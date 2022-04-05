U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Green Hydrogen Systems receives an order from Gaznat for its Innovation Lab in Switzerland

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
·3 min read
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Green Hydrogen Systems receives an order from Gaznat for its Innovation Lab in Switzerland

Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has today signed an agreement with Gaznat to deliver electrolysis equipment for its Innovation Lab in Switzerland.

The order includes the supply of a GHS HyProvide® A90 electrolyser with a capacity of ~0.5 MW for the production of green hydrogen from renewable solar energy. Manufactured by Green Hydrogen Systems and operated by Gaznat, the electrolyser will be deployed in a 20ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant.

When fully operational, the ordered electrolyser will have the capacity to supply approximately 195 kg of green hydrogen per day. The hydrogen will be used to produce synthetic methane with a new and innovative methanation reactor developed by Gaznat, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and GRZ Technologies. The synthetic methane will be injected into the distribution grid covering the region of Chablais in Switzerland.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support under a three-year service agreement.

“With the current situation, the need for acceleration of Europe’s independence from fossil-fuels is requiring even more rapid actions. The project with Gaznat demonstrates how green hydrogen can be used as a building block to achieve a more sustainable energy system with existing gas networks,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

“We have scoured the electrolysis market and concluded that Green Hydrogen Systems was the best product to cover the needs for our new Innovation Lab in Aigle (Switzerland)” says Gilles Verdan, Director in charge of Networks activities with Gaznat.

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

Further information: www.greenhydrogen.dk


About Gaznat

Gaznat was founded on 12 March 1968 in the form of a research company working towards the introduction of natural gas to western Switzerland. Today, Gaznat is committed to satisfy and anticipate the natural and/or renewable gas needs of its customers and partners at the best price conditions. Thanks to its know-how, Gaznat commits itself to offer competitive and tailor-made services of outstanding quality to each of its customers and partners, while giving an absolute priority to the protection and respect of the environment, people and goods.

As a trusted player on the energy scene, Gaznat is committed to operating its networks and infrastructure in a safe, efficient and sustainable manner. Aware of the importance of gas infrastructures for the energy transition, Gaznat is committed to advancing its business model so that it can best contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the Swiss energy strategy.

Further information: https://www.gaznat.ch


For more information, please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Press release

Attachment


