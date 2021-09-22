Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the offering of a green bond exclusively in Europe (the “Offering”) in the principal amount of US$100 million. The offering is issued for a five-year term with a yield of 7.25%, is not convertible, does not include warrants and is expected to close on or about Nov 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.



Green Hygienics has engaged the firm of Dechert LLP (Luxembourg). Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. They advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity, and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

The Company intends to list the green bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), a pioneer in green finance. In 2007, LuxSE listed the first green bond to ever enter the market: the European Investment Bank’s “Climate Awareness Bond.” Since then, the exchange has become the leading venue for this asset class. Today, more than 520 green bonds are listed. Issuers range from sovereigns, Public International Bodies, agencies and development banks to financial institutions and corporates.

The Offering is supported by both the recently announced publication of the Company’s annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report (“ESG Report”) using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and the completion of an accredited ongoing business valuation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Story continues

"Hygienics” is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet; it’s our core mission and at the heart of every decision we make as a company.

As more and more consumers prioritize their health and demand transparency and integrity from the companies that create their products, Green Hygienics will be recognized as the most reliable, safe and secure choice in the market for CBD and hemp products. To deliver on this promise, we maintain a constant commitment to sustainable farming practices, cutting-edge science and industry-leading certifiability.

Generating peak value from a plant of this caliber requires prioritizing innovative processing methods and impeccable attention to detail. Creating a secure supply chain and reliable long-term source for high-grade CBD is a corporate strategy for Green Hygienics, coupled with a mission to preserve and protect a valuable natural resource.

As Green Hygienics evolves and expands, its path is clear and uncompromised, creating pure, non-psychoactive, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, topical and industrial products from the highly sustainable hemp plant to benefit people and preserve the planet.

For more information visit the Company’s website at www.greenhygienics.com.

Corporate Communications:

Heidi Thomasen

IR@GreenHygienics.com

Toll Free 1.855.802.0299

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Public Relations:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



