production could, in the future, fill this gap.

It Matters To You explains that Tasmania and Queensland have been identified as prime locations for green hydrogen production as they are rich in cheap renewables. Although Australia does not currently have the facilities to produce green hydrogen cheaply enough to compete against non-renewable fossil fuels, experts in the field are confident that it won't be long until green hydrogen follows in the footsteps of solar and wind power: although initially expensive, they eventually fell below coal in price and are now a practical option for renewable energy.

It Matters To You remains hopeful that Australia will soon become a leader in green hydrogen production, creating a more sustainable future for Australians and the rest of the world.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-hydrogen-is-en-route-to-australia--experts-explain-what-this-means-301485411.html

SOURCE It Matters To You

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock tumbled 3% through 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the fuel cell maker announced that it has acquired cryogenic equipment manufacturer Joule Processing in a deal valued at $160 million. With this acquisition, Plug aims to lower the cost of producing liquefied hydrogen by 25%. Plug paid $30 million up front for Joule and plans to pay the remaining $130 million of the purchase price over time in the form of "future earn outs."

  • Oil is ‘precious stuff' that can largely 'remain in the ground’: Charlie Munger

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the Biden administration's push for renewable energy, U.S. petroleum reserves, and climate change.

  • Plug Power taps European partners for hydrogen network expansion

    By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.

  • Cummins Announces New Engine Design to Better Enable Low-Carbon Fuels

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. is developing the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic engines, using engine blocks and core components sharing common architectures that can be optimized for di...

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • Duke in Talks With Nuclear Firms as It Mulls Small Reactors

    (Bloomberg) -- Duke Energy Corp. is working with some of the biggest names in new nuclear technology as it considers future investments in small-scale reactors to help advance its clean-energy push.Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CE

  • Antero: 'We like where we are' and don't plan to look outside of Appalachia

    The past year has seen moves by some Appalachian-only drillers like Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Southwestern Energy to acquire or merge with out-of-area producers to increase operations in the Haynesville or Permian basins.

  • Photographer Captures 'Magic Moment' Between Dancing Whale and Dolphin on Video in Hawaii

    Photographer Jacob VanderVelde filmed a humpback whale and dolphin playing and dancing through the waters around Oahu with his drone

  • Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

    Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.

  • Gas pipeline regulators to consider climate impacts for new projects

    A federal agency that considers whether to approve or reject natural gas pipelines will now weigh the projects' contributions to climate change as part of their decisions.In determining whether a project is in the public interest, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted on Thursday to examine greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the project's construction and operations - as well as the emissions from when the gas is ultimately...

  • Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

    Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company's biggest challenges. The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an even bigger number in the preceding quarter.

  • Facebook owner said: We want only green energy. Idaho Power said OK. What it means to you

    Meta’s needs will be met by adding electrical generation from wind and solar energy.

  • Here’s what Tampa Bay can expect from new sea level rise projections

    Florida’s near-future of higher sea levels and more flooding is coming into sharper focus, according to a new government report, even as scientists say worst-case conditions appear to be further off than initially thought — giving people additional time to prepare. Across the United States, sea levels are expected to jump 10 to 12 inches in the next three decades — about the same rise that ...

  • Dangerous winds cause damage, power outages in Las Cruces

    Southern New Mexico experienced its first impactful wind event of the year, causing above-ground pools to fly, damage to roofs and power outages.

  • DNA Test Finally Reveals What Emaciated 'Mystery Animal' Is After It Was Rescued Last Month

    No one could initially identify the animal species with certainty because of the creature's poor health and physical appearance

  • Bitcoin’s 'Energy Problem' Is Overblown

    Yes, Bitcoin consumes a huge amount of electricity. But we must look at both its energy sources and its overall vision in order to fully understand the situation.

  • Residents living downstream of Oakdale Dam in Monticello urged to evacuate

    Anyone living south of the Oakdale Dam is encouraged to evacuate, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Thursday afternoon.

  • "Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

    Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on regions still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.#S

  • Factbox-A global treaty to curb plastic pollution

    The U.N. says it could be the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement climate deal in 2015. - The planet is awash in plastic waste, which is hard to recycle, slow to decay, and expensive to bury and burn. Eleven million metric tons of it ends up in the ocean each year, a figure that's expected to triple by 2040 unless production and use of throwaway plastics such as drinks bottles, delivery packaging and grocery bags are reduced, multiple scientific studies show.

  • Drought-resistant plants: Plan a landscape that is more environmentally-friendly

    Imagine if more people considered the bigger picture and our fractured landscape gardens began to become more river friendly.