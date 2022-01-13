U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,115.00
    -45.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,835.25
    -52.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.60
    -4.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5470
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,519.02
    +938.34 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.94
    +25.61 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,517.94
    -247.72 (-0.86%)
     

GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSE OF ITS CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY, THE SIGNING OF ANOTHER RNG PROJECT LOCATED IN IOWA, AND A LEADERSHIP UPDATE

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Corporate Credit Facility

Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a $30 million corporate credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a Schedule I Canadian bank. The Credit Facility consists of a two-year committed revolving loan to assist with day-to-day operating requirements, with interest only payments until maturity. The Credit Facility is secured by certain assets of the Company and includes customary terms and conditions. The Credit Facility bears interest at a rate of prime + 0.75% to prime + 1.75% based on certain covenants.

With the Credit Facility now in place coupled with the previously announced close of non-recourse project level debt financing for the GreenGas Colorado RNG Project and GIP's internally generated cash flow forecast for 2022, the Company's anticipated near-term financial commitments are fully funded. GIP continues to be well positioned to develop and execute on additional planned RNG projects in its portfolio.

Iowa RNG Project

The Company is also pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent for partnership in a dairy RNG project located in Iowa (the "Iowa RNG Project"). The Iowa RNG Project is expected to include three locations and be of similar size, scale, and economics as the GreenGas Colorado RNG Project and is anticipated to generate in the range of 1,000 GJ's per day of RNG. GIP is currently finalizing binding agreements with construction anticipated to commence later this year.

Leadership Update

In addition, Julia Ciccaglione has joined GIP as Vice President, Regulatory & Environment. Julia previously founded Pristine Power Inc. and has held executive leadership and advisory roles in the energy industry including Pristine Power Inc. and Veresen Inc. Julia brings a long track record of success in permitting and development of nearly 1.5 GW in projects across Canada and has over 20 years experience in strategic planning, risk management, regulatory, environmental management, and health & safety.

"GIP's strategic purpose is to create a sustainable and inclusive world through development of the world's cleanest energy. We're thrilled to have Julia's talent, expertise and leadership as we grow and advance our RNG portfolio. Our most recent developments in our RNG pipeline clearly demonstrate to our investors that we are committed and unyielding in our drive in the short and long term to deliver on our corporate mission and financial deliverables. It is through these strategic partnership opportunities that we believe we are well positioned to effect positive change through market leadership in RNG development. and operation now and in the foreseeable future," stated Jesse Douglas, CEO and Director.

About Green Impact Partners

GIP is a publicly traded TSXV clean energy company. GIP is focused on leading the transition to a green and sustainable economy through an RNG focused strategy. GIP seeks to be impactful partners in a green, more sustainable future by optimizing late-stage technology to repurpose by-products into clean energy via RNG and other value-added substances.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "explores" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada and the United States; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by GIP; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and the United States; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; many of which are beyond the control of GIP. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are encouraged to review and carefully consider the risk factors pertaining to GIP described in the filing statement of GIP dated May 17, 2021, which is accessible on GIP's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly be required by law, GIP disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Management of GIP has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on GIP's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. GIP's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits GIP will derive therefrom.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Green Impact Partners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c6606.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • PayPal: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

    Early next month, PayPal (PYPL) will deliver 4Q21’s financials, and after lowering expectations last quarter, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane expects the digital payments giant to deliver “steady growth.” Boosted by ~24% year-over-year TPV growth, the analyst anticipates PYPL will generate revenue growth of ~12.9% and EPS of $1.12. That said, Keane does not foresee any unexpected fireworks. “Given the latest quarterly trends in eComm, continued supply-chain issues, delta/omicron, and eBay headwinds,

  • Dutch Bros reports strong revenue, plans for 125 new stores in 2022

    The Oregon chain's same-store sales grew 10.1% over 2020, 15.3% on a two-year basis and had an overall 8.4% growth for the entire year.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Instead of Bitcoin in 2022

    Digital currencies have great potential in a world that is increasingly going digital. Growth stocks can be volatile, too, but at least when the share price of a good business plummets, I can look at the company's revenue and profit potential to get an idea where the stock is going over the long term. For 2022, I've identified two beaten-down growth stocks that I'm ready to buy.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • AMC’s CEO Says He’s Done Selling Shares, $42 Million Later

    (Bloomberg) -- Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s meme-courting chief executive officer, said he’s done selling shares after parting with $7.1 million more this week, bringing his total proceeds since November to $42 million.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Cassava: An Attractive Value Proposition

    Let’s rewind back to the start of last year, to a period when Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares began their ascent to a higher place; investors had evidently cottoned on to the potential of the company’s prospective Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment simufilam. In clinical studies, the drug demonstrated an ability to improve patients’ cognitive behaviour after 6 months, 9 months and then 12 months of therapy, a feat no other AD drug had achieved before. However, the company’s reputation has been ta

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Coinbase shares up 3% after hours, as company plans to acquire U.S. derivatives exchange

    Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase rose about 3.5% after hours Wednesday, following its announcement of plans to purchase derivatives exchange FairX.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.