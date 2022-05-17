U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS ("GIP") ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

·2 min read
  GIPIF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") (TSXV: GIP.V) reports that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 458,045 stock options ("Options") and 213,754 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to executive officers and management of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has additionally approved the grant of 68,844 Options and 32,128 RSUs to the independent directors of the Company. All of the options have been granted with an exercise price of $7.05 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date preceding the date of grant. All of the Options approved have a term of eight years from the date of grant and vest three years from the date of grant. One third of the RSUs granted vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the date of grant.

Green Impact Partners Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Green Impact Partners Inc.)
Green Impact Partners Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Green Impact Partners Inc.)

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy, with a near-term focus on RNG projects. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG projects, with the intention of owning and operating a portfolio of RNG facilities. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG projects under development, representing over $2 billion in anticipated capital expenditures over the next three years. In addition to RNG, we participate in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during all stages of the project lifecycle – from idea generation through to operations. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonized energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP.V. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "explores" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and the United States; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by GIP; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and the United States; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; many of which are beyond the control of GIP. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are encouraged to review and carefully consider the risk factors pertaining to GIP described in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is accessible on GIP's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly be required by law, GIP disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Management of GIP has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on GIP's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. GIP's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits GIP will derive therefrom.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-impact-partners-gip-announces-grant-of-stock-options-and-restricted-share-units-301549353.html

