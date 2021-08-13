Green Hydrogen Markets, 2021-2031 - Market Opportunities in the Scaling Up of Technologies & Government Initiatives for Zero Emission Systems

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach $4,455.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The increasing use of green hydrogen for applications such as oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation is expected to be the major driving factor for the market.

The development of national and international ""net zero"" objectives has been one of the most noteworthy characteristics of climate policy in recent years. Europe, the U. K., China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, South Africa, and the U.S. have all adopted these objectives. While these are long-term goals, the impacts are far-reaching, far more so than, for example, an 80 percent decarbonization objective.

Increasing green hydrogen production is expected to have a multiplier impact on present renewables predictions, which are usually focused on direct electrification and decarbonization rather than 'indirect' electrification and decarbonization via hydrogen.

Market Segmentation Green Hydrogen Market by Application

The green hydrogen market has been segmented based on application, including oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, and others. The major end users of green hydrogen in the oil and gas industry include different refining processes such as hydrocracking, hydroisomerization, hydrodealkylation, and hydrodesulphurization. The essential driver behind the adoption of green hydrogen in the oil & gas industry is reducing sulfur dioxide emissions and removing sulfur to prevent catalyst poisoning.

Green Hydrogen Market by Region

The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World. Europe is expected to account for the highest growth in the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for zero-emission energy in various end-user industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, electric vehicle, power generation, has led to a wide acceptance of green hydrogen, over time.

Story continues

Key Companies Profiled

Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., ENGIE, Uniper SE, Siemens Energy, Green Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Nel ASA, SGH2 Energy Global, LLC, PLUG POWER INC., Loop Energy Inc., Ergosup, Ballard Power Systems

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global green hydrogen market?

How does the supply chain function in the global green hydrogen market?

Which technology is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global green hydrogen market during the period 2021-2031?

Which are the key application areas for which green hydrogen may experience high demand during the forecast period 2021-2031?

Which are the key suppliers of green hydrogen in different countries and regions?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global green hydrogen market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of green hydrogen, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the key consumer attributes in various countries in the global green hydrogen market?

Which are the major patents filed in the green hydrogen space?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the green hydrogen market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their company snapshots, key products and services, and strength and weakness analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.2 Industry Attractiveness

1.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

1.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

1.2.3 Patent Analysis

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Market Driver

1.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen

1.3.1.2 Low Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Electricity Cost

1.3.2 Market Restraint

1.3.2.1 High Cost of Production

1.3.2.2 Limited Dedicated Transport Infrastructure

1.3.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.3.1 Scaling Up of Technologies

1.3.3.2 Government Initiatives for Zero Emission Systems

1.3.4 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

1.3.4.2 Product Launches and Developments

1.3.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.3.4.4 Business Expansions

1.3.4.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.3.4.6 Other Key Developments

2 Application

2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Oil and Gas

2.2.1.1 Hydrocracking

2.2.1.2 Hydroisomerization

2.2.1.3 Hydrodealkylation

2.2.1.4 Hydrodesulfurization

2.2.2 Petrochemical

2.2.3 Electric Vehicles

2.2.4 Power Generation

2.2.5 Others

3 Technology

3.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Technology)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Green Hydrogen Market (by Technology)

3.2.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

3.2.2 Alkaline Electrolyzer

3.2.3 Anion Exchange Membrane

3.2.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

4 Region

4.1 Market

4.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers

4.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.3 Business Challenges

4.2 Applications

4.2.1 North America Green Hydrogen Market (by Application)

4.3 Technology

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products Inc.

ENGIE

Uniper SE

Siemens Energy

Green Hydrogen

Cummins Inc.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Nel ASA

SGH2 Energy Global, LLC

PLUG POWER INC.

Loop Energy Inc.

Ergosup

Ballard Power Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj8ut9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



